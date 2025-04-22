FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports $8.0 Million Net Income for First Quarter 2025 and Announces 49th Consecutive Dividend

FS Bancorp reported $8.0 million net income for Q1 2025, with deposit growth and a continued dividend commitment.

FS Bancorp, Inc. announced its first-quarter 2025 net income of $8.0 million or $1.01 per diluted share, showing a slight decline from $8.4 million or $1.06 per share in the same period last year. The company reported significant deposit growth exceeding expectations, increasing total deposits by $275.7 million, or 11.8%, to $2.62 billion, driven mainly by brokered deposits. FS Bancorp also declared its 49th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, scheduled for payment on May 22, 2025. Key metrics included a decrease in borrowings by 77.6%, stable loans receivable at $2.50 billion, and a slight increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans. Overall, the financial performance reflects a strong position with a solid capital ratio of 14.4% for total risk-based capital, highlighting the company's potential for growth amidst economic fluctuations.

Potential Positives

Net income was $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating a growth from $7.4 million in the previous quarter.

Total deposits increased by $275.7 million, or 11.8%, illustrating strong deposit growth and financial stability.

The Board approved the forty-ninth consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, reinforcing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Book value per share increased to $39.12, reflecting a positive trend in the company's financial health and shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the first quarter decreased to $8.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, down from $8.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Nonperforming loans increased to $14.5 million, up from $13.6 million in the previous quarter and $12.1 million a year ago, reflecting deteriorating asset quality.

Consumer loans decreased by $11.3 million, or 1.8%, compared to the previous quarter and fell by $37.2 million, or 5.8%, from the same quarter one year ago, suggesting a potential weakness in customer demand or lending activity.

FAQ

What was FS Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

FS Bancorp reported a net income of $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Are dividends being issued by FS Bancorp?

Yes, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on May 22, 2025.

How much did total deposits increase in Q1 2025?

Total deposits increased by $275.7 million, or 11.8%, reaching $2.62 billion at the end of March 2025.

What is the status of FS Bancorp's share repurchase program?

The company repurchased 98,317 shares at an average price of $39.06, with $873,000 remaining for future purchases.

How did loan portfolio performance trend in Q1 2025?

Loans receivable remained virtually unchanged at $2.50 billion, showing a modest increase of $85.7 million year over year.

Full Release



MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 first quarter net income of $8.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.





“Deposit growth exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2025, enabling the Bank to be well positioned for our loan pipeline going into the second quarter,” stated Matthew Mullet, President/CFO.





“We are also pleased that our Board of Directors approved our forty-ninth consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025,” noted Joe Adams, CEO.







2025 First Quarter Highlights









Net income was $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.4 million for the previous quarter, and $8.4 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;



Total deposits increased $275.7 million, or 11.8%, to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase of $226.9 million in brokered deposits, compared to $2.34 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased $149.9 million, or 6.1%, from $2.47 billion at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $676.7 million at March 31, 2025, $638.2 million at December 31, 2024, and $646.9 million at March 31, 2024, reflecting growth in core deposits;



Borrowings decreased $239.0 million, or 77.6% to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $307.8 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $61.1 million, or 47.0%, from $129.9 million at March 31, 2024, and were primarily repositioned into wholesale brokered CDs noted above;



Loans receivable, net was virtually unchanged at $2.50 billion at both March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, and increased $85.7 million, or 3.5%, from $2.42 billion at March 31, 2024;



Consumer loans, of which 87.4% are home improvement loans, decreased $11.3 million, or 1.8%, to $608.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $620.2 million in the previous quarter, and decreased $37.2 million, or 5.8%, from $646.1 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, consumer loan originations included 79.9% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;



Repurchased 98,317 shares of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2025 at an average price of $39.06 per share with $873,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan. On April 4, 2025, the Board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $5.0 million of the Company's common stock;



Book value per share increased $0.86 to $39.12 at March 31, 2025, compared to $38.26 at December 31, 2024, and increased $3.06 from $36.06 at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.94 to $36.96 at March 31, 2025, compared to $36.02 at December 31, 2024, and increased $3.49 from $33.47 at March 31, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Segment reporting in the first quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $7.8 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $241,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.4 million and net loss of $39,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $8.2 million and $246,000 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively; and



Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 14.4% for total risk-based capital and 11.3% for Tier 1 leverage capital at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.2% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2024.









