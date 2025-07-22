FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Announces 50th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

FS Bancorp reports Q2 2025 net income of $7.7 million, down from last year; announces special dividend.

Quiver AI Summary

FS Bancorp, Inc. has reported a decline in net income for the second quarter of 2025, with earnings of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.13 per share, in the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2025, net income also decreased to $15.7 million from $17.4 million in 2024. The company's balance sheet experienced growth due to strong loan demand, although total deposits fell by 2.4%, primarily due to a decrease in brokered deposits. To reward shareholders, the Board of Directors approved its 50th consecutive cash dividend of $0.28 per share and a special dividend of $0.22 per share, both to be paid on August 21, 2025. The financial highlights included an increase in loans receivable and the initiation of a new share repurchase plan. Overall, FS Bancorp demonstrated a commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value despite the decline in profitability compared to previous periods.

Potential Positives

FS Bancorp reported a net income of $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting ongoing profitability and consistent performance in a challenging economic climate.

The Board of Directors approved a 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share and a special dividend of $0.22 per share, showcasing the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Book value per share increased to $39.55, marking growth from $39.12 in the previous quarter and $37.15 a year ago, indicating improved asset value for shareholders.

The company demonstrated strong loan demand, with loans receivable net growing to $2.58 billion, an increase of 3.2% from the previous quarter and 5.1% year-over-year, highlighting effective lending strategies and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $7.7 million, down from $9.0 million during the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Total deposits decreased by $61.8 million, or 2.4%, primarily due to a significant drop in brokered deposits, which may signal a loss of customer confidence or increased competition for deposits.

Nonperforming loans increased by $4.5 million from the previous quarter and by $7.6 million from the same quarter last year, suggesting a deterioration in credit quality and potential future losses.

FAQ

What were FS Bancorp's net income figures for Q2 2025?

FS Bancorp reported a net income of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How do current deposits compare to previous quarters?

Total deposits decreased by $61.8 million to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025.

What is the status of FS Bancorp's cash dividend?

The Board approved a cash dividend of $0.28 per share and a special dividend of $0.22, both payable on August 21, 2025.

What were the highlights of FS Bancorp's loan performance?

Loans receivable increased by $81.2 million to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting solid loan demand.

What is FS Bancorp's outlook based on the Q2 2025 report?

The outlook remains positive due to growth in loan origination and balance sheet stability, despite declines in deposits.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FSBW Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FSBW Data Alerts

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $FSBW stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 second quarter net income of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $15.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2024.





“We are proud of the balance sheet growth this quarter driven by solid loan demand. Additionally, our share repurchase activity reflects our continued confidence and commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” stated Phillip Whittington, CFO.





“We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. In recognition of this milestone, the Board also approved a special dividend of $0.22 per common share. Both dividends will be paid on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2025,” noted Matthew Mullet, President.







2025 Second Quarter Highlights









Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the previous quarter, and $9.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;



Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the previous quarter, and $9.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;



Total deposits decreased $61.8 million, or 2.4%, to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease of $59.1 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $170.6 million, or 7.2%, from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $654.1 million at June 30, 2025, $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $623.3 million at June 30, 2024;



Total deposits decreased $61.8 million, or 2.4%, to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease of $59.1 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $170.6 million, or 7.2%, from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $654.1 million at June 30, 2025, $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $623.3 million at June 30, 2024;



Borrowings increased $165.5 million, or 240.5% to $234.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $52.4 million, or 28.8%, from $181.9 million at June 30, 2024;



Borrowings increased $165.5 million, or 240.5% to $234.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $52.4 million, or 28.8%, from $181.9 million at June 30, 2024;



Loans receivable, net increased $81.2 million, or 3.2%, to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $125.1 million, or 5.1%, from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024;



Loans receivable, net increased $81.2 million, or 3.2%, to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $125.1 million, or 5.1%, from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024;



Consumer loans were $606.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 0.4%, from $608.9 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $35.4 million, or 5.5%, from $641.7 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, consumer loan originations included 82.5% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;



Consumer loans were $606.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 0.4%, from $608.9 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $35.4 million, or 5.5%, from $641.7 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, consumer loan originations included 82.5% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;



Repurchased 132,282 shares of the Company's common stock in the second quarter of 2025 at an average price of $38.92 per share with $725,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan at June 30, 2025. In addition, as previously announced on July 9, 2025, the Board approved a new share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $5.0 million in shares of the Company's outstanding common stock;



Repurchased 132,282 shares of the Company's common stock in the second quarter of 2025 at an average price of $38.92 per share with $725,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan at June 30, 2025. In addition, as previously announced on July 9, 2025, the Board approved a new share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $5.0 million in shares of the Company's outstanding common stock;



Book value per share increased $0.43 to $39.55 at June 30, 2025, compared to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.40 from $37.15 at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.50 to $37.46 at June 30, 2025, compared to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.80 from $34.66 at June 30, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”



Book value per share increased $0.43 to $39.55 at June 30, 2025, compared to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.40 from $37.15 at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.50 to $37.46 at June 30, 2025, compared to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.80 from $34.66 at June 30, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”



Segment reporting in the second quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $351,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $242,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.0 million and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, respectively; and



Segment reporting in the second quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $351,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $242,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.0 million and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, respectively; and



Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.1% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.4% for total risk-based capital and 11.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2025.









