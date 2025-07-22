FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Announces 50th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Stocks
FS Bancorp reports Q2 2025 net income of $7.7 million, down from last year; announces special dividend.

Full Release



MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 second quarter net income of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $15.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2024.



“We are proud of the balance sheet growth this quarter driven by solid loan demand. Additionally, our share repurchase activity reflects our continued confidence and commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” stated Phillip Whittington, CFO.



“We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. In recognition of this milestone, the Board also approved a special dividend of $0.22 per common share. Both dividends will be paid on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2025,” noted Matthew Mullet, President.




2025 Second Quarter Highlights




  • Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the previous quarter, and $9.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;


  • Total deposits decreased $61.8 million, or 2.4%, to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease of $59.1 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $170.6 million, or 7.2%, from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2024.  Noninterest-bearing deposits were $654.1 million at June 30, 2025, $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $623.3 million at June 30, 2024;


  • Borrowings increased $165.5 million, or 240.5% to $234.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $52.4 million, or 28.8%, from $181.9 million at June 30, 2024;


  • Loans receivable, net increased $81.2 million, or 3.2%, to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $125.1 million, or 5.1%, from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024;


  • Consumer loans were $606.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 0.4%, from $608.9 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $35.4 million, or 5.5%, from $641.7 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, consumer loan originations included 82.5% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;


  • Repurchased 132,282 shares of the Company's common stock in the second quarter of 2025 at an average price of $38.92 per share with $725,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan at June 30, 2025. In addition, as previously announced on July 9, 2025, the Board approved a new share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $5.0 million in shares of the Company's outstanding common stock;


  • Book value per share increased $0.43 to $39.55 at June 30, 2025, compared to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.40 from $37.15 at June 30, 2024.  Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.50 to $37.46 at June 30, 2025, compared to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.80 from $34.66 at June 30, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”


  • Segment reporting in the second quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $351,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $242,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.0 million and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, respectively; and


  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.1% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.4% for total risk-based capital and 11.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2025.




Segment Reporting



The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.



The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Condensed income statement:

Commercial and Consumer Banking


Home Lending


Total

Net interest income

(1)

$
29,179


$
2,933


$
32,112

Provision for credit losses


(1,849
)


(172
)


(2,021
)

Noninterest income

(2)


2,297



2,873



5,170

Noninterest expense

(3)


(20,313
)


(5,189
)


(25,502
)

Income before provision for income taxes


9,314



445



9,759

Provision for income taxes


(1,937
)


(94
)


(2,031
)

Net income

$
7,377


$
351


$
7,728

Total average assets for period ended

$
2,466,917


$
649,443


$
3,116,360

Full-time employees ("FTEs")


452



115



567






























































































































































At or Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Condensed income statement:

Commercial and Consumer Banking

Home Lending

Total

Net interest income

(1)

$
28,051


$
2,350


$
30,401

(Provision) recovery for credit losses


(1,214
)


137



(1,077
)

Noninterest income

(2)


2,269



3,599



5,868

Noninterest expense

(3)


(19,043
)


(4,814
)


(23,857
)

Income before provision for income taxes


10,063



1,272



11,335

Provision for income taxes


(2,113
)


(263
)


(2,376
)

Net income

$
7,950


$
1,009


$
8,959

Total average assets for period ended

$
2,359,741


$
588,090


$
2,947,831

FTEs


450



121



571


































































































































































At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Condensed income statement:

Commercial and Consumer Banking


Home Lending


Total

Net interest income

(1)

$
57,586


$
5,507


$
63,093

Provision for credit losses


(3,170
)


(443
)


(3,613
)

Noninterest income

(2)


4,542



5,754



10,296

Noninterest expense

(3)


(40,489
)


(10,067
)


(50,556
)

Income before provision for income taxes


18,469



751



19,220

Provision for income taxes


(3,314
)


(157
)


(3,471
)

Net income

$
15,155


$
594


$
15,749

Total average assets for period ended

$
2,440,654


$
634,013


$
3,074,667

FTEs


452



115



567


































































































































































At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Condensed income statement:

Commercial and Consumer Banking


Home Lending


Total

Net interest income

(1)

$
56,137


$
4,610


$
60,747

Provision for credit losses


(2,465
)


(11
)


(2,476
)

Noninterest income

(2)


4,662



6,317



10,979

Noninterest expense

(3)


(38,051
)


(9,335
)


(47,386
)

Income before provision for income taxes


20,283



1,581



21,864

Provision for income taxes


(4,182
)


(326
)


(4,508
)

Net income

$
16,101


$
1,255


$
17,356

Total average assets for period ended

$
2,380,803


$
572,386


$
2,953,189

FTEs


450



121



571


__________________________
























(1)

Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.

