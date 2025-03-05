News & Insights

FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Outlines 2025 Outlook

March 05, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

FRP Holdings reports Q4 and 2024 financial results, highlighting increased net operating income and strategic development plans for 2025.

FRP Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting a net income of $1,679,000 ($0.09 per share) for Q4, a decline from $2,880,000 ($0.15 per share) the previous year, while annual net income increased to $6,385,000 ($0.34 per share) from $5,302,000 ($0.28 per share) in 2023. The company experienced a 21% rise in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) for the fourth quarter, with a total increase of 26% for the year, driven by growth across all segments, particularly in Multifamily, which saw a 34% increase. However, FRP anticipates flat or slightly lower NOI in 2025 due to tenant vacancies and the end of certain project lease-ups, forecasting a significant $71 million investment in new industrial developments. The company is committed to expanding its industrial segment while continuing to explore multifamily projects that align with its return objectives. The results reflect various challenges and strategic plans as FRP Holdings navigates the evolving real estate landscape.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for 2024 increased by 20% to $6.4 million compared to $5.3 million in 2023.
  • Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) for 2024 rose 26% to $38.1 million from $30.2 million in 2023.
  • Significant performance growth in various segments, including a 34% increase in Multifamily NOI and a 19% rise in Mining Royalty Lands revenue.
  • The company plans an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment in 2025 to support future growth and development of new assets, particularly in the industrial segment.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for Q4 2024 decreased by 41.7% compared to Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
  • General and administrative expenses rose by 31.4% compared to the same period last year, which may indicate inefficiencies or increased overhead costs.
  • There is an expectation that Net Operating Income (NOI) will be flat or slightly decrease in 2025,

    which suggests challenges in maintaining growth moving forward.

FAQ

What is FRP Holdings, Inc. known for?

FRP Holdings, Inc. specializes in real estate asset development and management across multifamily, industrial, commercial, and mining sectors.

How did FRP Holdings perform in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, FRP Holdings reported a net income of $1.68 million, down from $2.88 million in Q4 2023.

What contributed to NOI growth in 2024?

Noi growth was fueled by lease-ups in the Multifamily segment and improvements across all asset classes, with a 26% annual increase.

What are FRP Holdings' expectations for 2025?

FRP anticipates flat NOI growth in 2025 due to various operational challenges and ongoing project lease-ups.

How can investors access FRP Holdings' conference call?

Investors can join the conference call on March 6, 2025, by calling 1-800-343-4849 in the U.S. or 1-203-518-9848 internationally.

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH)




FRP Holdings is a real estate asset developer and manager across three differing asset classes including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Mining and Royalty Lands.




Net Income Results -

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share in 2023.




Executive Summary and Analysis

– In the fourth quarter, the Company saw a 21% improvement in pro rata NOI compared to the same period last year, and for the year ended December 31, 2024 saw a 26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million) compared to 2023. This is consistent with the almost 30% compound annual growth rate at which we have grown pro rata NOI since 2021. We experienced meaningful NOI growth across all segments in 2024 compared to last year including a 17% improvement ($649,000) in Industrial and Commercial NOI; a 23% increase ($2.7 million) in Mining Royalty lands NOI; and a 34% increase ($4.6 million) in Multifamily NOI. While we are proud of this level of growth, as we have mentioned in the past and highlight in our shareholder letter, it is also a pace we cannot possibly sustain, and do not expect to match in 2025. For a number of reasons, we expect 2025 NOI to be flat if not slightly less than 2024. In the Industrial Segment, we have vacancies at Cranberry and our new Chelsea building that will take time to lease up and will have operating expenses that will negatively impact NOI compared to 2024. The lease-up of three different projects (Verge, Bryant Street, and .408 Jackson) in our Multifamily segment had a profound impact in the growth of our NOI over the last 12 months. In 2025, these lease-ups will give way to more organic growth as we attempt to improve rents on already stabilized assets, a particular challenge for the DC assets which will be competing with a glut of new projects. Mining royalty revenue and earnings should remain strong in 2025, though from an NOI perspective, it will be difficult to keep pace with 2024, simply for the fact that we received a $1.9 million one-time minimum payment at one location, which we cannot replicate for obvious reasons.



