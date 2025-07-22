FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Announces 50th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

FS Bancorp reports Q2 2025 net income of $7.7 million, down from last year; announces special dividend.
FS Bancorp, Inc. has reported a decline in net income for the second quarter of 2025, with earnings of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.13 per share, in the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2025, net income also decreased to $15.7 million from $17.4 million in 2024. The company's balance sheet experienced growth due to strong loan demand, although total deposits fell by 2.4%, primarily due to a decrease in brokered deposits. To reward shareholders, the Board of Directors approved its 50th consecutive cash dividend of $0.28 per share and a special dividend of $0.22 per share, both to be paid on August 21, 2025. The financial highlights included an increase in loans receivable and the initiation of a new share repurchase plan. Overall, FS Bancorp demonstrated a commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value despite the decline in profitability compared to previous periods.
Potential Positives
- FS Bancorp reported a net income of $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting ongoing profitability and consistent performance in a challenging economic climate.
- The Board of Directors approved a 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share and a special dividend of $0.22 per share, showcasing the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Book value per share increased to $39.55, marking growth from $39.12 in the previous quarter and $37.15 a year ago, indicating improved asset value for shareholders.
- The company demonstrated strong loan demand, with loans receivable net growing to $2.58 billion, an increase of 3.2% from the previous quarter and 5.1% year-over-year, highlighting effective lending strategies and market presence.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $7.7 million, down from $9.0 million during the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Total deposits decreased by $61.8 million, or 2.4%, primarily due to a significant drop in brokered deposits, which may signal a loss of customer confidence or increased competition for deposits.
- Nonperforming loans increased by $4.5 million from the previous quarter and by $7.6 million from the same quarter last year, suggesting a deterioration in credit quality and potential future losses.
FAQ
What were FS Bancorp's net income figures for Q2 2025?
FS Bancorp reported a net income of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.
How do current deposits compare to previous quarters?
Total deposits decreased by $61.8 million to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025.
What is the status of FS Bancorp's cash dividend?
The Board approved a cash dividend of $0.28 per share and a special dividend of $0.22, both payable on August 21, 2025.
What were the highlights of FS Bancorp's loan performance?
Loans receivable increased by $81.2 million to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting solid loan demand.
What is FS Bancorp's outlook based on the Q2 2025 report?
The outlook remains positive due to growth in loan origination and balance sheet stability, despite declines in deposits.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.
Full Release
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 second quarter net income of $7.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $15.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2024.
“We are proud of the balance sheet growth this quarter driven by solid loan demand. Additionally, our share repurchase activity reflects our continued confidence and commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” stated Phillip Whittington, CFO.
“We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. In recognition of this milestone, the Board also approved a special dividend of $0.22 per common share. Both dividends will be paid on August 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2025,” noted Matthew Mullet, President.
2025 Second Quarter Highlights
Net income was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the previous quarter, and $9.0 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
Total deposits decreased $61.8 million, or 2.4%, to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease of $59.1 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $170.6 million, or 7.2%, from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $654.1 million at June 30, 2025, $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $623.3 million at June 30, 2024;
Borrowings increased $165.5 million, or 240.5% to $234.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $52.4 million, or 28.8%, from $181.9 million at June 30, 2024;
Loans receivable, net increased $81.2 million, or 3.2%, to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.50 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $125.1 million, or 5.1%, from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024;
Consumer loans were $606.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 0.4%, from $608.9 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $35.4 million, or 5.5%, from $641.7 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, consumer loan originations included 82.5% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
Repurchased 132,282 shares of the Company's common stock in the second quarter of 2025 at an average price of $38.92 per share with $725,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan at June 30, 2025. In addition, as previously announced on July 9, 2025, the Board approved a new share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to $5.0 million in shares of the Company's outstanding common stock;
Book value per share increased $0.43 to $39.55 at June 30, 2025, compared to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.40 from $37.15 at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.50 to $37.46 at June 30, 2025, compared to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, and increased $2.80 from $34.66 at June 30, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”
Segment reporting in the second quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $351,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.8 million and $242,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.0 million and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, respectively; and
Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.1% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.4% for total risk-based capital and 11.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2025.
Segment Reporting
The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.