Segment Reporting







The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.





The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

















At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













Condensed income statement:









Commercial and Consumer Banking













Home Lending













Total













Net interest income



(1)











$





29,179













$





2,933













$





32,112













Provision for credit losses













(1,849





)













(172





)













(2,021





)









Noninterest income



(2)















2,297

















2,873

















5,170













Noninterest expense



(3)















(20,313





)













(5,189





)













(25,502





)









Income before provision for income taxes













9,314

















445

















9,759













Provision for income taxes













(1,937





)













(94





)













(2,031





)









Net income









$





7,377













$





351













$





7,728













Total average assets for period ended









$





2,466,917













$





649,443













$





3,116,360













Full-time employees ("FTEs")













452

















115

















567

































At or Three Months Ended June 30, 2024









Condensed income statement:









Commercial and Consumer Banking









Home Lending









Total









Net interest income



(1)











$





28,051













$





2,350













$





30,401













(Provision) recovery for credit losses













(1,214





)













137

















(1,077





)









Noninterest income



(2)















2,269

















3,599

















5,868













Noninterest expense



(3)















(19,043





)













(4,814





)













(23,857





)









Income before provision for income taxes













10,063

















1,272

















11,335













Provision for income taxes













(2,113





)













(263





)













(2,376





)









Net income









$





7,950













$





1,009













$





8,959













Total average assets for period ended









$





2,359,741













$





588,090













$





2,947,831













FTEs













450

















121

















571

































At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025













Condensed income statement:









Commercial and Consumer Banking













Home Lending













Total













Net interest income



(1)











$





57,586













$





5,507













$





63,093













Provision for credit losses













(3,170





)













(443





)













(3,613





)









Noninterest income



(2)















4,542

















5,754

















10,296













Noninterest expense



(3)















(40,489





)













(10,067





)













(50,556





)









Income before provision for income taxes













18,469

















751

















19,220













Provision for income taxes













(3,314





)













(157





)













(3,471





)









Net income









$





15,155













$





594













$





15,749













Total average assets for period ended









$





2,440,654













$





634,013













$





3,074,667













FTEs













452

















115

















567

































At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024













Condensed income statement:









Commercial and Consumer Banking













Home Lending













Total













Net interest income



(1)











$





56,137













$





4,610













$





60,747













Provision for credit losses













(2,465





)













(11





)













(2,476





)









Noninterest income



(2)















4,662

















6,317

















10,979













Noninterest expense



(3)















(38,051





)













(9,335





)













(47,386





)









Income before provision for income taxes













20,283

















1,581

















21,864













Provision for income taxes













(4,182





)













(326





)













(4,508





)









Net income









$





16,101













$





1,255













$





17,356













Total average assets for period ended









$





2,380,803













$





572,386













$





2,953,189













FTEs













450

















121

















571













__________________________









(1)









Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.









(2)









Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $3,000 and $266,000, respectively, compared to a net increase in fair value of $184,000 and $186,000, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025 and 2024, there were $13.2 million and $13.9 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.









(3)









Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $3.7 million, compared to $1.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively.



























Asset Summary







The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.











ASSETS



























































Linked Quarter













Prior Year













(Dollars in thousands)









June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













Change













Quarter Change





















2025













2025













2024













$













%













$













%













Cash and due from banks









$





15,168













$





18,657













$





20,005













$





(3,489





)













(19





)%









$





(4,837





)













(24





)%









Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions













18,027

















44,084

















13,006

















(26,057





)













(59





)













5,021

















39













Total cash and cash equivalents













33,195

















62,741

















33,011

















(29,546





)













(47





)













184

















1













Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













248

















1,234

















12,707

















(986





)













(80





)













(12,459





)













(98





)









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













302,692

















291,133

















221,182

















11,559

















4

















81,510

















37













Securities held-to-maturity, net













31,562

















10,434

















8,455

















21,128

















202

















23,107

















273













Loans held for sale, at fair value













53,630

















31,038

















53,811

















22,592

















73

















(181





)













—













Loans receivable, net













2,582,272

















2,501,117

















2,457,184

















81,155

















3

















125,088

















5













Accrued interest receivable













14,270

















14,406

















13,792

















(136





)













(1





)













478

















3













Premises and equipment, net













30,098

















29,451

















29,999

















647

















2

















99

















—













Operating lease right-of-use













7,969

















4,979

















5,784

















2,990

















60

















2,185

















38













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost













11,579

















5,256

















10,322

















6,323

















120

















1,257

















12













Deferred tax asset, net













7,782

















7,009

















4,590

















773

















11

















3,192

















70













Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net













38,262

















38,778

















38,201

















(516





)













(1





)













61

















—













MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value













8,652

















8,926

















9,352

















(274





)













(3





)













(700





)













(7





)









Goodwill













3,592

















3,592

















3,592

















—

















—

















—

















—













Core deposit intangible, net













12,071

















12,879

















15,483

















(808





)













(6





)













(3,412





)













(22





)









