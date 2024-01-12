FRU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSX: FRU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.26, changing hands as high as $14.36 per share. Freehold Royalties Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.66 per share, with $16.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.33.

