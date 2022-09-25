FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shareholders have endured a 15% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. The FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) is down 18% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -15% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 22%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 9.3% in three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 8.0% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 13% in the same time period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately FS Bancorp reported an EPS drop of 30% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 18% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqCM:FSBW Earnings Per Share Growth September 25th 2022

This free interactive report on FS Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of FS Bancorp, it has a TSR of -15% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that FS Bancorp shares lost 15% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 3% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FS Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FS Bancorp you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

