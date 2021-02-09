FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.81% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSBW was $59.24, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.65 and a 115.42% increase over the 52 week low of $27.50.

FSBW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB). FSBW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FSBW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -30.55%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSBW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