Segment Reporting







The Company reports on two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment is also responsible for managing the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.





The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

















At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Condensed income statement:









Commercial and





Consumer Banking













Home Lending













Total













Net interest income



(1)











$





28,407













$





2,575













$





30,982













Provision for credit losses













(1,321





)













(271





)













(1,592





)









Noninterest income



(2)















2,246

















2,880

















5,126













Noninterest expense



(3)















(20,176





)













(4,879





)













(25,055





)









Income before provision for income taxes













9,156

















305

















9,461













Provision for income taxes













(1,376





)













(64





)













(1,440





)









Net income









$





7,780













$





241













$





8,021













Total average assets for period ended









$





2,414,100













$





618,412













$





3,032,512













Full-time employees (“FTEs”)













454

















113

















567

























































































At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024









Condensed income statement:









Commercial and





Consumer Banking









Home Lending









Total









Net interest income



(1)











$





28,086













$





2,260













$





30,346













Provision for credit losses













(1,251





)













(148





)













(1,399





)









Noninterest income



(2)















2,393

















2,718

















5,111













Noninterest expense



(3)















(19,008





)













(4,521





)













(23,529





)









Income before provision for income taxes













10,220

















309

















10,529













Provision for income taxes













(2,069





)













(63





)













(2,132





)









Net income









$





8,151













$





246













$





8,397













Total average assets for period ended









$





2,401,864













$





556,683













$





2,958,547













FTEs













440

















130

















570





































































__________________________________









(1





)





Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.









(2





)





Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $263,000, compared to a net increase in fair value of $2,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and 2024, there were $14.5 million and $15.0 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.









(3





)





Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively.



























Asset Summary







Total assets increased $36.9 million, or 1.2%, to $3.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.03 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased $96.4 million, or 3.2%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, included increases of $31.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents, $10.0 million in securities available-for-sale, $3.4 million in other assets, $3.2 million in loans held for sale (“HFS”) and $2.0 million in securities held-to-maturity, partially offset by decreases in FHLB stock of $10.4 million, loans receivable, net of $834,000 and core deposit intangible (“CDI”), net of $831,000. The increase compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $85.7 million, other assets of $21.1 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million, and securities available-for-sale of $11.5 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in certificates of deposit at other financial institutions of $22.0 million, loans HFS of $18.9 million, and CDI, net of $3.5 million.











LOAN PORTFOLIO











































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024















































COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ("CRE") LOANS











Amount

















%









Amount

















%









Amount

















%









Linked Quarter $ Change













Prior Year Quarter $ Change













CRE owner occupied









$





164,911

















6.5





%









$





170,396

















6.7





%









$





174,946

















7.2





%









$





(5,485





)









$





(10,035





)









CRE non-owner occupied













174,188

















6.9

















174,921

















6.9

















184,109

















7.5

















(733





)













(9,921





)









Commercial and speculative construction and development













288,978

















11.4

















280,798

















11.1

















244,217

















10.0

















8,180

















44,761













Multi-family













244,940

















9.7

















245,222

















9.7

















222,410

















9.1

















(282





)













22,530













Total CRE loans













873,017

















34.5

















871,337

















34.4

















825,682

















33.8

















1,680

















47,335























































































































































RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS











































































































































































One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)













637,299

















25.2

















617,322

















24.4

















580,050

















23.7

















19,977

















57,249













Home equity













73,846

















2.9

















75,147

















3.0

















73,323

















3.0

















(1,301





)













523













Residential custom construction













48,810

















1.9

















49,902

















2.0

















57,129

















2.3

















(1,092





)













(8,319





)









Total residential real estate loans













759,955

















30.0

















742,371

















29.4

















710,502

















29.0

















17,584

















49,453























































































































































CONSUMER LOANS











































































































































































Indirect home improvement













532,038

















21.0

















541,946

















21.4

















568,802

















23.2

















(9,908





)