(2)

Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $3,000 and $266,000, respectively, compared to a net increase in fair value of $184,000 and $186,000, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025 and 2024, there were $13.2 million and $13.9 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.

(3)

Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs.  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $3.7 million, compared to $1.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively.






Asset Summary



The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ASSETS













Linked Quarter


Prior Year

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


Change


Quarter Change



2025


2025


2024


$


%


$


%

Cash and due from banks

$
15,168


$
18,657


$
20,005


$
(3,489
)


(19
)%

$
(4,837
)


(24
)%

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions


18,027



44,084



13,006



(26,057
)


(59
)


5,021



39

Total cash and cash equivalents


33,195



62,741



33,011



(29,546
)


(47
)


184



1

Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions


248



1,234



12,707



(986
)


(80
)


(12,459
)


(98
)

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


302,692



291,133



221,182



11,559



4



81,510



37

Securities held-to-maturity, net


31,562



10,434



8,455



21,128



202



23,107



273

Loans held for sale, at fair value


53,630



31,038



53,811



22,592



73



(181
)





Loans receivable, net


2,582,272



2,501,117



2,457,184



81,155



3



125,088



5

Accrued interest receivable


14,270



14,406



13,792



(136
)


(1
)


478



3

Premises and equipment, net


30,098



29,451



29,999



647



2



99






Operating lease right-of-use


7,969



4,979



5,784



2,990



60



2,185



38

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost


11,579



5,256



10,322



6,323



120



1,257



12

Deferred tax asset, net


7,782



7,009



4,590



773



11



3,192



70

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net


38,262



38,778



38,201



(516
)


(1
)


61






MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value


8,652



8,926



9,352



(274
)


(3
)


(700
)


(7
)

Goodwill


3,592



3,592



3,592





















Core deposit intangible, net


12,071



12,879



15,483



(808
)


(6
)


(3,412
)


(22
)

Other assets


38,139



43,105



23,912



(4,966
)


(12
)


14,227



59


TOTAL ASSETS

$
3,176,013


$
3,066,078


$
2,941,377


$
109,935



4
%

$
234,636



8
%































The increase in total assets reflects the Company's continued focus on balance sheet growth through loan origination and selective investment activity, funded by a combination of on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowings.





























Prior


LOAN PORTFOLIO

























Linked


Year

(Dollars in thousands)

























Quarter


Quarter


COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


$


$


(“CRE”) LOANS

Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Change


Change

CRE owner occupied

$
180,250



6.8
%

$
164,911



6.5
%

$
177,723



7.1
%

$
15,339


$
2,527

CRE non-owner occupied


171,979



6.6



174,188



6.9



181,681



7.3



(2,209
)


(9,702
)

Commercial and speculative construction and development


300,723



11.5



288,978



11.4



220,793



8.9



11,745



79,930

Multi-family


263,185



10.1



244,940



9.7



239,675



9.6



18,245



23,510

Total CRE loans


916,137



35.0



873,017



34.5



819,872



32.9



43,120



96,265



































RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS
































One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)


639,881



24.4



637,299



25.2



588,966



23.7



2,582



50,915

Home equity


85,613



3.3



73,846



2.9



73,749



3.0



11,767



11,864

Residential custom construction


54,024



2.1



48,810



1.9



53,416



2.1



5,214



608

Total residential real estate loans


779,518



29.8



759,955



30.0



716,131



28.8



19,563



63,387



































CONSUMER LOANS
































Indirect home improvement


530,375



20.3



532,038



21.0



563,621



22.6



(1,663
)


(33,246
)

Marine


72,765



2.8



73,737



2.9



74,627



3.0



(972
)


(1,862
)

Other consumer


3,151



0.1



3,118



0.1



3,440



0.1



33



(289
)

Total consumer loans


606,291



23.2



608,893



24.0



641,688



25.7



(2,602
)


(35,397
)



































COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS
































Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)


294,563



11.3



274,956



10.9



285,183



11.6



19,607



9,380

Warehouse lending


17,952



0.7



15,949



0.6



25,548



1.0



2,003



(7,596
)

Total commercial business loans


312,515



12.0



290,905



11.5



310,731



12.6



21,610



1,784

Total loans receivable, gross


2,614,461



100.0
%


2,532,770



100.0
%


2,488,422



100.0
%


81,691



126,039


































Allowance for credit losses on loans


(32,189
)






(31,653
)






(31,238
)






(536
)


(951
)

Total loans receivable, net

$
2,582,272






$
2,501,117






$
2,457,184






$
81,155


$
125,088



































The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:


































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


CRE by Type:

Amount


Amount


Amount

CRE non-owner occupied:












Office

$
39,141


$
39,406


$
41,380

Retail


38,652



35,520



37,507

Hospitality/restaurant


26,489



27,377



28,314

Self-storage


19,075



19,092



19,141

Mixed use


18,387



18,868



18,062

Industrial


14,444



15,033



17,163

Senior housing/assisted living


7,448



7,506



7,675

Other


3,670



6,579



6,847

Land


2,206



2,314



3,021

Education/worship


2,467



2,493



2,571

Total CRE non-owner occupied


171,979



174,188



181,681

CRE owner occupied:












Industrial


77,419



66,618



63,970

Office


40,156



40,447



41,978

Retail


19,470



20,535



20,885

Other


9,483



8,529



8,354

Hospitality/restaurant


7,230



7,306



10,800

Automobile related


7,215



7,266



8,200

Mixed use


5,548



5,579



5,680

Agriculture


4,652



3,990



3,639

Education/worship


4,630



4,641



4,610

Car wash


4,447








9,607

Total CRE owner occupied


180,250



164,911



177,723

Total

$
352,229


$
339,099


$
359,404















The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:




























Current

(Dollars in




























Weighted

thousands)

For the Quarter Ended



Average


CRE by type:

Sep 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2025

Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026

Sep 30, 2026

Dec 31, 2026

Mar 31, 2027

Jun 30, 2027

Total

Rate

Agriculture

$
716

$
314

$
178

$
265

$
287

$



$



$



$
1,760

6.28
%

Apartment






13,679


1,128


13,788


9,747


7,062


4,117






49,521

4.96
%

Hotel / hospitality


2,393






113


1,243










103






3,852

5.26
%

Industrial






10,002


976


586


1,578






13,412


263


26,817

5.12
%

Mixed use


241






7,101










379










7,721

8.14
%

Office


15,015


6,055


515


1,629


554


7,695


2,857


1,213


35,533

5.50
%

Other


1,921


240


884










1,485






3,515


8,045

4.80
%

Retail


1,020






421


3,448






3,399


3,027


2,801


14,116

4.26
%

Education/worship


1,314














2,467














3,781

5.18
%

Senior housing and assisted living










2,142


















1,372


3,514

4.76
%

Total

$
22,620

$
30,290

$
13,458

$
20,959

$
14,633

$
20,020

$
23,516

$
9,164

$
154,660

5.22
%

































The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:














































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


Construction Types:

Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent

Commercial construction – retail

$
8,447



2.4
%

$
8,157



2.4
%

$
8,698



3.2
%

Commercial construction – office


9,083



2.6



6,487



1.9



4,737



1.7

Commercial construction – self storage


16,553



4.7



16,012



4.7



10,000



3.6

Commercial construction – hotel


3,673



1.0



402



0.1



7,807



2.8

Multi-family


23,119



6.5



31,275



9.3



30,960



11.3

Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential


45,570



12.8



41,143



12.2



46,106



16.8

Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development


8,454



2.4



7,667



2.3



7,310



2.7

Speculative residential construction – vertical


200,375



56.5



186,042



55.1



131,294



47.9

Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development


39,473



11.1



40,603



12.0



27,297



10.0

Total

$
354,747



100.0
%

$
337,788



100.0
%

$
274,209



100.0
%



























Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

































































































































































































(Dollars in
























Prior Year

thousands)

For the Three Months Ended


Linked Quarter

Quarter



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


$

%

$


%



Amount

Percent


Amount

Percent


Amount

Percent


Change

Change

Change


Change

Purchase

$
170,854

85.7
%

$
120,719

83.0
%

$
193,715

92.3
%

$
50,135

41.5

$
(22,861
)

