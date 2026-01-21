FS Bancorp Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $8.42 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $7.38 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $40.01 million from $35.72 million last year.

FS Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.42 Mln. vs. $7.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $40.01 Mln vs. $35.72 Mln last year.