The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):
At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Condensed income statement:
Commercial and Consumer Banking
Home Lending
Total
Net interest income
(1)
$
29,179
$
2,933
$
32,112
Provision for credit losses
(1,849
)
(172
)
(2,021
)
Noninterest income
(2)
2,297
2,873
5,170
Noninterest expense
(3)
(20,313
)
(5,189
)
(25,502
)
Income before provision for income taxes
9,314
445
9,759
Provision for income taxes
(1,937
)
(94
)
(2,031
)
Net income
$
7,377
$
351
$
7,728
Total average assets for period ended
$
2,466,917
$
649,443
$
3,116,360
Full-time employees ("FTEs")
452
115
567
At or Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Condensed income statement:
Commercial and Consumer Banking
Home Lending
Total
Net interest income
(1)
$
28,051
$
2,350
$
30,401
(Provision) recovery for credit losses
(1,214
)
137
(1,077
)
Noninterest income
(2)
2,269
3,599
5,868
Noninterest expense
(3)
(19,043
)
(4,814
)
(23,857
)
Income before provision for income taxes
10,063
1,272
11,335
Provision for income taxes
(2,113
)
(263
)
(2,376
)
Net income
$
7,950
$
1,009
$
8,959
Total average assets for period ended
$
2,359,741
$
588,090
$
2,947,831
FTEs
450
121
571
At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Condensed income statement:
Commercial and Consumer Banking
Home Lending
Total
Net interest income
(1)
$
57,586
$
5,507
$
63,093
Provision for credit losses
(3,170
)
(443
)
(3,613
)
Noninterest income
(2)
4,542
5,754
10,296
Noninterest expense
(3)
(40,489
)
(10,067
)
(50,556
)
Income before provision for income taxes
18,469
751
19,220
Provision for income taxes
(3,314
)
(157
)
(3,471
)
Net income
$
15,155
$
594
$
15,749
Total average assets for period ended
$
2,440,654
$
634,013
$
3,074,667
FTEs
452
115
567
At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Condensed income statement:
Commercial and Consumer Banking
Home Lending
Total
Net interest income
(1)
$
56,137
$
4,610
$
60,747
Provision for credit losses
(2,465
)
(11
)
(2,476
)
Noninterest income
(2)
4,662
6,317
10,979
Noninterest expense
(3)
(38,051
)
(9,335
)
(47,386
)
Income before provision for income taxes
20,283
1,581
21,864
Provision for income taxes
(4,182
)
(326
)
(4,508
)
Net income
$
16,101
$
1,255
$
17,356
Total average assets for period ended
$
2,380,803
$
572,386
$
2,953,189
FTEs
450
121
571
__________________________
(1)
Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2)
Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $3,000 and $266,000, respectively, compared to a net increase in fair value of $184,000 and $186,000, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025 and 2024, there were $13.2 million and $13.9 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3)
Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $3.7 million, compared to $1.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively.
Asset Summary
The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.
ASSETS
Linked Quarter
Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
Quarter Change
2025
2025
2024
$
%
$
%
Cash and due from banks
$
15,168
$
18,657
$
20,005
$
(3,489
)
(19
)%
$
(4,837
)
(24
)%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
18,027
44,084
13,006
(26,057
)
(59
)
5,021
39
Total cash and cash equivalents
33,195
62,741
33,011
(29,546
)
(47
)
184
1
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
248
1,234
12,707
(986
)
(80
)
(12,459
)
(98
)
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
302,692
291,133
221,182
11,559
4
81,510
37
Securities held-to-maturity, net
31,562
10,434
8,455
21,128
202
23,107
273
Loans held for sale, at fair value
53,630
31,038
53,811
22,592
73
(181
)
—
Loans receivable, net
2,582,272
2,501,117
2,457,184
81,155
3
125,088
5
Accrued interest receivable
14,270
14,406
13,792
(136
)
(1
)
478
3
Premises and equipment, net
30,098
29,451
29,999
647
2
99
—
Operating lease right-of-use
7,969
4,979
5,784
2,990
60
2,185
38
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
11,579
5,256
10,322
6,323
120
1,257
12
Deferred tax asset, net
7,782
7,009
4,590
773
11
3,192
70
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net
38,262
38,778
38,201
(516
)
(1
)
61
—
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value
8,652
8,926
9,352
(274
)
(3
)
(700
)
(7
)
Goodwill
3,592
3,592
3,592
—
—
—
—
Core deposit intangible, net
12,071
12,879
15,483
(808
)
(6
)
(3,412
)
(22
)
Other assets
38,139
43,105
23,912
(4,966
)
(12
)
14,227
59
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,176,013
$
3,066,078
$
2,941,377
$
109,935
4
%
$
234,636
8
%
The increase in total assets reflects the Company's continued focus on balance sheet growth through loan origination and selective investment activity, funded by a combination of on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowings.
