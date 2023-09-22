FRPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.20, changing hands as low as $64.94 per share. Freshpet Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $43.96 per share, with $84.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.04.

