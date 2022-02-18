Frugal NatWest puts European bank peers to shame

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - NatWest Chief Executive Alison Rose wants to keep slashing expenses. Many of her fellow bank bosses don’t. She’s right.

The 26 billion pound UK lender on Friday unveiled new financial targets. Rose wants to reduce costs by 3% this year and next to ensure a return on tangible equity (ROTE) “comfortably above” 10%. Compare that with BNP Paribas and Nordea. Their business plans project expenses growing at 1.5% a year. Standard Chartered’s cost base could swell by 4%.

Investing for growth makes sense, especially with interest rates on the rise. But focusing on cuts is arguably a safer route to higher returns. If Rose decided to keep costs flat, her ROTE next year would be less than 9%, based on Breakingviews calculations using consensus estimates for revenue and loan defaults. Factor in her planned slashing, and it rises to 10%. Cuts are also easier to achieve than wooing fickle private-banking customers from rivals trying to do the same. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beijing leaves slim profit pickings for Meituan

Xpeng maps smart route through listings minefield

Continental split could accelerate value

Hardware chain owner struggles to go against grain

Trip.com books 996 culture a one-way ticket

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.