Prior
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Linked
Year
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
$
$
(“CRE”) LOANS
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Change
Change
CRE owner occupied
$
180,250
6.8
%
$
164,911
6.5
%
$
177,723
7.1
%
$
15,339
$
2,527
CRE non-owner occupied
171,979
6.6
174,188
6.9
181,681
7.3
(2,209
)
(9,702
)
Commercial and speculative construction and development
300,723
11.5
288,978
11.4
220,793
8.9
11,745
79,930
Multi-family
263,185
10.1
244,940
9.7
239,675
9.6
18,245
23,510
Total CRE loans
916,137
35.0
873,017
34.5
819,872
32.9
43,120
96,265
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)
639,881
24.4
637,299
25.2
588,966
23.7
2,582
50,915
Home equity
85,613
3.3
73,846
2.9
73,749
3.0
11,767
11,864
Residential custom construction
54,024
2.1
48,810
1.9
53,416
2.1
5,214
608
Total residential real estate loans
779,518
29.8
759,955
30.0
716,131
28.8
19,563
63,387
CONSUMER LOANS
Indirect home improvement
530,375
20.3
532,038
21.0
563,621
22.6
(1,663
)
(33,246
)
Marine
72,765
2.8
73,737
2.9
74,627
3.0
(972
)
(1,862
)
Other consumer
3,151
0.1
3,118
0.1
3,440
0.1
33
(289
)
Total consumer loans
606,291
23.2
608,893
24.0
641,688
25.7
(2,602
)
(35,397
)
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)
294,563
11.3
274,956
10.9
285,183
11.6
19,607
9,380
Warehouse lending
17,952
0.7
15,949
0.6
25,548
1.0
2,003
(7,596
)
Total commercial business loans
312,515
12.0
290,905
11.5
310,731
12.6
21,610
1,784
Total loans receivable, gross
2,614,461
100.0
%
2,532,770
100.0
%
2,488,422
100.0
%
81,691
126,039
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(32,189
)
(31,653
)
(31,238
)
(536
)
(951
)
Total loans receivable, net
$
2,582,272
$
2,501,117
$
2,457,184
$
81,155
$
125,088
The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
CRE by Type:
Amount
Amount
Amount
CRE non-owner occupied:
Office
$
39,141
$
39,406
$
41,380
Retail
38,652
35,520
37,507
Hospitality/restaurant
26,489
27,377
28,314
Self-storage
19,075
19,092
19,141
Mixed use
18,387
18,868
18,062
Industrial
14,444
15,033
17,163
Senior housing/assisted living
7,448
7,506
7,675
Other
3,670
6,579
6,847
Land
2,206
2,314
3,021
Education/worship
2,467
2,493
2,571
Total CRE non-owner occupied
171,979
174,188
181,681
CRE owner occupied:
Industrial
77,419
66,618
63,970
Office
40,156
40,447
41,978
Retail
19,470
20,535
20,885
Other
9,483
8,529
8,354
Hospitality/restaurant
7,230
7,306
10,800
Automobile related
7,215
7,266
8,200
Mixed use
5,548
5,579
5,680
Agriculture
4,652
3,990
3,639
Education/worship
4,630
4,641
4,610
Car wash
4,447
—
9,607
Total CRE owner occupied
180,250
164,911
177,723
Total
$
352,229
$
339,099
$
359,404
The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:
Current
(Dollars in
Weighted
thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
Average
CRE by type:
Sep 30, 2025
Dec 31, 2025
Mar 31, 2026
Jun 30, 2026
Sep 30, 2026
Dec 31, 2026
Mar 31, 2027
Jun 30, 2027
Total
Rate
Agriculture
$
716
$
314
$
178
$
265
$
287
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,760
6.28
%
Apartment
—
13,679
1,128
13,788
9,747
7,062
4,117
—
49,521
4.96
%
Hotel / hospitality
2,393
—
113
1,243
—
—
103
—
3,852
5.26
%
Industrial
—
10,002
976
586
1,578
—
13,412
263
26,817
5.12
%
Mixed use
241
—
7,101
—
—
379
—
—
7,721
8.14
%
Office
15,015
6,055
515
1,629
554
7,695
2,857
1,213
35,533
5.50
%
Other
1,921
240
884
—
—
1,485
—
3,515
8,045
4.80
%
Retail
1,020
—
421
3,448
—
3,399
3,027
2,801
14,116
4.26
%
Education/worship
1,314
—
—
—
2,467
—
—
—
3,781
5.18
%
Senior housing and assisted living
—
—
2,142
—
—
—
—
1,372
3,514
4.76
%
Total
$
22,620
$
30,290
$
13,458
$
20,959
$
14,633
$
20,020
$
23,516
$
9,164
$
154,660
5.22
%
The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Construction Types:
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Commercial construction – retail
$
8,447
2.4
%
$
8,157
2.4
%
$
8,698
3.2
%
Commercial construction – office
9,083
2.6
6,487
1.9
4,737
1.7
Commercial construction – self storage
16,553
