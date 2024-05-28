News & Insights

Frugl Group Awaits Capital Raising News with Trading Halt

May 28, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

Frugl Group Limited has voluntarily entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to a capital raising effort, with the halt lasting until the earlier of the start of normal trading on May 31, 2024, or the release of the announcement. This move is aimed at maintaining an orderly market for the company’s securities during this period.

