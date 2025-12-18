Frugal Folks Buy These 6 Goods Right After the Holidays

If you have the energy to dust off the tinsel after all the festivities, the days right after Christmas are a goldmine for post-holiday deals. Frugal, savvy shoppers know it’s the perfect time to stock up.

You may be in the thick of the holidays right now, but quite soon we’ll be looking at the 2025 yuletide in hindsight and moving into 2026 — hopefully with a bit left in your emergency fund. If you want to maximize your savings and get ahead for next year’s celebrations, here are six items smart shoppers buy right after the holidays to score the best bargains.

1. Wrapping Paper and Gift Bags

Pretty much immediately after the sun sets on Christmas Day, retailers go full force on rolling out sales on wrapping paper and gift bags. Right after the holidays, starting on Boxing Day, holiday gift wrap and bags go on sale anywhere from 50% to 75% off.

The longer you wait after the holidays are over, the greater the sale. However, the supply will be lower on wrapping supplies, such as boxes, gift card holders and tissue paper. This can be a great way to stock up for the next year’s holiday festivities at a fraction of the price.

2. Winter Clothes

Winter isn’t officially in full swing yet, but retailers are already looking to move inventory on chilly-weather apparel. In fact, coziness is only the mindset for the holiday season, as you’ll start to see clearance prices on a ton of winter merchandise like jackets, gloves, boots and more right after Christmas.

3. Holiday Décor

Along with wrapping paper and gift supplies, you’ll find sales on both indoor and outdoor holiday décor. You can grab everything from holiday outdoor blow-up décor, Christmas trees, ornaments and standalone indoor decorations for half the price at your favorite retailers like Walmart or Target.

4. Fitness Items

Don’t rush to buy these the day after Christmas. Instead, wait until Jan. 1. New year, new you and the popularity of health-related resolutions means retailers tend to offer decent discounts on a ton of items related to fitness. This can include activewear for colder weather, yoga supplies, equipment for your home gym or even supplements or bottles made for blending protein drinks.

5. Holiday Candy

This is another item that goes on mega sale as soon as Christmas is over — and should be snagged immediately. You can find pretty standard candies and holiday-themed mini candy bars, but also fancier picks like winter-themed truffles, typically at least 50% off starting on Dec. 26.

6. Toys

Immediately after Christmas, retailers shift into the mindset of wanting to move out all the toys that didn’t sell ahead of Christmas Day. Stores tend to discount toys anywhere between 10% and 50% after the holidays to make room for new inventory.