4.7
16,012
4.7
10,000
3.6
Commercial construction – hotel
3,673
1.0
402
0.1
7,807
2.8
Multi-family
23,119
6.5
31,275
9.3
30,960
11.3
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential
45,570
12.8
41,143
12.2
46,106
16.8
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development
8,454
2.4
7,667
2.3
7,310
2.7
Speculative residential construction – vertical
200,375
56.5
186,042
55.1
131,294
47.9
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development
39,473
11.1
40,603
12.0
27,297
10.0
Total
$
354,747
100.0
%
$
337,788
100.0
%
$
274,209
100.0
%
Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:
(Dollars in
Prior Year
thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Linked Quarter
Quarter
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
$
%
$
%
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Change
Change
Change
Change
Purchase
$
170,854
85.7
%
$
120,719
83.0
%
$
193,715
92.3
%
$
50,135
41.5
$
(22,861
)
(11.8
)%
Refinance
28,470
14.3
24,677
17.0
16,173
7.7
3,793
15.4
12,297
76.0
%
Total
$
199,324
100.0
%
$
145,396
100.0
%
$
209,888
100.0
%
$
53,928
37.1
$
(10,564
)
(5.0
)%
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
$ Change
% Change
Purchase
$
290,737
84.3
%
$
329,292
90.5
%
$
(38,555
)
(11.7
)
%
Refinance
53,983
15.7
34,545
9.5
19,438
56.3
%
Total
$
344,720
100.0
%
$
363,837
100.0
%
$
(19,117
)
(5.3
)
%
During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold $127.1 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $91.9 million during the previous quarter and $164.5 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal factors, including the spring homebuying season. This increased demand for homes generally results in a higher volume of loan originations and, consequently, more loans available for sale. Gross margins on home loan sales decreased to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.26% in the previous quarter and increased from 2.96% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.
Liabilities and Equity Summary
The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
Linked
Prior Year
Deposits
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Quarter
Quarter
Transactional deposits:
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
$ Change
$ Change
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
643,573
25.2
%
$
659,417
25.2
%
$
613,137
25.7
%
$
(15,844
)
$
30,436
Interest-bearing checking:
Retail deposits
181,240
7.1
171,396
6.6
166,839
7.0
9,844
14,401
Brokered deposits
30,020
1.2
30,073
1.1
—
—
(53
)
30,020
Total interest-bearing checking
211,260
8.3
201,469
7.7
166,839
7.0
9,791
44,421
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced
(1)
10,496
0.4
17,289
0.7
10,212
0.4
(6,793
)
284
Subtotal
865,329
33.9
878,175
33.6
790,188
33.1
(12,846
)
75,141
Savings and money market:
Savings
159,601
6.3
160,332
6.1
151,398
6.4
(731
)
8,203
Money market:
Retail deposits
350,548
13.6
343,098
13.1
339,946
14.2
7,450
10,602
Brokered deposits
251
0.1
251
—
4,049
0.2
—
(3,798
)
Total money market
350,799
13.7
343,349
13.1
343,995
14.4
7,450
6,804
Subtotal
510,400
20.0
503,681
19.2
495,393
20.8
6,719
15,007
Certificates of deposit:
Retail CDs
891,355
34.9
881,630
33.7
823,866
34.6
9,725
67,489
Nonretail CDs:
Online CDs
3,423
0.1
9,354
0.4
9,354
0.4
(5,931
)
(5,931
)
Public CDs
2,114
0.1
2,440
0.1
2,983
0.1
(326
)
(869
)
Brokered CDs
280,754
11.0
339,871
13.0
261,019
11.0
(59,117
)
19,735
Total nonretail CDs
286,291
11.2
351,665
13.5
273,356
11.5
(65,374
)
12,935
Subtotal
1,177,646
46.1
1,233,295
47.2
1,097,222
46.1
(55,649
)
80,424
Total deposits
$
2,553,375
100.0
%
$
2,615,151
100.0
%
$
2,382,803
100.0
%
$
(61,776
)
$
170,572
Borrowings
(2)
$
234,305
$
68,805
$
181,895
$
165,500
$
52,410
Equity
$
297,203
$
298,840
$
284,026
$
(1,637
)
$
13,177
Book value per common share
$
39.55
$
39.12
$
37.15
$
0.43
$
2.40
__________________________
(1)
Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(2)
Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.