Other assets













38,139

















43,105

















23,912

















(4,966





)













(12





)













14,227

















59















TOTAL ASSETS











$





3,176,013













$





3,066,078













$





2,941,377













$





109,935

















4





%









$





234,636

















8





%

































































































































The increase in total assets reflects the Company's continued focus on balance sheet growth through loan origination and selective investment activity, funded by a combination of on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowings.

































































































































Prior















LOAN PORTFOLIO











































































































Linked













Year













(Dollars in thousands)









































































































Quarter













Quarter















COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE











June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













$













$















(“CRE”) LOANS











Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Change













Change













CRE owner occupied









$





180,250

















6.8





%









$





164,911

















6.5





%









$





177,723

















7.1





%









$





15,339













$





2,527













CRE non-owner occupied













171,979

















6.6

















174,188

















6.9

















181,681

















7.3

















(2,209





)













(9,702





)









Commercial and speculative construction and development













300,723

















11.5

















288,978

















11.4

















220,793

















8.9

















11,745

















79,930













Multi-family













263,185

















10.1

















244,940

















9.7

















239,675

















9.6

















18,245

















23,510













Total CRE loans













916,137

















35.0

















873,017

















34.5

















819,872

















32.9

















43,120

















96,265























































































































































RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS











































































































































One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)













639,881

















24.4

















637,299

















25.2

















588,966

















23.7

















2,582

















50,915













Home equity













85,613

















3.3

















73,846

















2.9

















73,749

















3.0

















11,767

















11,864













Residential custom construction













54,024

















2.1

















48,810

















1.9

















53,416

















2.1

















5,214

















608













Total residential real estate loans













779,518

















29.8

















759,955

















30.0

















716,131

















28.8

















19,563

















63,387























































































































































CONSUMER LOANS











































































































































Indirect home improvement













530,375

















20.3

















532,038

















21.0

















563,621

















22.6

















(1,663





)













(33,246





)









Marine













72,765

















2.8

















73,737

















2.9

















74,627

















3.0

















(972





)













(1,862





)









Other consumer













3,151

















0.1

















3,118

















0.1

















3,440

















0.1

















33

















(289





)









Total consumer loans













606,291

















23.2

















608,893

















24.0

















641,688

















25.7

















(2,602





)













(35,397





)



















































































































































COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS











































































































































Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)













294,563

















11.3

















274,956

















10.9

















285,183

















11.6

















19,607

















9,380













Warehouse lending













17,952

















0.7

















15,949

















0.6

















25,548

















1.0

















2,003

















(7,596





)









Total commercial business loans













312,515

















12.0

















290,905

















11.5

















310,731

















12.6

















21,610

















1,784













Total loans receivable, gross













2,614,461

















100.0





%













2,532,770

















100.0





%













2,488,422

















100.0





%













81,691

















126,039





















































































































































Allowance for credit losses on loans













(32,189





)





























(31,653





)





























(31,238





)





























(536





)













(951





)









Total loans receivable, net









$





2,582,272





























$





2,501,117





























$





2,457,184





























$





81,155













$





125,088





















































































































































The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in thousands)









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024















CRE by Type:











Amount













Amount













Amount













CRE non-owner occupied:

























































Office









$





39,141













$





39,406













$





41,380













Retail













38,652

















35,520

















37,507













Hospitality/restaurant













26,489

















27,377

















28,314













Self-storage













19,075

















19,092

















19,141













Mixed use













18,387

















18,868

















18,062













Industrial













14,444

















15,033

















17,163













Senior housing/assisted living













7,448

















7,506

















7,675













Other













3,670

















6,579

















6,847













Land













2,206

















2,314

















3,021













Education/worship













2,467

















2,493

















2,571













Total CRE non-owner occupied













171,979

















174,188

















181,681













CRE owner occupied:

























































Industrial













77,419

















66,618

















63,970













Office













40,156

















40,447

















41,978













Retail













19,470

















20,535

















20,885













Other













9,483

















8,529

















8,354













Hospitality/restaurant













7,230

















7,306

















10,800













Automobile related













7,215

















7,266

















8,200













Mixed use













5,548

















5,579

















5,680













Agriculture













4,652

















3,990

















3,639













Education/worship













4,630

















4,641

















4,610













Car wash













4,447

















—

















9,607













Total CRE owner occupied













180,250

















164,911

















177,723













Total









$





352,229













$





339,099













$





359,404





































































The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:





























































































































Current









(Dollars in





















































































































Weighted









thousands)









For the Quarter Ended

















Average











CRE by type:











Sep 30, 2025









Dec 31, 2025









Mar 31, 2026









Jun 30, 2026









Sep 30, 2026









Dec 31, 2026









Mar 31, 2027









Jun 30, 2027









Total









Rate









Agriculture









$





716









$





314









$





178









$





265









$





287









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





1,760









6.28





%









Apartment













—













13,679













1,128













13,788













9,747













7,062













4,117













—













49,521









4.96





%









Hotel / hospitality













2,393













—













113













1,243













—













—













103













—













3,852









5.26





%









Industrial













—













10,002













976













586













1,578













—













13,412













263













26,817









5.12





%









Mixed use













241













—













7,101













—













—













379













—













—













7,721









8.14





%









Office













15,015













6,055













515













1,629













554













7,695













2,857













1,213













35,533









5.50





%









Other













1,921













240













884













—













—













1,485













—













3,515













8,045









4.80





%









Retail













1,020













—













421













3,448













—













3,399













3,027













2,801













14,116









4.26





%









Education/worship













1,314













—













—













—













2,467













—













—













—













3,781









5.18





%









Senior housing and assisted living













—













—













2,142













—













—













—













—













1,372













3,514









4.76





%









Total









$





22,620









$





30,290









$





13,458









$





20,959









$





14,633









$





20,020









$





23,516









$





9,164









$





154,660









5.22





%









































































































































The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in thousands)









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024















Construction Types:











Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Commercial construction – retail









$





8,447

















2.4





%









$





8,157

















2.4





%









$





8,698

















3.2





%









Commercial construction – office













9,083

















2.6

















6,487

















1.9

















4,737

















1.7













Commercial construction – self storage













16,553

















4.7

















16,012

















4.7

















10,000

















3.6













Commercial construction – hotel













3,673

















1.0

















402

















0.1

















7,807

















2.8













Multi-family













23,119

















6.5

















31,275

















9.3

















30,960

















11.3













Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential













45,570

















12.8

















41,143

















12.2

















46,106

















16.8













Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development













8,454

















2.4

















7,667

















2.3

















7,310

















2.7













Speculative residential construction – vertical













200,375

















56.5

















186,042

















55.1

















131,294

















47.9













Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development













39,473

















11.1

















40,603

















12.0

















27,297

















10.0













Total









$





354,747

















100.0





%









$





337,788

















100.0





%









$





274,209

















100.0





%

















































































































Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in





































































































Prior Year













thousands)









For the Three Months Ended













Linked Quarter









Quarter





















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













$









%









$













%





















Amount









Percent













Amount









Percent













Amount









Percent













Change









Change









Change













Change













Purchase









$





170,854









85.7





%









$





120,719









83.0





%









$





193,715









92.3





%









$





50,135









41.5









$





(22,861





)









(11.8





)%









Refinance













28,470









14.3

















24,677









17.0

















16,173









7.7

















3,793









15.4













12,297













76.0





%









Total









$





199,324









100.0





%









$





145,396









100.0





%









$





209,888









100.0





%









$





53,928









37.1









$





(10,564





)









(5.0





)%





















(Dollars in thousands)









For the Six Months Ended June 30,









































2025













2024









































Amount









Percent













Amount









Percent













$ Change









% Change













Purchase









$





290,737









84.3





%









$





329,292









90.5





%









$





(38,555





)









(11.7





)





%









Refinance













53,983









15.7

















34,545









9.5

















19,438













56.3









%









Total









$





344,720









100.0





%









$





363,837









100.0





%









$





(19,117





)









(5.3





)





%

































































































During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold $127.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $91.9 million during the previous quarter and $164.5 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal factors, including the spring homebuying season. This increased demand for homes generally results in a higher volume of loan originations and, consequently, more loans available for sale. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.26% in the previous quarter and increased from 2.96% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.







Liabilities and Equity Summary







The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.









(Dollars in thousands)









































































































Linked













Prior Year













Deposits









June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













Quarter













Quarter















Transactional deposits:











Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













$ Change













$ Change













Noninterest-bearing checking









$





643,573

















25.2





%









$





659,417

















25.2





%









$





613,137

















25.7





%









$





(15,844





)









$





30,436













Interest-bearing checking:









































































































































Retail deposits













181,240

















7.1

















171,396

















6.6

















166,839

















7.0

















9,844

















14,401













Brokered deposits













30,020

















1.2

















30,073

















1.1

















—

















—

















(53





)













30,020













Total interest-bearing checking













211,260

















8.3

















201,469

















7.7

















166,839

















7.0

















9,791

















44,421













Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced



(1)















10,496

















0.4

















17,289

















0.7

















10,212

















0.4

















(6,793





)













284













Subtotal













865,329

















33.9

















878,175

















33.6

















790,188

















33.1

















(12,846





)













75,141















Savings and money market:











































































































































Savings













159,601

















6.3

















160,332

















6.1

















151,398

















6.4

















(731





)













8,203













Money market:









































































































































Retail deposits













350,548

















13.6

















343,098

















13.1

















339,946

















14.2

















7,450

















10,602













Brokered deposits













251

















0.1

















251

















—

















4,049

















0.2

















—

















(3,798





)









Total money market













350,799

















13.7

















343,349

















13.1

















343,995

















14.4

















7,450

















6,804













Subtotal













510,400

















20.0

















503,681

















19.2

















495,393

















20.8

















6,719

















15,007















Certificates of deposit:











































































































































Retail CDs













891,355

















34.9

















881,630

















33.7

















823,866

















34.6

















9,725

















67,489













Nonretail CDs:









































































































































Online CDs













3,423

















0.1

















9,354

















0.4

















9,354

















0.4

















(5,931





)













(5,931





)









Public CDs













2,114

















0.1

















2,440

















0.1

















2,983

















0.1

















(326





)













