FS Bancorp authorizes additional repurchase of up to $5M in shares

FS Bancorp (FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, announced that the company has completed the $5.0M repurchase program announced on July 11, 2024. The company also announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional repurchase of up to $5.0M in shares of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or shares withheld upon the exercise of equity awards from time to time over a 12-month period until October 31, 2025, at such prices as may be determined by the company’s management. The repurchase program will commence no sooner than the third trading day after the public announcement of this repurchase program, the company stated.