At June 30, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $677.2 million, compared to approximately $679.4 million at March 31, 2025, and $586.6 million at June 30, 2024. The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.
In reference to the table above, the linked quarter decrease in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025, was primarily due to share repurchases of $5.1 million, cash dividends paid of $2.1 million, and $525,000 in equity award compensation, partially offset by net income of $7.7 million. Stockholders’ equity was also impacted by a decline in unrealized fair value on securities available for sale of $1.2 million, net of tax, and fair value and cash flow hedges of $1.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $2.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax.
The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:
At June 30, 2025
Bank
Company
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.07
%
14.16
%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
11.18
%
9.65
%
CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.82
%
11.07
%
Credit Quality
The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and substandard loans at the dates indicated.
ACL ON LOANS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Linked
Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
Quarter
Quarter
Amount
Amount
Amount
$ Change
$ Change
Beginning ACL balance
$
(31,653
)
$
(31,870
)
$
(31,479
)
$
217
$
(174
)
Provision
(1,715
)
(1,505
)
(1,001
)
(210
)
(714
)
Charge-offs
Indirect
1,555
1,579
825
(24
)
730
Marine
43
20
157
23
(114
)
Other
42
37
33
5
9
Commercial business
—
433
733
(433
)
(733
)
Subtotal
1,640
2,069
1,748
(429
)
(108
)
Recoveries
Indirect
(330
)
(340
)
(307
)
10
(23
)
Marine
(54
)
(3
)
(110
)
(51
)
56
Other
(7
)
(4
)
(4
)
(3
)
(3
)
Commercial business
(70
)
—
(85
)
(70
)
15
Subtotal
(461
)
(347
)
(506
)
(114
)
45
Ending ACL balance
$
(32,189
)
$
(31,653
)
$
(31,238
)
$
(536
)
$
(951
)
NONPERFORMING LOANS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Linked
Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
Quarter
Quarter
CRE LOANS
Amount
Amount
Amount
$ Change
$ Change
CRE
$
2,046
$
1,196
$
1,116
$
850
$
930
Commercial and speculative construction and development
9,083
6,487
4,737
2,596
4,346
Total CRE loans
11,129
7,683
5,853
3,446
5,276
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)
1,809
1,134
170
675
1,639
Home equity
251
252
156
(1
)
95
Total residential real estate loans
2,060
1,386
326
674
1,734
CONSUMER LOANS
Indirect home improvement
3,365
2,821
2,319
544
1,046
Marine
567
648
327
(81
)
240
Other consumer
13
1
6
12
7
Total consumer loans
3,945
3,470
2,652
475
1,293
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS
C&I
1,862
1,932
2,575
(70
)
(713
)
Total nonperforming loans
$
18,996
$
14,471
$
11,406
$
4,525
$
7,590
The increase in nonaccrual loans during the period was partly driven by a single commercial construction loan, which remains in active development. Ongoing construction disbursements on this loan contributed to a $2.6 million increase from the prior quarter and a $4.3 million increase compared to the same period last year. Increases in consumer loan delinquencies also contributed to the overall rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods.
