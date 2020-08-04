FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.77, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSBW was $37.77, representing a -41.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.41 and a 37.35% increase over the 52 week low of $27.50.

FSBW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). FSBW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.32. Zacks Investment Research reports FSBW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.13%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSBW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.