(36,764





)









Marine













73,737

















2.9

















74,931

















3.0

















73,921

















3.0

















(1,194





)













(184





)









Other consumer













3,118

















0.1

















3,304

















0.1

















3,409

















0.1

















(186





)













(291





)









Total consumer loans













608,893

















24.0

















620,181

















24.5

















646,132

















26.3

















(11,288





)













(37,239





)



















































































































































COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS











































































































































































Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)













274,956

















10.9

















287,014

















11.3

















256,429

















10.6

















(12,058





)













18,527













Warehouse lending













15,949

















0.6

















12,918

















0.4

















8,113

















0.3

















3,031

















7,836













Total commercial business loans













290,905

















11.5

















299,932

















11.7

















264,542

















10.9

















(9,027





)













26,363













Total loans receivable, gross













2,532,770

















100.0





%













2,533,821

















100.0





%













2,446,858

















100.0





%













(1,051





)













85,912





















































































































































Allowance for credit losses on loans













(31,653





)





























(31,870





)





























(31,479





)





























217

















(174





)









Total loans receivable, net









$





2,501,117





























$





2,501,951





























$





2,415,379





























$





(834





)









$





85,738





















































































































































The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in thousands)









Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Mar 31, 2024















CRE by Type:











Amount













Amount













Amount













CRE non-owner occupied:













































Office









$





39,406













$





39,697













$





41,625













Retail













35,520

















36,568

















38,712













Hospitality/restaurant













27,377

















27,562

















24,751













Self-storage













19,092

















19,111

















21,383













Mixed use













18,868

















17,721

















19,186













Industrial













15,033

















15,125

















17,475













Senior housing/assisted living













7,506

















7,565

















8,446













Other



(1)















6,579

















6,631

















6,785













Land













2,314

















2,421

















3,151













Education/worship













2,493

















2,520

















2,595













Total CRE non-owner occupied













174,188

















174,921

















184,109













CRE owner occupied:













































Agriculture













3,990

















3,834

















3,744













Industrial













66,618

















67,064

















63,683













Office













40,447

















42,223

















41,652













Retail













20,535

















20,718

















21,836













Hospitality/restaurant













7,306

















10,396

















10,933













Other



(2)















8,529

















8,612

















8,438













Car wash













—

















—

















7,713













Automobile related













7,266

















7,325

















7,479













Education/worship













4,641

















4,608

















4,604













Mixed use













5,579

















5,616

















4,864













Total CRE owner occupied













164,911

















170,396

















174,946













Total













339,099

















345,317

















359,055













__________________________________









(1





)





Primarily includes loans secured by mobile home parks totaling $758,000, $766,000, and $789,000, RV parks totaling $681,000, $685,000, and $696,000, automobile-related collateral totaling $584,000, $589,000, and $604,000, and other collateral totaling $4.6 million, $4.6 million, and $4.7 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(2





)





Primarily includes loans secured by gas stations totaling $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $1.7 million, non-profit organization totaling $1.4 million, $1.5 million and $915,000, and other collateral totaling $5.6 million, $5.6 million and $5.8 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

























The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:









(Dollars in thousands)













For the Quarter Ended































CRE by type:











Jun 30, 2025









Sep 30, 2025









Dec 31, 2025









Mar 31, 2026









Jun 30, 2026









Sep 30, 2026









Dec 31, 2026









Mar 31, 2027









Total









Current Weighted





Average Rate









Agriculture









$





723









$





—









$





312









$





175









$





—









$





292









$





—









$





—









$





1,502









6.14





%









Apartment













4,510













1,701













18,573













1,268













13,868













9,763













8,241













27,900













85,824









5.65













Auto related













790













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













790









4.15













Hotel / hospitality













1,760













1,315













—













115













1,265













—













—













—













4,455









4.75













Industrial













—













161













10,122













981













590













1,594













—













13,481













26,929









5.13













Mixed use













3,469













244













313













2,119













—













—













382













—













6,527









5.74













Office













11,077













4,127













966













519













1,641













559













7,749













2,878













29,516









4.96













Other













1,309













1,147













241













890













—













2,493













1,497













283













7,860









5.05













Retail













1,738













63













—













436













3,474













—













3,423













3,059













12,193









4.11













Senior housing and assisted living













—













—













—













2,157













—













—













—













—













2,157









4.75





%









Total









$





25,376









$





8,758









$





30,527









$





8,660









$





20,838









$





14,701









$





21,292









$





47,601









$





177,753













































































































































A breakdown of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024















Construction Types:











Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Commercial construction – retail









$





8,157

















2.4





%









$





8,079

















2.4





%









Commercial construction – office













6,487

















1.9

















4,979

















1.5













Commercial construction – self storage













16,012

















4.7

















13,480

















4.1













Commercial construction – hotel













402

















0.1

















—

















—













Multi-family













31,275

















9.3

















30,945

















9.4













Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential













41,143

















12.2

















42,040

















12.7













Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development













7,667

















2.3

















7,862

















2.4













Speculative residential construction – vertical













186,042

















55.1

















180,381

















54.5













Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development













40,603

















12.0

















42,934

















13.0













Total









$





337,788

















100.0





%









$





330,700

















100.0





%





























































































(Dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024















Construction Types:











Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Commercial construction – retail









$





8,157

















2.4





%









$





8,290

















2.8





%









Commercial construction – office













6,487

















1.9

















4,737

















1.6













Commercial construction – self storage













16,012

















4.7

















10,000

















3.3













Commercial construction – hotel













402

















0.1

















7,807

















2.6













Multi-family













31,275

















9.3

















53,288

















17.7













Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential













41,143

















12.2

















50,674

















16.8













Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development













7,667

















2.3

















6,455

















2.1













Speculative residential construction – vertical













186,042

















55.1

















134,047

















44.5













Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development













40,603

















12.0

















26,048

















8.6













Total









$





337,788

















100.0





%









$





301,346

















100.0





%

















































































Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended





















































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024





















































Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













$ Change













% Change













Purchase









$





120,719

















83.0





%









$





129,232

















83.2





%









$





(8,513





)













(6.6





)%









Refinance













24,677

















17.0

















26,116

















16.8

















(1,439





)













(5.5





)%









Total









$





145,396

















100.0





%









$





155,348

















100.0





%









$





(9,952





)













(6.4





)%





























































































































(Dollars in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















































2025













2024





















































Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













$ Change













% Change













Purchase









$





120,719

















83.0





%









$





135,577

















88.1





%









$





(14,858





)













(11.0





)%









Refinance













24,677

















17.0

















18,371

















11.9

















6,306

















34.3





%









Total









$





145,396

















100.0





%









$





153,948

















100.0





%









$





(8,552





)













(5.6





)%

















































































































During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company sold $91.9 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $138.9 million during the previous quarter and $93.9 million during the same quarter one year ago. The decrease in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal factors combined with economic volatility. Gross margins on home loan sales increased to 3.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.14% in the previous quarter and decreased from 3.43% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.







Liabilities and Equity Summary







Changes in deposits at the dates indicated were as follows:









(Dollars in thousands)

















































































































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













































Transactional deposits:









Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













$ Change













% Change













Noninterest-bearing checking









$





659,417

















25.2





%









$





627,679

















26.8





%









$





31,738

















5.1





%









Interest-bearing checking



(1)















201,469

















7.7

















176,561

















7.5

















24,908

















14.1













Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced



(2)















17,289

















0.7

















10,479

















0.5

















6,810

















65.0













Subtotal













878,175

















33.6

















814,719

















34.8

















63,456

















7.8













Savings













160,332

















6.1

















154,188

















6.6

















6,144

















4.0













Money market



(3)















343,349

















13.1

















341,615

















14.6

















1,734

















0.5













Subtotal













503,681

















19.2

















495,803

















21.2

















7,878

















1.6













Certificates of deposit less than $100,000



(4)















639,947

















24.5

















440,257

















18.8

















199,690

















45.4













Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000













450,836

















17.2

















455,594

















19.5

















(4,758





)













(1.0





)









Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000













142,512

















5.5

















133,045

















5.7

















9,467

















7.1













Subtotal













1,233,295

















47.2

















1,028,896

















44.0

















204,399

















19.9













Total









$





2,615,151

















100.0





%









$





2,339,418

















100.0





%









$





275,733

















11.8





%





























































































































(Dollars in thousands)

















































































































March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













































Transactional deposits:









Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













$ Change













% Change













Noninterest-bearing checking









$





659,417

















25.2





%









$





618,526

















25.1





%









$





40,891

















6.6





%









Interest-bearing checking



(1)















201,469

















7.7

















188,050

















7.6

















13,419

















7.1













Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced



(2)















17,289

















0.7

















28,373

















1.2

















(11,084





)













(39.1





)









Subtotal













878,175

















33.6

















834,949

















33.9

















43,226

















5.2













Savings













160,332

















6.1

















153,025

















6.2

















7,307

















4.8













Money market



(3)















343,349

















13.1

















364,944

















14.8

















(21,595





)













(5.9





)









Subtotal













503,681

















19.2

















517,969

















21.0

















(14,288





)













(2.8





)









Certificates of deposit less than $100,000



(4)















639,947

















24.5

















579,153

















23.5

















60,794

















10.5













Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000













450,836

















17.2

















424,463

















17.2

















26,373

















6.2













Certificates of deposit greater than $250,000













142,512

















5.5

















108,763

















4.4

















33,749

















31.0













Subtotal













1,233,295

















47.2

















1,112,379

















45.1

















120,916

















10.9













Total









$





2,615,151

















100.0





%









$





2,465,297

















100.0





%









$





149,854

















6.1





%

















































































































__________________________________

















(1





)





Includes $30.1 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2025, and no brokered deposits at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024.









(2





)





Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.









(3





)





Includes $251,000, $279,000 and $8.0 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









(4





)





Includes $339.9 million, $143.1 million, and $331.3 million of brokered deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

























At March 31, 2025, CDs, which include retail and non-retail CDs, totaled $1.23 billion, compared to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2024 and $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, with non-retail CDs representing 28.5%, 15.0% and 31.0% of total CDs at such dates, respectively. At March 31, 2025, non-retail CDs, which include brokered CDs, online CDs and public funds CDs, increased $196.9 million to $351.7 million, compared to $154.8 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $196.8 million in brokered CDs. The increase in brokered CDs provided funds to pay down higher cost borrowings. Non-retail CDs totaled $351.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $344.5 million at March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $679.4 million, compared to approximately $652.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $614.1 million at March 31, 2024. The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.





At March 31, 2025, borrowings decreased $239.0 million to $68.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $307.8 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $61.1 million from $129.9 million at March 31, 2024. These borrowings were comprised solely of FHLB advances.





Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.1 million to $298.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $295.8 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $20.9 million, from $277.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, was primarily due to net income of $8.0 million and $513,000 in equity award compensation, partially offset by share repurchases of $3.8 million and cash dividends paid of $2.2 million. Stockholders’ equity was also impacted by decreases in unrealized net losses on securities available for sale of $2.7 million, net of tax, and decreases in unrealized net gains on fair value and cash flow hedges of $2.6 million, net of tax, reflecting changes in market interest rates during the quarter, resulting in a $151,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax. Book value per common share was $39.12 at March 31, 2025, compared to $38.26 at December 31, 2024, and $36.06 at March 31, 2024.





The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.4%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.3%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 13.2% at March 31, 2025.





The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.7%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.9%, and a CET1 ratio of 11.5% at March 31, 2025.







Credit Quality







The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) was $31.7 million, or 1.25% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS) at March 31, 2025, compared to $31.9 million, or 1.26% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at December 31, 2024, and $31.5 million, or 1.29% of gross loans receivable (excluding loans HFS), at March 31, 2024. The slight decrease in the ACLL at March 31, 2025, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in the balance of higher risk consumer loans. The increase of $174,000 in the ACLL from the same quarter the prior year was primarily due to increases in CRE loans. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased $66,000 to $1.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $35,000 from $1.5 million at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the volume of unfunded commitments on construction loans





Nonperforming loans increased $870,000 to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $13.6 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $2.4 million from $12.1 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in nonperforming CRE construction and development loans of $1.5 million, nonperforming indirect home improvement loans of $1.1 million, and nonperforming one-to-four-family loans of $970,000, partially offset by decreases in nonperforming CRE loans of $1.6 million and nonperforming commercial business loans of $1.5 million. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to the same quarter the prior year was primarily due to increases in nonperforming construction and development loans of $1.8 million, nonperforming one-to-four-family loans of $961,000, and nonperforming indirect home improvement loans of $626,000, partially offset by a decrease in nonperforming commercial business loans of $1.4 million.





