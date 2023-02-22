FRU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSX: FRU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.12, changing hands as low as $15.04 per share. Freehold Royalties Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.66 per share, with $17.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.14.