(11.8
)%

Refinance


28,470

14.3



24,677

17.0



16,173

7.7



3,793

15.4


12,297


76.0
%

Total

$
199,324

100.0
%

$
145,396

100.0
%

$
209,888

100.0
%

$
53,928

37.1

$
(10,564
)

(5.0
)%














































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,








2025


2024








Amount

Percent


Amount

Percent


$ Change

% Change

Purchase

$
290,737

84.3
%

$
329,292

90.5
%

$
(38,555
)

(11.7
)
%

Refinance


53,983

15.7



34,545

9.5



19,438


56.3

%

Total

$
344,720

100.0
%

$
363,837

100.0
%

$
(19,117
)

(5.3
)
%























During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold $127.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $91.9 million during the previous quarter and $164.5 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal factors, including the spring homebuying season. This increased demand for homes generally results in a higher volume of loan originations and, consequently, more loans available for sale. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.26% in the previous quarter and increased from 2.96% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.




Liabilities and Equity Summary



The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

























Linked


Prior Year

Deposits

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


Quarter


Quarter


Transactional deposits:

Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent


$ Change


$ Change

Noninterest-bearing checking

$
643,573



25.2
%

$
659,417



25.2
%

$
613,137



25.7
%

$
(15,844
)

$
30,436

Interest-bearing checking:
































Retail deposits


181,240



7.1



171,396



6.6



166,839



7.0



9,844



14,401

Brokered deposits


30,020



1.2



30,073



1.1













(53
)


30,020

Total interest-bearing checking


211,260



8.3



201,469



7.7



166,839



7.0



9,791



44,421

Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced

(1)


10,496



0.4



17,289



0.7



10,212



0.4



(6,793
)


284

Subtotal


865,329



33.9



878,175



33.6



790,188



33.1



(12,846
)


75,141


Savings and money market:
































Savings


159,601



6.3



160,332



6.1



151,398



6.4



(731
)


8,203

Money market:
































Retail deposits


350,548



13.6



343,098



13.1



339,946



14.2



7,450



10,602

Brokered deposits


251



0.1



251








4,049



0.2








(3,798
)

Total money market


350,799



13.7



343,349



13.1



343,995



14.4



7,450



6,804

Subtotal


510,400



20.0



503,681



19.2



495,393



20.8



6,719



15,007


Certificates of deposit:
































Retail CDs


891,355



34.9



881,630



33.7



823,866



34.6



9,725



67,489

Nonretail CDs:
































Online CDs


3,423



0.1



9,354



0.4



9,354



0.4



(5,931
)


(5,931
)

Public CDs


2,114



0.1



2,440



0.1



2,983



0.1



(326
)


(869
)

Brokered CDs


280,754



11.0



339,871



13.0



261,019



11.0



(59,117
)


19,735

Total nonretail CDs


286,291



11.2



351,665



13.5



273,356



11.5



(65,374
)


12,935

Subtotal


1,177,646



46.1



1,233,295



47.2



1,097,222



46.1



(55,649
)


80,424

Total deposits

$
2,553,375



100.0
%

$
2,615,151



100.0
%

$
2,382,803



100.0
%

$
(61,776
)

$
170,572

Borrowings

(2)

$
234,305






$
68,805






$
181,895






$
165,500


$
52,410

Equity

$
297,203






$
298,840






$
284,026






$
(1,637
)

$
13,177

Book value per common share

$
39.55






$
39.12






$
37.15






$
0.43


$
2.40


__________________________



















(1)

Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.

(2)

Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.





At June 30, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $677.2 million, compared to approximately $679.4 million at March 31, 2025, and $586.6 million at June 30, 2024.  The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.



In reference to the table above, the linked quarter decrease in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, was primarily due to share repurchases of $5.1 million, cash dividends paid of $2.1 million, and $525,000 in equity award compensation, partially offset by net income of $7.7 million. Stockholders’ equity was also impacted by a decline in unrealized fair value on securities available for sale of $1.2 million, net of tax, and fair value and cash flow hedges of $1.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $2.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax.



