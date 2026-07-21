FS Bancorp Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.94 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $7.73 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $38.798 million from $37.282 million last year.

FS Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.94 Mln. vs. $7.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $38.798 Mln vs. $37.282 Mln last year.

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