FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.99, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSBW was $69.99, representing a -4.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.62 and a 115.29% increase over the 52 week low of $32.51.

FSBW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FSBW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.85%, compared to an industry average of 24.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSBW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

