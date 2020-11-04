FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FSBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.42, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSBW was $49.42, representing a -23.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.41 and a 79.71% increase over the 52 week low of $27.50.

FSBW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). FSBW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.68. Zacks Investment Research reports FSBW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 52.2%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