(869





)









Brokered CDs













280,754

















11.0

















339,871

















13.0

















261,019

















11.0

















(59,117





)













19,735













Total nonretail CDs













286,291

















11.2

















351,665

















13.5

















273,356

















11.5

















(65,374





)













12,935













Subtotal













1,177,646

















46.1

















1,233,295

















47.2

















1,097,222

















46.1

















(55,649





)













80,424













Total deposits









$





2,553,375

















100.0





%









$





2,615,151

















100.0





%









$





2,382,803

















100.0





%









$





(61,776





)









$





170,572













Borrowings



(2)











$





234,305





























$





68,805





























$





181,895





























$





165,500













$





52,410













Equity









$





297,203





























$





298,840





























$





284,026





























$





(1,637





)









$





13,177













Book value per common share









$





39.55





























$





39.12





























$





37.15





























$





0.43













$





2.40













__________________________









(1)









Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.









(2)









Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.

























At June 30, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $677.2 million, compared to approximately $679.4 million at March 31, 2025, and $586.6 million at June 30, 2024. The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.





In reference to the table above, the linked quarter decrease in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, was primarily due to share repurchases of $5.1 million, cash dividends paid of $2.1 million, and $525,000 in equity award compensation, partially offset by net income of $7.7 million. Stockholders’ equity was also impacted by a decline in unrealized fair value on securities available for sale of $1.2 million, net of tax, and fair value and cash flow hedges of $1.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $2.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax.





The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

















At June 30, 2025

















Bank









Company









Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)









14.07





%









14.16





%









Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)









11.18





%









9.65





%









CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









12.82





%









11.07





%











































Credit Quality







The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and substandard loans at the dates indicated.











ACL ON LOANS











June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













Linked













Prior Year













(Dollars in thousands)









2025













2025













2024













Quarter













Quarter





















Amount













Amount













Amount













$ Change













$ Change













Beginning ACL balance









$





(31,653





)









$





(31,870





)









$





(31,479





)









$





217













$





(174





)









Provision













(1,715





)













(1,505





)













(1,001





)













(210





)













(714





)









Charge-offs

























































































Indirect













1,555

















1,579

















825

















(24





)













730













Marine













43

















20

















157

















23

















(114





)









Other













42

















37

















33

















5

















9













Commercial business













—

















433

















733

















(433





)













(733





)









Subtotal













1,640

















2,069

















1,748

















(429





)













(108





)









Recoveries

























































































Indirect













(330





)













(340





)













(307





)













10

















(23





)









Marine













(54





)













(3





)













(110





)













(51





)













56













Other













(7





)













(4





)













(4





)













(3





)













(3





)









Commercial business













(70





)













—

















(85





)













(70





)













15













Subtotal













(461





)













(347





)













(506





)













(114





)













45













Ending ACL balance









$





(32,189





)









$





(31,653





)









$





(31,238





)









$





(536





)









$





(951





)























NONPERFORMING LOANS











June 30,









March 31,









June 30,









Linked









Prior Year









(Dollars in thousands)









2025









2025









2024









Quarter









Quarter











CRE LOANS











Amount









Amount









Amount









$ Change









$ Change









CRE









$





2,046









$





1,196









$





1,116









$





850













$





930













Commercial and speculative construction and development













9,083













6,487













4,737













2,596

















4,346













Total CRE loans













11,129













7,683













5,853













3,446

















5,276



















































































RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS







































































One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)













1,809













1,134













170













675

















1,639













Home equity













251













252













156













(1





)













95













Total residential real estate loans













2,060













1,386













326













674

















1,734



















































































CONSUMER LOANS







































































Indirect home improvement













3,365













2,821













2,319













544

















1,046













Marine













567













648













327













(81





)













240













Other consumer













13













1













6













12

















7













Total consumer loans













3,945













3,470













2,652













475

















1,293



















































































COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS







































































C&I













1,862













1,932













2,575













(70





)













(713





)









Total nonperforming loans









$





18,996









$





14,471









$





11,406









$





4,525













$





7,590

























































































The increase in nonaccrual loans during the period was partly driven by a single commercial construction loan, which remains in active development. Ongoing construction disbursements on this loan contributed to a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter and a $4.3 million increase compared to the same period last year. Increases in consumer loan delinquencies also contributed to the overall rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods.











CRITICIZED LOANS











June 30,









March 31,









June 30,









Linked









Prior Year









(Dollars in thousands)









2025









2025









2024









Quarter









Quarter











CRE LOANS











Amount









Amount









Amount









$ Change









$ Change









CRE









$





2,046









$





2,040









$





3,926









$





6













$





(1,880





)









Commercial and speculative construction and development













9,083













6,487













4,737













2,596

















4,346













Total CRE loans













11,129













8,527













8,663













2,602

















2,466



















































































RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS







































































One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)













4,383













3,728













2,854













655

















1,529













Home equity













251













252













156













(1





)













95













Total residential real estate loans













4,634













3,980













3,010













654

















1,624



















































































CONSUMER LOANS







































































Indirect home improvement













3,365













2,821













2,319













544

















1,046













Marine













567













649













327













(82





)













240













Other consumer













13













1













6













12

















7













Total consumer loans













3,945













3,471













2,652













474

















1,293



















































































COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS







































































C&I













5,220













7,524













9,954













(2,304





)













(4,734





)









Total criticized loans









$





24,928









$





23,502









$





24,279









$





1,426













$





649



























































































Operating Results







Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $30.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $2.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. The $2.8 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.6 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, primarily as a result of net loan growth. The $1.1 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average balances of deposits and borrowings to fund asset growth.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $2.3 million to $63.1 million, from $60.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a $4.7 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense for the same reasons mentioned above.





