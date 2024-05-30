Frugl Group Announces New Convertible Notes Issue

News & Insights

Frugl Group Limited (AU:FGL) has released an update.

Frugl Group Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 666,667 convertible notes under a placement set to occur on 5th December 2024. The financial community awaits the completion of this proposed issue as it may influence the company’s stock performance on the ASX where Frugl is listed under the issuer code FGL.