The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

At June 30, 2025



Bank

Company

Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.07
%

14.16
%

Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)

11.18
%

9.65
%

CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.82
%

11.07
%










Credit Quality



The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and substandard loans at the dates indicated.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































ACL ON LOANS

June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


Linked


Prior Year

(Dollars in thousands)

2025


2025


2024


Quarter


Quarter



Amount


Amount


Amount


$ Change


$ Change

Beginning ACL balance

$
(31,653
)

$
(31,870
)

$
(31,479
)

$
217


$
(174
)

Provision


(1,715
)


(1,505
)


(1,001
)


(210
)


(714
)

Charge-offs




















Indirect


1,555



1,579



825



(24
)


730

Marine


43



20



157



23



(114
)

Other


42



37



33



5



9

Commercial business







433



733



(433
)


(733
)

Subtotal


1,640



2,069



1,748



(429
)


(108
)

Recoveries




















Indirect


(330
)


(340
)


(307
)


10



(23
)

Marine


(54
)


(3
)


(110
)


(51
)


56

Other


(7
)


(4
)


(4
)


(3
)


(3
)

Commercial business


(70
)







(85
)


(70
)


15

Subtotal


(461
)


(347
)


(506
)


(114
)


45

Ending ACL balance

$
(32,189
)

$
(31,653
)

$
(31,238
)

$
(536
)

$
(951
)































































































































































































































































































































































































































NONPERFORMING LOANS

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Linked

Prior Year

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

Quarter

Quarter


CRE LOANS

Amount

Amount

Amount

$ Change

$ Change

CRE

$
2,046

$
1,196

$
1,116

$
850


$
930

Commercial and speculative construction and development


9,083


6,487


4,737


2,596



4,346

Total CRE loans


11,129


7,683


5,853


3,446



5,276


















RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS















One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)


1,809


1,134


170


675



1,639

Home equity


251


252


156


(1
)


95

Total residential real estate loans


2,060


1,386


326


674



1,734


















CONSUMER LOANS















Indirect home improvement


3,365


2,821


2,319


544



1,046

Marine


567


648


327


(81
)


240

Other consumer


13


1


6


12



7

Total consumer loans


3,945


3,470


2,652


475



1,293


















COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS















C&I


1,862


1,932


2,575


(70
)


(713
)

Total nonperforming loans

$
18,996

$
14,471

$
11,406

$
4,525


$
7,590




















The increase in nonaccrual loans during the period was partly driven by a single commercial construction loan, which remains in active development. Ongoing construction disbursements on this loan contributed to a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter and a $4.3 million increase compared to the same period last year. Increases in consumer loan delinquencies also contributed to the overall rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































CRITICIZED LOANS

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Linked

Prior Year

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

Quarter

Quarter


CRE LOANS

Amount

Amount

Amount

$ Change

$ Change

CRE

$
2,046

$
2,040

$
3,926

$
6


$
(1,880
)

Commercial and speculative construction and development


9,083


6,487


4,737


2,596



4,346

Total CRE loans


11,129


8,527


8,663


2,602



2,466


















RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS















One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)


4,383


3,728


2,854


655



1,529

Home equity


251


252


156


(1
)


95

Total residential real estate loans


4,634


3,980


3,010


654



1,624


















CONSUMER LOANS















Indirect home improvement


3,365


2,821


2,319


544



1,046

Marine


567


649


327


(82
)


240

Other consumer


13


1


6


12



7

Total consumer loans


3,945


3,471


2,652


474



1,293


















COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS















C&I


5,220


7,524


9,954


(2,304
)


(4,734
)

Total criticized loans

$
24,928

$
23,502

$
24,279

$
1,426


$
649





















Operating Results



Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $30.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $2.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. The $2.8 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.6 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, primarily as a result of net loan growth. The $1.1 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average balances of deposits and borrowings to fund asset growth.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $2.3 million to $63.1 million, from $60.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a $4.7 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense for the same reasons mentioned above.



NIM (annualized) increased one basis point to 4.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 4.29% for the same period in the prior year and increased four basis points from 4.27% to 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The change in NIM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the increased yields on interest-earning assets, as a result of loan growth and repricing activity. The improvement also reflects a favorable shift in the asset mix and disciplined management of deposit and funding costs.



The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased one basis point to 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher average balances in borrowings. The average cost of funds increased eight basis points to 2.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily for the same reason noted above as well as growth in the deposit mix from the prior year.