NIM (annualized) increased one basis point to 4.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 4.29% for the same period in the prior year and increased four basis points from 4.27% to 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The change in NIM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the increased yields on interest-earning assets, as a result of loan growth and repricing activity. The improvement also reflects a favorable shift in the asset mix and disciplined management of deposit and funding costs.





The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased one basis point to 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher average balances in borrowings. The average cost of funds increased eight basis points to 2.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily for the same reason noted above as well as growth in the deposit mix from the prior year.





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million and $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects net loan growth and an increase in net charge-off activity.





During the three months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased $63,000 to $1.2 million, compared to the same period the prior year. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased $184,000, to $2.9 million, compared to $2.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net charge-offs on indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $693,000 decrease in net charge-offs on commercial business loans and a $271,000 decrease in net charge-offs on marine loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs for the current six month period to continued volatile economic conditions.





Total noninterest income decreased $698,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a $491,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, primarily due to a decrease of loans available for sale, a $156,000 decrease in service charges and fee income and a $151,000 decrease in gain on sale of investment securities due to no sales activity in the current quarter compared to the same period last year. Total noninterest income decreased $683,000, to $10.3 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily the result of a $629,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $464,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, and a net decrease of $368,000 from no activity in gain on sales of MSRs and loss on sale of investment securities compared to an $8.2 million net gain on sale of MSRs, offset by the $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities that occurred in the first half of 2024. These decreases in total noninterest income were partially offset by a $755,000 increase in other noninterest income as result of sales of nonmarketable equity securities at a $312,000 gain, bank owned life insurance proceeds of $195,000, and a $101,000 increase in brokered loans fees.





Total noninterest expense was $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $1.6 million increase was primarily due to a $710,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily due to competitive wage adjustments, a $305,000 increase in operations expense, and a $267,000 increase in professional and board fees. Total noninterest expense increased $3.2 million to $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Increases during the six month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year included $1.7 million in salaries and benefits, $742,000 in operations expense, and $531,000 in professional and board fees.







About FS Bancorp







FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.







Forward-Looking Statements







When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rates and the duration of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle east, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, energy prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.





Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



















FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

















































































































































Linked













Prior Year





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













Quarter













Quarter















ASSETS











2025













2025













2024













% Change













% Change













Cash and due from banks









$





15,168













$





18,657













$





20,005

















(19





)













(24





)









Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions













18,027

















44,084

















13,006

















(59





)













39













Total cash and cash equivalents













33,195

















62,741

















33,011

















(47





)













1













Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













248

















1,234

















12,707

















(80





)













(98





)









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













302,692

















291,133

















221,182

















4

















37













Securities held-to-maturity, net













31,562

















10,434

















8,455

















202

















273













Loans held for sale, at fair value













53,630

















31,038

















53,811

















73

















—













Loans receivable, net













2,582,272

















2,501,117

















2,457,184

















3

















5













Accrued interest receivable













14,270

















14,406

















13,792

















(1





)













3













Premises and equipment, net













30,098

















29,451

















29,999

















2

















—













Operating lease right-of-use













7,969

















4,979

















5,784

















60

















38













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost













11,579

















5,256

















10,322

















120

















12













Deferred tax asset, net













7,782

















7,009

















4,590

















11

















70













Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net













38,262

















38,778

















38,201

















(1





)













—













MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value













8,652

















8,926

















9,352

















(3





)













(7





)









Goodwill













3,592

















3,592

















3,592

















—

















—













Core deposit intangible, net













12,071

















12,879

















15,483

















(6





)













(22





)









Other assets













38,139

















43,105

















23,912

















(12





)













59















TOTAL ASSETS











$





3,176,013













$





3,066,078













$





2,941,377

















4

















8















LIABILITIES



























































































Deposits:

























































































Noninterest-bearing accounts









$





654,069













$





676,706













$





623,349

















(3





)













5













Interest-bearing accounts













1,899,306

















1,938,445

















1,759,454

















(2





)













8













Total deposits













2,553,375

















2,615,151

















2,382,803

















(2





)













7













Borrowings













234,305

















68,805

















181,895

















241

















29













Subordinated notes:

























































































Principal amount













50,000

















50,000

















50,000

















—

















—













Unamortized debt issuance costs













(373





)













(389





)













(439





)













(4





)













(15





)









Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs













49,627

















49,611

















49,561

















—

















—













Operating lease liability













8,138

















5,149

















5,979

















58

















36













Other liabilities













33,365

















28,522

















37,113

















17

















(10





)









