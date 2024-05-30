News & Insights

Frugl Group Bags A$2M for Business Expansion

May 30, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

Frugl Group Limited has secured a financing deal with Obsidian Global Partners, LLC for up to A$2 million through convertible notes, aimed at expanding its data analytics unit, InFocus Analytics, and digital solutions arm, Trienpoint. An initial A$0.9 million tranche is imminent with the opportunity for an additional A$1.1 million subject to conditions over the next nine months. The funding is set to bolster Frugl’s growth as it enhances product offerings and enters new markets.

