FS Bancorp (FSBW) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 40.29

The average one-year price target for FS Bancorp (NasdaqCM:FSBW) has been revised to 40.29 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 37.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from the latest reported closing price of 32.69 / share.

FS Bancorp Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2024 received the payment on February 22, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $32.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSBW is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 5,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 978K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 15.50% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 669K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 285K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 43.05% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 267K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 249K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 32.38% over the last quarter.

FS Bancorp Background Information

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, one headquarters office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