Total liabilities













2,878,810

















2,767,238

















2,657,351

















4

















8















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























































































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























































































Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,618,543 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, and 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024













76

















77

















77

















(1





)













(1





)









Additional paid-in capital













48,418

















52,806

















55,834

















(8





)













(13





)









Retained earnings













268,509

















262,945

















243,651

















2

















10













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(19,800





)













(16,988





)













(15,536





)













17

















27













Total stockholders’ equity













297,203

















298,840

















284,026

















(1





)













5















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





3,176,013













$





3,066,078













$





2,941,377

















4

















8



























































































































FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended













Linked













Prior Year





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













Quarter













Quarter















INTEREST INCOME











2025













2025













2024













% Change













% Change













Loans receivable, including fees









$





45,038













$





43,303













$





42,406

















4

















6













Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













3,665

















3,485

















3,534

















5

















4













Total interest and dividend income













48,703

















46,788

















45,940

















4

















6















INTEREST EXPENSE



























































































Deposits













14,520

















13,058

















13,252

















11

















10













Borrowings













1,585

















2,263

















1,801

















(30





)













(12





)









Subordinated notes













486

















485

















486

















—

















—













Total interest expense













16,591

















15,806

















15,539

















5

















7















NET INTEREST INCOME















32,112

















30,982

















30,401

















4

















6















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















2,021

















1,592

















1,077

















27

















88















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















30,091

















29,390

















29,324

















2

















3















NONINTEREST INCOME



























































































Service charges and fee income













2,323

















2,244

















2,479

















4

















(6





)









Gain on sale of loans













1,972

















1,700

















2,463

















16

















(20





)









Gain on sale of investment securities, net













—

















—

















151

















NM

















NM













Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI













254

















250

















242

















2

















5













Other noninterest income













621

















932

















533

















(33





)













17













Total noninterest income













5,170

















5,126

















5,868

















1

















(12





)











NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























































































Salaries and benefits













14,088

















14,533

















13,378

















(3





)













5













Operations













3,824

















3,445

















3,519

















11

















9













Occupancy













1,780

















1,717

















1,669

















4

















7













Data processing













2,137

















2,045

















2,058

















4

















4













Loan costs













719

















548

















653

















31

















10













Professional and board fees













1,155

















1,186

















888

















(3





)













30













FDIC insurance













554

















538

















450

















3

















23













Marketing and advertising













398

















221

















377

















80

















6













Amortization of core deposit intangible













809

















831

















919

















(3





)













(12





)









Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights













38

















(9





)













(54





)













(522





)













(170





)









Total noninterest expense













25,502

















25,055

















23,857

















2

















7















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















9,759

















9,461

















11,335

















3

















(14





)











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















2,031

















1,440

















2,376

















41

















(15





)











NET INCOME











$





7,728













$





8,021













$





8,959

















(4





)













(14





)









Basic earnings per share









$





1.00













$





1.02













$





1.15

















(2





)













(13





)









Diluted earnings per share









$





0.99













$





1.01













$





1.13

















(2





)













(12





)



























































































































FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















































Six Months Ended













Year





















June 30,













June 30,













Over Year















INTEREST INCOME











2025













2024













% Change













Loans receivable, including fees









$





88,340













$





83,403

















6













Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













7,150

















7,417

















(4





)









Total interest and dividend income













95,490

















90,820

















5















INTEREST EXPENSE



























































Deposits













27,578

















26,134

















6













Borrowings













3,848

















2,968

















30













Subordinated note













971

















971

















—













Total interest expense













32,397

















30,073

















8















NET INTEREST INCOME















63,093

















60,747

















4















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















3,613

















2,476

















46















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















59,480

















58,271

















2















NONINTEREST INCOME



























































Service charges and fee income













4,567

















5,031

















(9





)









Gain on sale of loans













3,672

















4,301

















(15





)









Gain on sale of MSRs













—

















8,215

















NM













Loss on sale of investment securities, net













—

















(7,847





)













NM













Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI













505

















482

















5













Other noninterest income













1,552

















797

















95













Total noninterest income













10,296

















10,979

















(6





)











NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























































Salaries and benefits













28,621

















26,935

















6













Operations













7,269

















6,527

















11













Occupancy













3,496

















3,374

















4













Data processing













4,182

















4,016

















4













Loan costs













1,267

















1,238

















2













Professional and board fees













2,342

















1,811

















29













FDIC insurance













1,092

















982

















11













Marketing and advertising













619

















604

















2













Amortization of core deposit intangible













1,639

















1,860

















(12





)









Impairment of servicing rights













29

















39

















(26





)









Total noninterest expense













50,556

















47,386

















7















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















19,220

















21,864

















(12





)











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















3,471

















4,508

















(23





)











NET INCOME











$





15,749













$





17,356

















(9





)









Basic earnings per share









$





2.02













$





2.23

















(9





)









Diluted earnings per share









$





1.99













$





2.20

















(10





)



































































KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA



(Unaudited)

















At or For the Three Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:











2025













2025













2024













Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)



(1)















0.99





%













1.07





%













1.22





%









Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)



(1)















10.29

















10.80

















12.72













Yield on average interest-earning assets



(1)