CRITICIZED LOANS
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Linked
Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
Quarter
Quarter
CRE LOANS
Amount
Amount
Amount
$ Change
$ Change
CRE
$
2,046
$
2,040
$
3,926
$
6
$
(1,880
)
Commercial and speculative construction and development
9,083
6,487
4,737
2,596
4,346
Total CRE loans
11,129
8,527
8,663
2,602
2,466
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)
4,383
3,728
2,854
655
1,529
Home equity
251
252
156
(1
)
95
Total residential real estate loans
4,634
3,980
3,010
654
1,624
CONSUMER LOANS
Indirect home improvement
3,365
2,821
2,319
544
1,046
Marine
567
649
327
(82
)
240
Other consumer
13
1
6
12
7
Total consumer loans
3,945
3,471
2,652
474
1,293
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS
C&I
5,220
7,524
9,954
(2,304
)
(4,734
)
Total criticized loans
$
24,928
$
23,502
$
24,279
$
1,426
$
649
Operating Results
Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $30.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $2.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. The $2.8 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.6 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, primarily as a result of net loan growth. The $1.1 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average balances of deposits and borrowings to fund asset growth.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income increased $2.3 million to $63.1 million, from $60.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a $4.7 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense for the same reasons mentioned above.
NIM (annualized) increased one basis point to 4.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 4.29% for the same period in the prior year and increased four basis points from 4.27% to 4.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The change in NIM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the increased yields on interest-earning assets, as a result of loan growth and repricing activity. The improvement also reflects a favorable shift in the asset mix and disciplined management of deposit and funding costs.
The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased one basis point to 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher average balances in borrowings. The average cost of funds increased eight basis points to 2.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 2.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily for the same reason noted above as well as growth in the deposit mix from the prior year.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million and $3.6 million, compared to $1.1 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects net loan growth and an increase in net charge-off activity.
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased $63,000 to $1.2 million, compared to the same period the prior year. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased $184,000, to $2.9 million, compared to $2.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net charge-offs on indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $693,000 decrease in net charge-offs on commercial business loans and a $271,000 decrease in net charge-offs on marine loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs for the current six month period to continued volatile economic conditions.
Total noninterest income decreased $698,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a $491,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, primarily due to a decrease of loans available for sale, a $156,000 decrease in service charges and fee income and a $151,000 decrease in gain on sale of investment securities due to no sales activity in the current quarter compared to the same period last year. Total noninterest income decreased $683,000, to $10.3 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily the result of a $629,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $464,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, and a net decrease of $368,000 from no activity in gain on sales of MSRs and loss on sale of investment securities compared to an $8.2 million net gain on sale of MSRs, offset by the $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities that occurred in the first half of 2024. These decreases in total noninterest income were partially offset by a $755,000 increase in other noninterest income as result of sales of nonmarketable equity securities at a $312,000 gain, bank owned life insurance proceeds of $195,000, and a $101,000 increase in brokered loans fees.
Total noninterest expense was $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $23.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $1.6 million increase was primarily due to a $710,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily due to competitive wage adjustments, a $305,000 increase in operations expense, and a $267,000 increase in professional and board fees. Total noninterest expense increased $3.2 million to $50.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Increases during the six month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year included $1.7 million in salaries and benefits, $742,000 in operations expense, and $531,000 in professional and board fees.
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.
Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rates and the duration of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle east, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, energy prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Linked
Prior Year
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