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million and $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects net loan growth and an increase in net charge-off activity.



During the three months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased $63,000 to $1.2 million, compared to the same period the prior year. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased $184,000, to $2.9 million, compared to $2.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net charge-offs on indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $693,000 decrease in net charge-offs on commercial business loans and a $271,000 decrease in net charge-offs on marine loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs for the current six month period to continued volatile economic conditions.



Total noninterest income decreased $698,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a $491,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, primarily due to a decrease of loans available for sale, a $156,000 decrease in service charges and fee income and a $151,000 decrease in gain on sale of investment securities due to no sales activity in the current quarter compared to the same period last year. Total noninterest income decreased $683,000, to $10.3 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily the result of a $629,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $464,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, and a net decrease of $368,000 from no activity in gain on sales of MSRs and loss on sale of investment securities compared to an $8.2 million net gain on sale of MSRs, offset by the $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities that occurred in the first half of 2024. These decreases in total noninterest income were partially offset by a $755,000 increase in other noninterest income as result of sales of nonmarketable equity securities at a $312,000 gain, bank owned life insurance proceeds of $195,000, and a $101,000 increase in brokered loans fees.



Total noninterest expense was $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.  The $1.6 million increase was primarily due to a $710,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily due to competitive wage adjustments, a $305,000 increase in operations expense, and a $267,000 increase in professional and board fees.  Total noninterest expense increased $3.2 million to $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Increases during the six month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year included $1.7 million in salaries and benefits, $742,000 in operations expense, and $531,000 in professional and board fees.




About FS Bancorp



FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon.  It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.




Forward-Looking Statements



When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rates and the duration of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle east, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, energy prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities  in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)


































Linked


Prior Year



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS

2025


2025


2024


% Change


% Change

Cash and due from banks

$
15,168


$
18,657


$
20,005



(19
)


(24
)

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions


18,027



44,084



13,006



(59
)


39

Total cash and cash equivalents


33,195



62,741



33,011



(47
)


1

Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions


248



1,234



12,707



(80
)


(98
)

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


302,692



291,133



221,182



4



37

Securities held-to-maturity, net


31,562



10,434



8,455



202



273

Loans held for sale, at fair value


53,630



31,038



53,811



73






Loans receivable, net


2,582,272



2,501,117



2,457,184



3



5

Accrued interest receivable


14,270



14,406



13,792



(1
)


3

Premises and equipment, net


30,098



29,451



29,999



2






Operating lease right-of-use


7,969



4,979



5,784



60



38

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost


11,579



5,256



10,322



120



12

Deferred tax asset, net


7,782



7,009



4,590



11



70

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net


38,262



38,778



38,201



(1
)





MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value


8,652



8,926



9,352



(3
)


(7
)

Goodwill


3,592



3,592



3,592











Core deposit intangible, net


12,071



12,879



15,483



(6
)


(22
)

Other assets


38,139



43,105



23,912



(12
)


59


TOTAL ASSETS

$
3,176,013


$
3,066,078


$
2,941,377



4



8


LIABILITIES




















Deposits:




















Noninterest-bearing accounts

$
654,069


$
676,706


$
623,349



(3
)


5

Interest-bearing accounts


1,899,306



1,938,445



1,759,454



(2
)


8

Total deposits


2,553,375



2,615,151



2,382,803



(2
)


7

Borrowings


234,305



68,805



181,895



241



29

Subordinated notes:




















Principal amount


50,000



50,000



50,000











Unamortized debt issuance costs


(373
)


(389
)


(439
)


(4
)


(15
)

Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs


49,627



49,611



49,561











Operating lease liability


8,138



5,149



5,979



58



36

Other liabilities


33,365



28,522



37,113



17



(10
)

Total liabilities


2,878,810



2,767,238



2,657,351



4



8


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




















Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

























Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,618,543 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, and 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024


76



77



77



(1
)


(1
)

Additional paid-in capital


48,418



52,806



55,834



(8
)


(13
)

Retained earnings


268,509



262,945



243,651



2



10

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax


(19,800
)


(16,988
)


(15,536
)


17



27

Total stockholders’ equity


297,203



298,840



284,026



(1
)