Loans classified as substandard increased $602,000 to $23.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.9 million at December 31, 2024, and decreased $1.4 million from $24.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in substandard loans compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in CRE construction and development loans, $1.1 million in indirect home improvement loans, and $953,000 in one-to-four-family loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial business loans of $1.8 million and CRE of $1.6 million. The decrease in substandard loans compared to the prior year was primarily due to decreases of $3.1 million in C&I loans and $1.9 million in CRE loans, partially offset by increases of $1.8 million in CRE construction and development loans, $794,000 in one-to-four-family loans, and $626,000 in indirect home improvement loans.







Operating Results







Net interest income increased $636,000 to $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $30.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $1.9 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million. The $1.9 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, primarily as a result of net loan growth and variable rate loans repricing higher. The $1.3 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher market interest rates and a net increase in interest bearing liabilities.





NIM (annualized) increased six basis points to 4.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 4.26% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in NIM for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the increased yields on interest-earning assets.





The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 17 basis points to 2.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 2.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher market rates for borrowings.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects an increase in charge-off activity. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased $247,000 to $1.7 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. This increase was the result of increased net charge-offs of $487,000 in indirect home improvement loans and $25,000 in commercial business loans, partially offset by a net reduction of net charge-offs of $213,000 in marine loans and $46,000 in other consumer loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs over the year primarily to volatile economic conditions.





Total noninterest income was unchanged at $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Total noninterest expense was $25.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $23.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.5 million increase was primarily due to a $976,000 increase in salaries and benefits and a $437,000 increase in operations expense.







About FS Bancorp







FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.







Forward-Looking Statements







When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, a recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including the increases and decrease in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for us; the potential for new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at



www.fsbwa.com



and on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.











FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

















































































































































Linked













Prior Year





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













Quarter













Quarter





















2025













2024













2024













% Change













% Change















ASSETS















































































































Cash and due from banks









$





18,657













$





19,280













$





17,149

















(3





)













9













Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions













44,084

















12,355

















28,257

















257

















56













Total cash and cash equivalents













62,741

















31,635

















45,406

















98

















38













Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













1,234

















1,727

















23,222

















(29





)













(95





)









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value













291,133

















281,175

















279,643

















4

















4













Securities held-to-maturity, net













10,434

















8,455

















8,455

















23

















23













Loans held for sale, at fair value













31,038

















27,835

















49,957

















12

















(38





)









Loans receivable, net













2,501,117

















2,501,951

















2,415,379

















—

















4













Accrued interest receivable













14,406

















13,881

















14,455

















4

















—













Premises and equipment, net













29,451

















29,756

















30,326

















(1





)













(3





)









Operating lease right-of-use













4,979

















5,378

















6,202

















(7





)













(20





)









Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost













5,256

















15,621

















2,909

















(66





)













81













Deferred tax asset, net













7,009

















7,059

















4,832

















(1





)













45













Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net













38,778

















38,528

















37,958

















1

















2













MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value













8,926

















9,204

















9,009

















(3





)













(1





)









Goodwill













3,592

















3,592

















3,592

















—

















—













Core deposit intangible, net













12,879

















13,710

















16,402

















(6





)













(21





)









Other assets













43,105

















39,670

















21,958

















9

















96















TOTAL ASSETS











$





3,066,078













$





3,029,177













$





2,969,705

















1

















3















LIABILITIES















































































































Deposits:

























































































Noninterest-bearing accounts









$





676,706













$





638,158













$





646,899

















6

















5













Interest-bearing accounts













1,938,445

















1,701,260

















1,818,398

















14

















7













Total deposits













2,615,151

















2,339,418

















2,465,297

















12

















6













Borrowings













68,805

















307,806

















129,940

















(78





)