2025
2025
2024
% Change
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$
15,168
$
18,657
$
20,005
(19
)
(24
)
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
18,027
44,084
13,006
(59
)
39
Total cash and cash equivalents
33,195
62,741
33,011
(47
)
1
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
248
1,234
12,707
(80
)
(98
)
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
302,692
291,133
221,182
4
37
Securities held-to-maturity, net
31,562
10,434
8,455
202
273
Loans held for sale, at fair value
53,630
31,038
53,811
73
—
Loans receivable, net
2,582,272
2,501,117
2,457,184
3
5
Accrued interest receivable
14,270
14,406
13,792
(1
)
3
Premises and equipment, net
30,098
29,451
29,999
2
—
Operating lease right-of-use
7,969
4,979
5,784
60
38
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
11,579
5,256
10,322
120
12
Deferred tax asset, net
7,782
7,009
4,590
11
70
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net
38,262
38,778
38,201
(1
)
—
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value
8,652
8,926
9,352
(3
)
(7
)
Goodwill
3,592
3,592
3,592
—
—
Core deposit intangible, net
12,071
12,879
15,483
(6
)
(22
)
Other assets
38,139
43,105
23,912
(12
)
59
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,176,013
$
3,066,078
$
2,941,377
4
8
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing accounts
$
654,069
$
676,706
$
623,349
(3
)
5
Interest-bearing accounts
1,899,306
1,938,445
1,759,454
(2
)
8
Total deposits
2,553,375
2,615,151
2,382,803
(2
)
7
Borrowings
234,305
68,805
181,895
241
29
Subordinated notes:
Principal amount
50,000
50,000
50,000
—
—
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(373
)
(389
)
(439
)
(4
)
(15
)
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs
49,627
49,611
49,561
—
—
Operating lease liability
8,138
5,149
5,979
58
36
Other liabilities
33,365
28,522
37,113
17
(10
)
Total liabilities
2,878,810
2,767,238
2,657,351
4
8
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,618,543 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, and 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024
76
77
77
(1
)
(1
)
Additional paid-in capital
48,418
52,806
55,834
(8
)
(13
)
Retained earnings
268,509
262,945
243,651
2
10
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(19,800
)
(16,988
)
(15,536
)
17
27
Total stockholders’ equity
297,203
298,840
284,026
(1
)
5
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
3,176,013
$
3,066,078
$
2,941,377
4
8
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Linked
Prior Year
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST INCOME
2025
2025
2024
% Change
% Change
Loans receivable, including fees
$
45,038
$
43,303
$
42,406
4
6
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
3,665
3,485
3,534
5
4
Total interest and dividend income
48,703
46,788
45,940
4
6
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
14,520
13,058
13,252
11
10
Borrowings
1,585
2,263
1,801
(30
)
(12
)
Subordinated notes
486
485
486
—
—
Total interest expense
16,591
15,806
15,539
5
7
NET INTEREST INCOME
32,112
30,982
30,401
4
6
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
2,021
1,592
1,077
27
88
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
30,091
29,390
29,324
2
3
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges and fee income
2,323
2,244
2,479
4
(6
)
Gain on sale of loans
1,972
1,700
2,463
16
(20
)
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
—
151
NM
NM
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI
254
250
242
2
5
Other noninterest income
621
932
533
(33
)
17
Total noninterest income
5,170
5,126
5,868
1
(12
)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
14,088
14,533
13,378
(3
)
5
Operations
3,824
3,445
3,519
11
9
Occupancy
1,780
1,717
1,669
4
7
Data processing
2,137
2,045
2,058
4
4
Loan costs
719
548
653
31
10
Professional and board fees
1,155
1,186
888
(3
)
30
FDIC insurance
554
538
450
3
23
Marketing and advertising
398
221
377
80
6
Amortization of core deposit intangible
809
831
919
(3
)
(12
)
Impairment (recovery) of servicing rights
38
(9
)
(54
)
(522
)
(170
)
Total noninterest expense
25,502
25,055
23,857
2
7
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
9,759
9,461
11,335
3
(14
)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,031
1,440
2,376
41
(15
)
NET INCOME
$
7,728
$
8,021
$
8,959
(4
)
(14
)
Basic earnings per share
$
1.00
$
1.02
$
1.15
(2
)
(13
)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.99
$
1.01
$
1.13
(2
)
(12
)
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Year
June 30,
June 30,
Over Year
INTEREST INCOME
2025
2024
% Change
Loans receivable, including fees
$
88,340
$
83,403
6
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
7,150
7,417
(4
)
Total interest and dividend income
95,490
90,820
5
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
27,578
26,134
6
Borrowings
3,848
2,968
30
Subordinated note
971
971
—
Total interest expense
32,397
30,073
8
NET INTEREST INCOME
63,093
60,747
4
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
3,613
2,476
46
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
59,480
58,271
2
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges and fee income
4,567
5,031
(9
)
Gain on sale of loans
3,672
4,301
(15
)
Gain on sale of MSRs
—
8,215
NM
Loss on sale of investment securities, net
—
(7,847
)
NM
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI
505
482
5
Other noninterest income
1,552
797
95
Total noninterest income
10,296
10,979
(6
)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
28,621
26,935
6
Operations
7,269
6,527
11
Occupancy
3,496
3,374
4
Data processing
4,182
4,016
4
Loan costs
1,267
1,238
2
Professional and board fees
2,342
1,811
29