5


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
3,176,013


$
3,066,078


$
2,941,377



4



8




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended


Linked


Prior Year



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST INCOME

2025


2025


2024


% Change


% Change

Loans receivable, including fees

$
45,038


$
43,303


$
42,406



4



6

Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions


3,665



3,485



3,534



5



4

Total interest and dividend income


48,703



46,788



45,940



4



6


INTEREST EXPENSE




















Deposits


14,520



13,058



13,252



11



10

Borrowings


1,585



2,263



1,801



(30
)


(12
)

Subordinated notes


486



485



486











Total interest expense


16,591



15,806



15,539



5



7


NET INTEREST INCOME


32,112



30,982



30,401



4



6


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


2,021



1,592



1,077



27



88


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


30,091



29,390



29,324



2



3


NONINTEREST INCOME




















Service charges and fee income


2,323



2,244



2,479



4



(6
)

Gain on sale of loans


1,972



1,700



2,463



16



(20
)

Gain on sale of investment securities, net












151



NM



NM

Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI


254



250



242



2



5

Other noninterest income


621



932



533



(33
)


17

Total noninterest income


5,170



5,126



5,868



1



(12
)


NONINTEREST EXPENSE




















Salaries and benefits


14,088



14,533



13,378



(3
)


5

Operations


3,824



3,445



3,519



11



9

Occupancy


1,780



1,717



1,669



4



7

Data processing


2,137



2,045



2,058



4



4

Loan costs


719



548



653



31



10

Professional and board fees


1,155



1,186



888



(3
)


30

FDIC insurance


554



538



450



3



23

Marketing and advertising


398



221



377



80



6

Amortization of core deposit intangible


809



831



919



(3
)


(12
)

Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights


38



(9
)


(54
)


(522
)


(170
)

Total noninterest expense


25,502



25,055



23,857



2



7


INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


9,759



9,461



11,335



3



(14
)


PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


2,031



1,440



2,376



41



(15
)


NET INCOME

$
7,728


$
8,021


$
8,959



(4
)


(14
)

Basic earnings per share

$
1.00


$
1.02


$
1.15



(2
)


(13
)

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.99


$
1.01


$
1.13



(2
)


(12
)



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)










Six Months Ended


Year



June 30,


June 30,


Over Year


INTEREST INCOME

2025


2024


% Change

Loans receivable, including fees

$
88,340


$
83,403



6

Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions


7,150



7,417



(4
)

Total interest and dividend income


95,490



90,820



5


INTEREST EXPENSE












Deposits


27,578



26,134



6

Borrowings


3,848



2,968



30

Subordinated note


971



971






Total interest expense


32,397



30,073



8


NET INTEREST INCOME


63,093



60,747



4


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


3,613



2,476



46


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


59,480



58,271



2


NONINTEREST INCOME












Service charges and fee income


4,567



5,031



(9
)

Gain on sale of loans


3,672



4,301



(15
)

Gain on sale of MSRs







8,215



NM

Loss on sale of investment securities, net







(7,847
)


NM

Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI


505



482



5

Other noninterest income


1,552



797



95

Total noninterest income


10,296



10,979



(6
)


NONINTEREST EXPENSE












Salaries and benefits


28,621



26,935



6

Operations


7,269



6,527



11

Occupancy


3,496



3,374



4

Data processing


4,182



4,016



4

Loan costs


1,267



1,238



2

Professional and board fees


2,342



1,811



29

FDIC insurance


1,092



982



11

Marketing and advertising


619



604



2

Amortization of core deposit intangible


1,639



1,860



(12
)

Impairment of servicing rights


29



39



(26
)

Total noninterest expense


50,556



47,386



7


INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


19,220



21,864



(12
)


PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


3,471



4,508



(23
)


NET INCOME

$
15,749


$
17,356



(9
)

Basic earnings per share

$
2.02


$
2.23



(9
)

Diluted earnings per share

$
1.99


$
2.20



(10
)
















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

2025


2025


2024

Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)

(1)


0.99
%


1.07
%


1.22
%

Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)

(1)


10.29



10.80



12.72

Yield on average interest-earning assets

(1)


6.52



6.53



6.48

Average total cost of funds

(1)


2.39



2.38



2.38

Interest rate spread information – average during period


4.13



4.15



4.10

Net interest margin

(1)


4.30



4.32



4.29

Operating expense to average total assets

(1)


3.28



3.35



3.26

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

(1)


