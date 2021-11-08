FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.75, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSBW was $36.75, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.85 and a 61.57% increase over the 52 week low of $22.75.

FSBW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). FSBW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.59. Zacks Investment Research reports FSBW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.62%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fsbw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.