(47





)









Subordinated notes:

























































































Principal amount













50,000

















50,000

















50,000

















—

















—













Unamortized debt issuance costs













(389





)













(406





)













(456





)













(4





)













(15





)









Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs













49,611

















49,594

















49,544

















—

















—













Operating lease liability













5,149

















5,556

















6,410

















(7





)













(20





)









Other liabilities













28,522

















31,036

















40,582

















(8





)













(30





)









Total liabilities













2,767,238

















2,733,410

















2,691,773

















1

















3















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















































































































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY















































































































Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,742,907 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, and 7,805,795 at March 31, 2024













77

















78

















78

















(1





)













(1





)









Additional paid-in capital













52,806

















55,716

















57,552

















(5





)













(8





)









Retained earnings













262,945

















257,113

















236,720

















2

















11













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(16,988





)













(17,140





)













(16,418





)













(1





)













3













Total stockholders’ equity













298,840

















295,767

















277,932

















1

















8















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





3,066,078













$





3,029,177













$





2,969,705

















1

















3



















































































































FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended













Linked













Prior Year





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Mar 31,













Quarter













Quarter





















2025













2024













2024













% Change













% Change















INTEREST INCOME















































































































Loans receivable, including fees









$





43,303













$





43,654













$





40,997

















(1





)













6













Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













3,485

















3,320

















3,883

















5

















(10





)









Total interest and dividend income













46,788

















46,974

















44,880

















—

















4















INTEREST EXPENSE















































































































Deposits













13,058

















13,543

















12,882

















(4





)













1













Borrowings













2,263

















1,831

















1,167

















24

















94













Subordinated notes













485

















486

















485

















—

















—













Total interest expense













15,806

















15,860

















14,534

















—

















9















NET INTEREST INCOME















30,982

















31,114

















30,346

















—

















2















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















1,592

















1,522

















1,399

















5

















14















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















29,390

















29,592

















28,947

















(1





)













2















NONINTEREST INCOME















































































































Service charges and fee income













2,244

















2,513

















2,552

















(11





)













(12





)









Gain on sale of loans













1,700

















1,733

















1,838

















(2





)













(8





)









Gain on sale of MSRs













—

















—

















8,215

















—

















NM













Loss on sale of investment securities, net













—

















—

















(7,998





)













—

















NM













Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI













250

















256

















240

















(2





)













4













Other noninterest income













932

















108

















264

















763

















253













Total noninterest income













5,126

















4,610

















5,111

















11

















—















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















































































































Salaries and benefits













14,533

















14,172

















13,557

















3

















7













Operations













3,445

















3,175

















3,008

















9

















15













Occupancy













1,717

















1,821

















1,705

















(6





)













1













Data processing













2,045

















2,252

















1,958

















(9





)













4













Loan costs













548

















781

















585

















(30





)













(6





)









Professional and board fees













1,186

















1,038

















923

















14

















28













FDIC insurance













538

















490

















532

















10

















1













Marketing and advertising













221

















329

















227

















(33





)













(3





)









Amortization of core deposit intangible













831

















876

















941

















(5





)













(12





)









(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights













(9





)













(583





)













93

















(98





)













(110





)









Total noninterest expense













25,055

















24,351

















23,529

















3

















6















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















9,461

















9,851

















10,529

















(4





)













(10





)











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES















1,440

















2,469

















2,132

















(42





)













(32





)











NET INCOME











$





8,021













$





7,382













$





8,397

















9

















(4





)









Basic earnings per share









$





1.02













$





0.94













$





1.07

















9

















(5





)









Diluted earnings per share









$





1.01













$





0.92













$





1.06

















10

















(5





)



































































































KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA



(Unaudited)

















At or For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:











2025













2024













2024













Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)



(1)















1.07





%













0.98





%













1.14





%









Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)



(1)















10.80

















9.88

















12.29













Yield on average interest-earning assets



(1)















6.53

















6.51

















6.30













Average total cost of funds



(1)















2.38

















2.38

















2.21













Interest rate spread information – average during period













4.15

















4.13

















4.09













Net interest margin



(1)















