FS Bancorp (FSBW) Declares $0.25 Dividend

FS Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS Bancorp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSBW is 0.07%, a decrease of 20.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 4,701K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS Bancorp is 38.25. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 45.27% from its latest reported closing price of 26.33.

The projected annual revenue for FS Bancorp is 133MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 821K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 24.64% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 572K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 315K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 76.45% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 235K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 233K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBW by 24.33% over the last quarter.

FS Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, one headquarters office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington. The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