6.52

















6.53

















6.48













Average total cost of funds



(1)















2.39

















2.38

















2.38













Interest rate spread information – average during period













4.13

















4.15

















4.10













Net interest margin



(1)















4.30

















4.32

















4.29













Operating expense to average total assets



(1)















3.28

















3.35

















3.26













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



(1)















140.98

















142.94

















143.64













Efficiency ratio



(2)















68.40

















69.39

















65.78













Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)













9.36

















9.75

















9.66













Tangible common equity ratio



(3)















8.91

















9.26

















9.07

































For the Six Months Ended





















June 30,













June 30,















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:











2025













2024













Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)













1.03





%













1.18





%









Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)













10.55

















12.51













Yield on average interest-earning assets













6.52

















6.39













Average total cost of funds













2.38

















2.30













Interest rate spread information – average during period













4.14

















4.09













Net interest margin













4.31

















4.27













Operating expense to average total assets













3.32

















3.23













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













141.93

















144.07













Efficiency ratio



(2)















68.89

















66.07

































June 30,













March 31,













June 30,















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:











2025













2025













2024













Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period



(4)















0.60





%













0.47





%













0.39





%









Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)



(5)















0.73

















0.57

















0.46













Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans



(5)















168.89

















219.08

















273.95













Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)













1.23

















1.25

















1.26

































At or For the Three Months Ended

























June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA:











2025

















2025

















2024

















Basic earnings per share









$





1.00

















$





1.02

















$





1.15

















Diluted earnings per share









$





0.99

















$





1.01

















$





1.13

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding













7,580,576





















7,695,320





















7,688,246

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding













7,698,173





















7,805,728





















7,796,253

















Common shares outstanding at end of period













7,515,480











(6)















7,639,844











(7)















7,644,463











(8)











Book value per share using common shares outstanding









$





39.55

















$





39.12

















$





37.15

















Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding



(9)











$





37.46

















$





36.96

















$





34.66

















__________________________









(1)









Annualized.









(2)









Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.









(3)









Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.









(4)









Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.









(5)









Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.









(6)









Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(7)









Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(8)









Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.









(9)









Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.





































(Dollars in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended June 30,













For the Six Months Ended June 30,













QTR Over QTR













YTD Over YTD















Average Balances











2025













2024













2025













2024













$ Change













$ Change















Assets











































































































Loans receivable, net



(1)











$





2,612,959













$





2,511,326













$





2,586,598













$





2,487,964













$





101,633













$





98,634













Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost













332,705

















283,422

















321,622

















307,417

















49,283

















14,205













Securities held-to-maturity













21,401

















8,500

















15,063

















8,500

















12,901

















6,563













Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













8,775

















41,613

















10,353

















50,563

















(32,838





)













(40,210





)









FHLB stock, at cost













19,502

















7,040

















17,840

















4,607

















12,462

















13,233













Total interest-earning assets













2,995,342

















2,851,901

















2,951,476

















2,859,051

















143,441

















92,425













Noninterest-earning assets













121,018

















95,930

















123,191

















94,138

















25,088

















29,053















Total assets











$





3,116,360













$





2,947,831













$





3,074,667













$





2,953,189













$





168,529













$





121,478















Liabilities











































































































Interest-bearing deposit accounts









$





1,924,586













$





1,794,966













$





1,845,534













$





1,813,865













$





129,620













$





31,669













Borrowings













150,492

















140,964

















184,377

















121,057

















9,528

















63,320













Subordinated notes













49,617

















49,550

















49,608

















49,542

















67

















66













Total interest-bearing liabilities













2,124,695

















1,985,480

















2,079,519

















1,984,464

















139,215

















95,055













Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts













657,820

















637,345

















660,805

















647,214

















20,475

















13,591













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













32,700

















41,785

















33,218

















42,516

















(9,085





)













(9,298





)











Total liabilities











$





2,815,215













$





2,664,610













$





2,773,542













$





2,674,194













$





150,605













$





99,348













__________________________









(1)









Includes loans HFS.



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.





These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,









March 31,









June 30,















Tangible Book Value Per Share:











2025









2025









2024













Stockholders' equity (GAAP)









$





297,203













$





298,840













$





284,026

















Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net













(15,663





)













(16,471





)













(19,075





)













Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)









$





281,540













$





282,369













$





264,951

































































Common shares outstanding at end of period













7,515,480











(1)











7,639,844











(2)











7,644,463











(3)



























































Book value per share (GAAP)









$





39.55













$





39.12













$





37.15

















Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)









$





37.46













$





36.96













$





34.66



































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



















































Total assets (GAAP)









$





3,176,013













$





3,066,078













$





2,941,377

















Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets













(15,663





)













(16,471





)













(19,075





)













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)









$





3,160,350













$





3,049,607













$





2,922,302

































































Common equity ratio (GAAP)













9.36









%









9.75









%









9.66









%









Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)













8.91

















9.26

















9.07

















_________________________









(1)









Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(2)









Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(3)









Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.



























Contacts:







Joseph C. Adams,





Chief Executive Officer





Matthew D. Mullet,





President





Phillip D. Whittington,





Chief Financial Officer





(425) 771-5299







www.FSBWA.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.