4.32

















4.31

















4.26













Operating expense to average total assets



(1)















3.35

















3.24

















3.20













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



(1)















142.94

















143.27

















144.51













Efficiency ratio



(2)















69.39

















68.16

















66.36













Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)













9.75

















9.76

















9.36













Tangible common equity ratio



(3)















9.26

















9.25

















8.74

























































































March 31,













December 31,













March 31,















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:











2025













2024













2024













Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period



(4)















0.47





%













0.45





%













0.41





%









Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)



(5)















0.57

















0.54

















0.49













Allowance for credit losses – loans to nonperforming loans



(5)















219.08

















234.55

















260.24













Allowance for credit losses – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)













1.25

















1.26

















1.29

























































































At or For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















March 31,



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA:











2025

















2024

















2024

















Basic earnings per share









$





1.02

















$





0.94

















$





1.07

















Diluted earnings per share









$





1.01

















$





0.92

















$





1.06

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding













7,695,320





















7,723,250





















7,703,789

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding













7,805,728





















7,897,099





















7,824,460

















Common shares outstanding at end of period













7,639,844











(6)















7,729,951











(7)















7,707,651











(8)











Book value per share using common shares outstanding









$





39.12

















$





38.26

















$





36.06

















Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding



(9)











$





36.96

















$





36.02

















$





33.47





















































































__________________________________









(1





)





Annualized.









(2





)





Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.









(3





)





Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.









(4





)





Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.









(5





)





Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.









(6





)





Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(7





)





Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(8





)





Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,805,795 at March 31, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.









(9





)





Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.





































(Dollars in thousands)









For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,













Qtr. Over Qtr.















Average Balances











2025













2024













$ Change















Assets







































































Loans receivable, net



(1)











$





2,559,944













$





2,464,602













$





95,342













Securities available-for-sale, at amortized cost













310,417

















331,413

















(20,996





)









Securities held-to-maturity













8,656

















8,500

















156













Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions













16,161

















59,514

















(43,353





)









FHLB stock, at cost













11,948

















2,174

















9,774













Total interest-earning assets













2,907,126

















2,866,203

















40,923













Noninterest-earning assets













125,386

















92,344

















33,042















Total assets











$





3,032,512













$





2,958,547













$





73,965















Liabilities







































































Interest-bearing deposit accounts









$





1,765,605













$





1,832,767













$





(67,162





)









Borrowings













218,639

















101,150

















117,489













Subordinated notes













49,600

















49,533

















67













Total interest-bearing liabilities













2,033,844

















1,983,450

















50,394













Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts













663,824

















657,083

















6,741













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













33,739

















43,246

















(9,507





)











Total liabilities











$





2,731,407













$





2,683,779













$





47,628





































































__________________________________









(1





)





Includes loans HFS.



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.





These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









March 31,









December 31,









March 31,















Tangible Book Value Per Share:











2025









2024









2024













Stockholders' equity (GAAP)









$





298,840













$





295,767













$





277,932

















Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net













(16,471





)













(17,302





)













(19,994





)













Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)









$





282,369













$





278,465













$





257,938

































































Common shares outstanding at end of period













7,639,844











(1)











7,729,951











(2)











7,707,651











(3)



























































Book value per share (GAAP)









$





39.12













$





38.26













$





36.06

















Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)









$





36.96













$





36.02













$





33.47



































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



















































Total assets (GAAP)









$





3,066,078













$





3,029,177













$





2,969,705

















Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets













(16,471





)













(17,302





)













(19,994





)













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)









$





3,049,607













$





3,011,875













$





2,949,711

































































Common equity ratio (GAAP)













9.75





%













9.76





%













9.36





%













Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)













9.26

















9.25

















8.74













































































__________________________________









(1





)





Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,742,907 at March 31, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(2





)





Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,833,014 at December 31, 2024, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.









(3





)





Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,805,795 at March 31, 2024, less 98,144 unvested restricted stock shares.



























Contacts:







Joseph C. Adams,





Chief Executive Officer





Matthew D. Mullet,





President/Chief Financial Officer





(425) 771-5299









www.FSBWA.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.