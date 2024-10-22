FS Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $1.29, consensus $1.14

Reports Q3 Net income was $10.3M for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9M for both the previous quarter and the comparable quarter one year ago; Net interest margin NIM” increased to 4.35% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.29% in the previous quarter, and 4.34% for the comparable quarter one year ago;.”Deposit growth experienced in the third quarter of 2024 was a direct result of the Bank-wide focus and strategic planning objective to fund loan growth with core deposits,” stated Joe Adams, CEO. “We are also pleased that our Board of Directors approved our forty-seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend of 27c per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 7 ,” concluded Adams.

