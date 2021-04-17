FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FRP Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, FRP Holdings had US$90.0m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$73.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$16.1m.

How Strong Is FRP Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FRPH Debt to Equity History April 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that FRP Holdings had liabilities of US$3.64m due within a year, and liabilities of US$150.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$73.9m as well as receivables valued at US$5.54m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$74.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded FRP Holdings shares are worth a total of US$488.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is FRP Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, FRP Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$18m, which is a fall of 18%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did FRP Holdings's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$556k at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Surprisingly, we note that it actually reported positive free cash flow of US$19m and a profit of US$13m. So if we focus on those metrics there seems to be a chance the company will manage its debt without much trouble. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for FRP Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

