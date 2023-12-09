Frugal Family Fun: 7 Outings for Kids That Are Easy on Your Wallet

If you’re a parent, then you know how expensive taking your kids out can get. Between food, entrance fees and souvenirs — keeping them entertained can feel like a monumental task when you’re on a budget.

But according to experts, there are plenty of frugal ways to have fun and create lasting memories that won’t break the bank. Below are some enjoyable family activities that will be easy on your wallet.

Library Activities

For an inexpensive day of fun with your kids, visit a library, said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. “Many libraries have weekly storytime sessions or other events for young children, so consider checking out the weekly calendar of the one closest to you.”

He said these events typically aim to be a fair balance of educational and fun, which is an ideal combination for children of all ages.

Visit Your Local Farmer’s Market

“One low-cost family outing my kids love is visiting our local farmer’s market,” said Nick Valentino, VP of market operations at Bellhop. “They love choosing vegetables for the meal we’re planning to make that day and picking out fruit to enjoy as a treat.”

He said not only is this outing very affordable, it’s also a great opportunity to teach kids about where their food comes from.

Take Them on Tours

According to Ann Martin, director of operations of CreditDonkey, museums always have discounted ticket prices for families, especially around certain holidays like New Year’s and Independence Day.

“There are also parks, which are always free of charge,” she explained. “Find one with a big field and a playground, and the whole family can enjoy a picnic before playing some football or going down some slides.”

Adam Katz, author and founder of Money for Dads, noted that zoos, aquariums and museums frequently have free days once a week or even free seasons — such as winter, when most people don’t go to zoos — so it’s important to check their websites to discover free times. He also recommended paying for annual memberships to zoos and museums.

“If your kids will enjoy going several times, and it won’t drive you as a parent crazy to keep going to the same place, it takes about two to three visits to recoup the average annual membership cost.”

Katz offered some other ways to save on your outings: Stick to the activity itself instead of also buying t-shirts, novelty items, gifts, toys, impulse items, etc. He also suggested using discount websites like Groupon and Living Social to find fun activities at discounted prices for your kids. “We’ve used it for arcades and outdoor dinosaur exploration parks nearby.”

Explore the Outdoors

Hiking is a great activity to do with your kids, said Dan Gallagher, VP of operations at Aegle Nutrition. “Any time you get them outside and moving is going to be beneficial for their health, as well as your connection.”

No matter where you live, Gallagher said there’s likely a public park nearby, if you don’t have mountain trails near you.

“Walk through the park, being mindful to keep walking for at least 20 minutes,” he emphasized. “Not only will you have fun watching any wildlife you see, but spending time in nature has many health benefits. Get your kids outside, take a walk without your phones, and enjoy the increased connection you create by doing so.”

For other enjoyable family fun, Katz recommended spending time on nature trails, exploring nature centers, getting lost on hikes, throwing rocks in ponds and other outdoor nature activities.

Recreate YouTube Videos

“Kids love YouTube, and recreating videos of their favorite creators is one of the most fun frugal ways to get kids to have fun and not hurt your wallet,” said Joe Osborn, finance and business editor at DealAid.

He said all you need is your phone’s camera and to pick a few videos they’d want to recreate, and hit the record button.

“Whether you’re at home recording with your kids or at a park, kids get really focused on being creative instead of thinking about how to spend your money.”

Explore Furniture Stores

Katz recommended family trips to Ikea or other fun furniture stores with the intent to let kids explore. “I took my two oldest kids there once when they were 3 and 4, to buy something, but it mistakenly turned into one of their most fun experiences!”

Fun at the Dollar Store

“Go to the dollar store and load up on art supplies, then have an art day,” Katz highlighted. “I’ve gone with my kids to the dollar store and we each pick out supplies, then we go to the park and sit together and have ‘Art in the Park with Dad.’ It never costs more than $15-$20.”

