FRPT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.76, changing hands as high as $73.75 per share. Freshpet Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.13 per share, with $84.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.54.