FDIC insurance
1,092
982
11
Marketing and advertising
619
604
2
Amortization of core deposit intangible
1,639
1,860
(12
)
Impairment of servicing rights
29
39
(26
)
Total noninterest expense
50,556
47,386
7
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
19,220
21,864
(12
)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
3,471
4,508
(23
)
NET INCOME
$
15,749
$
17,356
(9
)
Basic earnings per share
$
2.02
$
2.23
(9
)
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.99
$
2.20
(10
)
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
2025
2025
2024
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
(1)
0.99
%
1.07
%
1.22
%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)
(1)
10.29
10.80
12.72
Yield on average interest-earning assets
(1)
6.52
6.53
6.48
Average total cost of funds
(1)
2.39
2.38
2.38
Interest rate spread information – average during period
4.13
4.15
4.10
Net interest margin
(1)
4.30
4.32
4.29
Operating expense to average total assets
(1)
3.28
3.35
3.26
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
(1)
140.98
142.94
143.64
Efficiency ratio
(2)
68.40
69.39
65.78
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)
9.36
9.75
9.66
Tangible common equity ratio
(3)
8.91
9.26
9.07
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
2025
2024
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
1.03
%
1.18
%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)
10.55
12.51
Yield on average interest-earning assets
6.52
6.39
Average total cost of funds
2.38
2.30
Interest rate spread information – average during period
4.14
4.09
Net interest margin
4.31
4.27
Operating expense to average total assets
3.32
3.23
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
141.93
144.07
Efficiency ratio
(2)
68.89
66.07
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:
2025
2025
2024
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period
(4)
0.60
%
0.47
%
0.39
%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)
(5)
0.73
0.57
0.46
Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans
(5)
168.89
219.08
273.95
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)
1.23
1.25
1.26
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
2025
2025
2024
Basic earnings per share
$
1.00
$
1.02
$
1.15
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.99
$
1.01
$
1.13
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
7,580,576
7,695,320
7,688,246
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
7,698,173
7,805,728
7,796,253
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,515,480
(6)
7,639,844
(7)
7,644,463
(8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding
$
39.55
$
39.12
$
37.15
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding
(9)
$
37.46
$
36.96
$
34.66
__________________________
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5)
Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9)
Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
QTR Over QTR
YTD Over YTD
Average Balances
2025
2024
2025
2024
$ Change
$ Change
Assets
Loans receivable, net
(1)
$
2,612,959
$
2,511,326
$
2,586,598
$
2,487,964
$
101,633
$
98,634
Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost
332,705
283,422
321,622
307,417
49,283
14,205
Securities held-to-maturity
21,401
8,500
15,063
8,500
12,901
6,563
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
8,775
41,613
10,353
50,563
(32,838
)
(40,210
)
FHLB stock, at cost
19,502
7,040
17,840
4,607
12,462
13,233
Total interest-earning assets
2,995,342
2,851,901
2,951,476
2,859,051
143,441
92,425
Noninterest-earning assets
121,018
95,930
123,191
94,138
25,088
29,053
Total assets
$
3,116,360
$
2,947,831
$
3,074,667
$
2,953,189
$
168,529
$
121,478
Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$
1,924,586
$
1,794,966
$
1,845,534
$
1,813,865
$
129,620
$
31,669
Borrowings
150,492
140,964
184,377
121,057
9,528
63,320
Subordinated notes
49,617
49,550
49,608
49,542
67
66
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,124,695
1,985,480
2,079,519
1,984,464
139,215
95,055
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts
657,820
637,345
660,805
647,214
20,475
13,591
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
32,700
41,785
33,218
42,516
(9,085
)
(9,298
)
Total liabilities
$
2,815,215
$
2,664,610
$
2,773,542
$
2,674,194
$
150,605
$
99,348
__________________________
(1)
Includes loans HFS.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.
These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
2025
2025
2024
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
297,203
$
298,840
$
284,026
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
(15,663
)
(16,471
)
(19,075
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
281,540
$
282,369
$
264,951
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,515,480
(1)
7,639,844
(2)
7,644,463
(3)
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
39.55
$
39.12
$
37.15
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
37.46
$
36.96
$
34.66
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Total assets (GAAP)
$
3,176,013
$
3,066,078
$
2,941,377
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
(15,663
)
(16,471
)
(19,075
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
3,160,350
$
3,049,607
$
2,922,302
Common equity ratio (GAAP)
9.36
%
9.75
%
9.66
%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
8.91
9.26
9.07
_________________________
(1)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,607 at June 30, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.
Contacts:
Joseph C. Adams,
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Mullet,
President
Phillip D. Whittington,
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com