140.98



142.94



143.64

Efficiency ratio

(2)


68.40



69.39



65.78

Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)


9.36



9.75



9.66

Tangible common equity ratio

(3)


8.91



9.26



9.07




































































































































For the Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,


PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

2025


2024

Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)


1.03
%


1.18
%

Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)


10.55



12.51

Yield on average interest-earning assets


6.52



6.39

Average total cost of funds


2.38



2.30

Interest rate spread information – average during period


4.14



4.09

Net interest margin


4.31



4.27

Operating expense to average total assets


3.32



3.23

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities


141.93



144.07

Efficiency ratio

(2)


68.89



66.07





























































































June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:

2025


2025


2024

Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period

(4)


0.60
%


0.47
%


0.39
%

Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)

(5)


0.73



0.57



0.46

Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans

(5)


168.89



219.08



273.95

Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)


1.23



1.25



1.26












































































































































































At or For the Three Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

2025



2025



2024


Basic earnings per share

$
1.00



$
1.02



$
1.15


Diluted earnings per share

$
0.99



$
1.01



$
1.13


Weighted average basic shares outstanding


7,580,576




7,695,320




7,688,246


Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


7,698,173




7,805,728




7,796,253


Common shares outstanding at end of period


7,515,480


(6)


7,639,844


(7)


7,644,463


(8)

Book value per share using common shares outstanding

$
39.55



$
39.12



$
37.15


Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding

(9)

$
37.46



$
36.96



$
34.66



__________________________






















































(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.

(3)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(4)

Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.

(5)

Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

(6)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.

(7)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.

(8)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.

(9)

Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


QTR Over QTR


YTD Over YTD


Average Balances

2025


2024


2025


2024


$ Change


$ Change


Assets
























Loans receivable, net

(1)

$
2,612,959


$
2,511,326


$
2,586,598


$
2,487,964


$
101,633


$
98,634

Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost


332,705



283,422



321,622



307,417



49,283



14,205

Securities held-to-maturity


21,401



8,500



15,063



8,500



12,901



6,563

Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions


8,775



41,613



10,353



50,563



(32,838
)


(40,210
)

FHLB stock, at cost


19,502



7,040



17,840



4,607



12,462



13,233

Total interest-earning assets


2,995,342



2,851,901



2,951,476



2,859,051



143,441



92,425

Noninterest-earning assets


121,018



95,930



123,191



94,138



25,088



29,053


Total assets

$
3,116,360


$
2,947,831


$
3,074,667


$
2,953,189


$
168,529


$
121,478


Liabilities
























Interest-bearing deposit accounts

$
1,924,586


$
1,794,966


$
1,845,534


$
1,813,865


$
129,620


$
31,669

Borrowings


150,492



140,964



184,377



121,057



9,528



63,320

Subordinated notes


49,617



49,550



49,608



49,542



67



66

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,124,695



1,985,480



2,079,519



1,984,464



139,215



95,055

Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts


657,820



637,345



660,805



647,214



20,475



13,591

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


32,700



41,785



33,218



42,516



(9,085
)


(9,298
)


Total liabilities

$
2,815,215


$
2,664,610


$
2,773,542


$
2,674,194


$
150,605


$
99,348


__________________________














(1)

Includes loans HFS.






Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.



These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.









































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


Tangible Book Value Per Share:

2025

2025

2024

Stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$
297,203


$
298,840


$
284,026


Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net


(15,663
)


(16,471
)


(19,075
)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$
281,540


$
282,369


$
264,951













Common shares outstanding at end of period


7,515,480


(1)

7,639,844


(2)

7,644,463


(3)












Book value per share (GAAP)

$
39.55


$
39.12


$
37.15


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$
37.46


$
36.96


$
34.66














Tangible Common Equity Ratio:










Total assets (GAAP)

$
3,176,013


$
3,066,078


$
2,941,377


Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(15,663
)


(16,471
)


(19,075
)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$
3,160,350


$
3,049,607


$
2,922,302













Common equity ratio (GAAP)


9.36

%

9.75

%

9.66

%

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)


8.91



9.26



9.07



_________________________
























(1)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.

(2)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.

(3)

Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.






Contacts:



Joseph C. Adams,


Chief Executive Officer


Matthew D. Mullet,


President


Phillip D. Whittington,


Chief Financial Officer



(425) 771-5299



www.FSBWA.com








