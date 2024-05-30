Frugl Group Plans New Securities Issue

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

Frugl Group Limited has announced a new securities issue which includes the proposal to issue 660,000 convertible notes and 5,397,990 fully paid ordinary shares. The proposed issue date is set for June 3, 2024. This move could potentially interest investors seeking to participate in the company’s growth through new equity options.