The flip side of this coin is that while we anticipate our NOI growth to stall in 2025, the driver of most of our future NOI growth will also come in 2025 through an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment. In 2025, we will begin construction on our two industrial joint ventures in Florida, continue to entitle our existing industrial pipeline in Maryland to have the land shovel ready in 2026, and look to augment our existing pipeline through a land purchase, industrial joint venture, or possibly both. This is where the rubber hits the road on our pivot to industrial development, and sets the course for our stated goal of delivering three new industrial assets every two years as we look to double the size of this segment over the next five years.



While our core focus is industrial, we will continue to partner on multifamily projects that meet our return thresholds. We believe these are an effective hedge of our aggressive industrial strategy. We will always try to exploit our competitive advantage in the asset class we have the most experience in, but real estate is cyclical and there will almost certainly come a day where the state of the industrial market will make us glad we continued to pursue multifamily development. In 2025, we anticipate moving forward with two multifamily projects outside the DC area, one in South Carolina and the other in southwest Florida, which will add 810 units and $6 million in pro rata NOI upon stabilization.





Fourth Quarter Highlights


.




  • 21% increase in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) ($9.1 million vs $7.6 million)


  • 21% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI


  • Mining Royalty Land's revenue increased 19%, and segment NOI increased 34%







COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS






Consolidated Results

























































































































































































































































































































































































(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31



2024


2023

Change

%


Revenues:







Lease revenue
$
7,072


7,206


$
(134
)

-1.9
%

Mining royalty and rents

3,459


2,899



560


19.3
%

Total revenues

10,531


10,105



426


4.2
%










Cost of operations:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,558


2,406



152


6.3
%

Operating expenses

1,741


1,790



(49
)

-2.7
%

Property taxes

920


905



15


1.7
%

General and administrative

2,393


1,821



572


31.4
%

Total cost of operations

7,612


6,922



690


10.0
%










Total operating profit

2,919


3,183



(264
)

-8.3
%









Net investment income

2,317


2,690



(373
)

-13.9
%

Interest expense

(668
)

(1,064
)


396


-37.2
%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(2,777
)

(1,352
)


(1,425
)

105.4
%

(Loss) gain on sale of real estate

182


46



136


295.7
%

Income before income taxes

1,973


3,503



(1,530
)

-43.7
%

Provision for income taxes

286


618



(332
)

-53.7
%









Net income

1,687


2,885



(1,198
)

-41.5
%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

8


5



3


60.0
%


Net income attributable to the Company
$
1,679


2,880


$
(1,201
)

-41.7
%










Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9,103,000 versus $7,553,000 last year.




  • General and administrative expense increased $572,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.


  • Net investment income decreased $373,000 due to reduced income from our lending ventures ($96,000), and decreased preferred interest ($346,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street. This decrease was mitigated by increased earnings on cash equivalents ($69,000).


  • Interest expense decreased $396,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $427,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.


  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $1,425,000 due primarily to a one-time gain of $1,886,000 received in the fourth quarter of last year versus an expense of $124,000 in this year’s fourth quarter in connection with the loan guarantee on our Bryant Street multifamily development.   Notwithstanding the negative impact of the loan guarantee on this year’s fourth quarter versus last year, we saw improved operating results at The Verge ($486,000) and .408 Jackson ($90,000) compared to the same quarter last year.





Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)




For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).
Three months ended December 31




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
8,162

100.0
%

7,249


100.0
%

913


12.6
%













Depreciation and amortization

3,303

40.5
%

3,282


45.3
%

21


.6
%

Operating expenses

2,894

35.5
%

2,325


32.1
%

569


24.5
%

Property taxes

1,009

12.4
%

1,019


14.1
%

(10
)

-1.0
%













Cost of operations

7,206

88.3
%

6,626


91.4
%

580


8.8
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
956

11.7
%

623


8.6
%

333


53.5
%













Depreciation and amortization

3,303



3,282




21



Unrealized rents & other

27



(377
)



404



Net operating income
$
4,286

52.5
%

3,528


48.7
%

758


21.5
%




















The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $4,286,000, up $758,000 or 22% compared to $3,528,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $690,000 of pro rata NOI compared to $182,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $508,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $228,000 or 12%.








































































































Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI


Q4 2024
Pro rata NOI


Q4 2023
Avg.


Occupancy


Q4 2024
Avg.


Occupancy


Q4 2023
Renewal


Success


Rate Q4


2024
Renewal %


increase Q4


2024









Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$958,000
$886,000
94.4%
94.8%
65.4%
4.0%

Maren Anacostia DC
264
$956,000
$855,000
93.9%
94.1%
58.1%
3.5%

Riverside Greenville
200
$179,000
$124,000
92.6%
95.2%
60.0%
3.0%

Bryant Street DC
487
$1,205,000
$1,254,000
89.7%
93.7%
60.3%
2.5%

.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$298,000
$227,000
96.2%
90.4%
71.0%
3.8%

Verge Anacostia DC
344
$690,000
$182,000
90.9%
79.0%
72.1%
4.3%

Multifamily Segment
1,827
$4,286,000
$3,528,000
92.5%
92.0%













Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)
Three months ended December 31




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
5,504

100.0
%

5,370

100.0
%

134

2.5
%













Depreciation and amortization

1,989

36.2
%

1,971

36.8
%

18

0.9
%

Operating expenses

1,494

27.1
%

1,467

27.3
%

27

1.8
%

Property taxes

623

11.3
%

582

10.8
%

41

7.0
%













Cost of operations

4,106

74.6
%

4,020

74.9
%

86

2.1
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
1,398

25.4
%

1,350

25.1
%

48

3.6
%


















Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $5,504,000, an increase of $134,000 versus $5,370,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,398,000, up 4% versus $1,350,000 last year.





Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Three months ended December 31




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
5,162

100.0
%

4,323


100.0
%

839


19.4
%













Depreciation and amortization

2,213

42.9
%

2,201


50.9
%

12


.5
%

Operating expenses

2,073

40.2
%

1,527


35.3
%

546


35.8
%

Property taxes

670

13.0
%

701


16.2
%

(31
)

-4.4
%













Cost of operations

4,956

96.0
%

4,429


102.5
%

527


11.9
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
206

4.0
%

(106
)

(2.5
%)

312
















For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,162,000, an increase of $839,000 or 19% compared to $4,323,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $206,000 versus a loss of $106,000 last year, an increase of $312,000.





Industrial and Commercial Segment
Three months ended December 31




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
1,268

100.0
%


1,422


100.0
%


(154
)

(10.8
%)













Depreciation and amortization

361

28.5
%


368


25.8
%


(7
)

(1.9
%)

Operating expenses

212

16.7
%


163


11.5
%


49


30.1
%

Property taxes

69

5.4
%


62


4.4
%


7


11.3
%













Cost of operations

642

50.6
%


593


41.7
%


49


8.3
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
626

49.4
%


829


58.3
%


(203
)

(24.5
%)













Depreciation and amortization

361




368





(7
)


Unrealized revenues

5




(25
)




30



Net operating income
$
992

78.2
%

$
1,172


82.4
%

$
(180
)

(15.4
%)






















Total revenues in this segment were $1,268,000, down $154,000 or 11%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $626,000, down $203,000 or (24.5%) from $829,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are down due to $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during both periods inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $992,000, down $180,000 or 15% compared to last year due to the uncollectible revenue.





Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Three months ended December 31




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
3,459

100.0
%


2,899


100.0
%


560


19.3
%













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

165

4.7
%


25


0.8
%


140


560.0
%

Operating expenses

16

0.5
%


17


0.6
%


(1
)

-5.9

Property taxes

80

2.3
%


104


3.6
%


(24
)

-23.1
%













Cost of operations

261

7.5
%


146


5.0
%


115


78.8
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
3,198

92.5
%


2,753


95.0
%


445


16.2
%













Depreciation and amortization

165




25





140



Unrealized revenues

142




(168
)




310



Net operating income
$
3,505

101.3
%

$
2,610


90.0
%

$
895


34.3
%


Total revenues in this segment were $3,459,000, an increase of $560,000 or 19% versus $2,899,000 last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by the deduction of $223,000 as a credit for a (prior overpayment of royalties at one location).   Royalty tons were up 11%. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,198,000, an increase of $445,000 versus $2,753,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $3,505,000, up $895,000 or 34% compared to last year due to the increased revenues and a beneficial/ positive swing in the unrealized revenue of $310,000.





Development Segment Results
Three months ended December 31


(dollars in thousands)
2024

2023

Change







Lease revenue
$
300

414

(114
)







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43

42

1

Operating expenses

19

143

(124
)

Property taxes

148

157

(9
)







Cost of operations

210

342

(132
)







Operating profit before G&A
$
90

72

18










With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:




  • We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the second quarter of 2025.


  • Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025.


  • We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $26.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At year end, 100 lots have been sold and $15.3 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the Company of which $4.0 million was booked as profit to the Company.







Highlights of the year ending 12/31/24


.




  • 20% increase in Net Income ($6.4 million vs $5.3 million)


  • 26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million)


  • The Mining Royalty Lands Segment's pro rata NOI includes a $2.2 million increase in unrealized revenues primarily due to a one-time, $1.9 million minimum royalty payment that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.


  • 34% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).


  • Industrial and Commercial revenue increased 5%, and segment NOI increased 17%







COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS






Consolidated Results

























































































































































































































































































































































































(dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023

Change

%


Revenues:







Lease revenue
$
28,922


28,979


$
(57
)

-.2
%

Mining royalty and rents

12,852


12,527



325


2.6
%

Total revenues

41,774


41,506



268


.6
%










Cost of operations:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

10,187


10,821



(634
)

-5.9
%

Operating expenses

7,170


7,364



(194
)

-2.6
%

Property taxes

3,437


3,650



(213
)

-5.8
%

General and administrative

9,276


7,971



1,305


16.4
%

Total cost of operations

30,070


29,806



264


.9
%










Total operating profit

11,704


11,700



4




%









Net investment income

11,112


10,897



215


2.0
%

Interest expense

(3,150
)

(4,315
)


1,165


-27.0
%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(11,359
)

(11,937
)


578


-4.8
%

(Loss) gain on sale of real estate

182


53



129


243.4
%

Income before income taxes

8,489


6,398



2,091


32.7
%

Provision for income taxes

2,029


1,516



513


33.8
%









Net income

6,460


4,882



1,578


32.3
%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

75


(420
)


495


-117.9
%


Net income attributable to the Company
$
6,385


5,302


$
1,083


20.4
%










Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for 2024 was $38,139,000 versus $30,240,000 last year.




  • Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, minimum royalty payment of $1,853,000 that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.


  • General and administrative expense increased $1,305,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.


  • Net investment income increased $215,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($1,321,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,059,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($2,165,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.


  • Interest expense decreased $1,165,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $1,296,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.


  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $578,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($2,445,000) and .408 Jackson ($259,000) but that improvement was mostly offset by a $2,255,000 increase in loan guarantee expense. The Company recorded a gain on loan guarantee of $1,886,000 in December 2023 as the guarantee liability was relieved upon the refinancing of the Bryant Street debt versus an expense of $496,000 in 2024 stemming from the guarantee of the new Bryant Street loan.







Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)




For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).
Twelve Months Ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
32,377

100.0
%

26,592


100.0
%

5,785

21.8
%













Depreciation and amortization

13,309

41.1
%

12,847


48.3
%

462

3.6
%

Operating expenses

10,740

33.2
%

9,649


36.3
%

1,091

11.3
%

Property taxes

3,578

11.1
%

3,207


12.1
%

371

11.6
%













Cost of operations

27,627

85.3
%

25,703


96.7
%

1,924

7.5
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
4,750

14.7
%

889


3.3
%

3,861

434.3
%













Depreciation and amortization

13,309



12,847




462


Unrealized rents & other

118



(193
)



311


Net operating income
$
18,177

56.1
%

13,543


50.9
%

4,634

34.2
%



















The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $18,177,000, up $4,634,000 or 34% compared to $13,543,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge. These three projects contributed $9,740,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $5,466,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $4,274,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $360,000 or 4%.








































































































Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI


2024
Pro rata NOI


2023
Avg.


Occupancy


2024
Avg.


Occupancy


2023
Renewal


Success


Rate YTD


2024
Renewal %


increase


2024









Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$3,800,000
$3,711,000
94.2%
94.4%
67.6%
3.4%

Maren Anacostia DC
264
$3,776,000
$3,566,000
94.3%
95.6%
57.1%
2.6%

Riverside Greenville
200
$861,000
$800,000
95.0%
94.5%
56.4%
4.7%

Bryant Street DC
487
$5,793,000
$4,849,000
91.3%
92.9%
58.1%
2.7%

.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$1,298,000
$577,000
90.0%
59.9%
68.8%
3.2%

Verge Anacostia DC
344
$2,649,000
$40,000
93.3%
46.7%
58.0%
3.1%

Multifamily Segment
1,827
$18,177,000
$13,543,000
92.8%
84.5%













Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
22,096

100.0
%

21,824

100.0
%

272


1.2
%













Depreciation and amortization

7,936

35.8
%

8,768

40.2
%

(832
)

-9.5
%

Operating expenses

6,047

27.4
%

6,285

28.8
%

(238
)

-3.8
%

Property taxes

2,288

10.4
%

2,231

10.2
%

57


2.6
%













Cost of operations

16,271

73.6
%

17,284

79.2
%

(1,013
)

-5.9
%

Operating profit before G&A












$
5,825

26.4
%

4,540

20.8
%

1,285


28.3
%



















Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $22,096,000, an increase of $272,000 versus $21,824,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $5,825,000, an increase of $1,285,000, or 28% versus $4,540,000 last year primarily due to lower depreciation and operating expense. Depreciation decreased as some of the assets became fully depreciated. Operating expenses decreased due to lower maintenance, utilities, insurance and marketing costs.





Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
20,335

100.0
%

14,700


100.0
%

5,635

38.3
%













Depreciation and amortization

8,960

44.1
%

8,055


54.8
%

905

11.2
%

Operating expenses

7,431

36.5
%

6,194


42.1
%

1,237

20.0
%

Property taxes

2,335

11.5
%

1,993


13.6
%

342

17.2
%













Cost of operations

18,726

92.1
%

16,242


110.5
%

2,484

15.3
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
1,609

7.9
%

(1,542
)

(10.5
%)

3,151

-204.3
%














For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $20,335,000, an increase of $5,635,000 or 38% compared to $14,700,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,609,000 versus a loss of $1,542,000 last year, an increase of $3,151,000.





Industrial and Commercial Segment
Twelve Months Ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Lease revenue
$
5,621


100.0
%


5,354


100.0
%


267

5.0
%













Depreciation and amortization

1,444


25.7
%


1,374


25.7
%


70

5.1
%

Operating expenses

803


14.3
%


653


12.2
%


150

23.0
%

Property taxes

264


4.7
%


247


4.6
%


17

6.9
%













Cost of operations

2,511


44.7
%


2,274


42.5
%


237

10.4
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
3,110


55.3
%


3,080


57.5
%


30

1.0
%













Depreciation and amortization

1,444





1,374





70


Unrealized revenues

(7
)




(556
)




549


Net operating income
$
4,547


80.9
%

$
3,898


72.8
%

$
649

16.6
%






















Total revenues in this segment were $5,621,000, up $267,000 or 5%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $3,110,000, up $30,000 or 1% from $3,080,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023 less $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during 2024 inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $4,547,000, up $649,000 or 17% compared to last year partially due to $549,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.





Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Twelve Months Ended December 31,




(dollars in thousands)
2024

%

2023

%

Change

%













Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
12,852

100.0
%


12,527


100.0
%


325


2.6
%













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

636

5.0
%


497


4.0
%


139


28.0
%

Operating expenses

69

0.5
%


68


0.5
%


1


1.5

Property taxes

294

2.3
%


428


3.4
%


(134
)

-31.3
%













Cost of operations

999

7.8
%


993


7.9
%


6


0.6
%













Operating profit before G&A
$
11,853

92.2
%


11,534


92.1
%


319


2.8
%













Depreciation and amortization

636




497





139



Unrealized revenues

1,907




(311
)




2,218



Net operating income
$
14,396

112.0
%

$
11,720


93.6
%

$
2,676


22.8
%






















Total revenues in this segment were $12,852,000, an increase of $325,000 or 3% versus $12,527,000 last year despite a 3% decrease in royalty tons sold compared to 2023. Royalty revenues were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment. During the year, the tenant withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company with the remainder ($223,000) withheld in the fourth quarter of 2023. There are no further amounts to be withheld moving forward. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $11,853,000, an increase of $319,000 versus $11,534,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $14,396,000, up $2,676,000 or 23% compared to last year mostly due to a one-time, minimum royalty payment at one location which is straight-lined across the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.





Development Segment Results
Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands)
2024

2023

Change







Lease revenue
$
1,205

1,801

(596
)







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

171

182

(11
)

Operating expenses

251

358

(107
)

Property taxes

591

744

(153
)







Cost of operations

1,013

1,284

(271
)







Operating profit before G&A
$
192

517

(325
)











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except share data)






















































































































































































































































































































Assets:
December 31,


2024

December 31,


2023

Real estate investments at cost:



Land
$
168,943

141,602

Buildings and improvements

283,421

282,631

Projects under construction

32,770

10,845

Total investments in properties

485,134

435,078

Less accumulated depreciation and depletion

77,695

67,758

Net investments in properties

407,439

367,320





Real estate held for investment, at cost

11,722

10,662

Investments in joint ventures

153,899

166,066

Net real estate investments

573,060

544,048





Cash and cash equivalents

148,620

157,555

Cash held in escrow

1,315

860

Accounts receivable, net

1,352

1,046

Federal and state income taxes receivable




337

Unrealized rents

1,380

1,640

Deferred costs

2,136

3,091

Other assets

622

589

Total assets
$
728,485

709,166






Liabilities:



Secured notes payable
$
178,853

178,705

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,026

8,333

Other liabilities

1,487

1,487

Federal and state income taxes payable

611



Deferred revenue

2,437

925

Deferred income taxes

67,688

69,456

Deferred compensation

1,465

1,409

Tenant security deposits

805

875

Total liabilities

259,372

261,190





Commitments and contingencies








Equity:



Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,046,894 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,905

1,897

Capital in excess of par value

68,876

66,706

Retained earnings

352,267

345,882

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

55

35

Total shareholders’ equity

423,103

414,520

Noncontrolling interests

46,010

33,456

Total equity

469,113

447,976

Total liabilities and equity
$
728,485

709,166








Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.



Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation


Twelve months ended 12/31/24 (in thousands)
Industrial and


Commercial


Segment

Development


Segment

Multifamily


Segment

Mining


Royalties


Segment

Unallocated


Corporate


Expenses

FRP


Holdings


Totals













Net income (loss)
$
1,459

(3,098
)

(5,708
)

8,219

5,588

6,460

Income tax allocation

448

(952
)

(1,764
)

2,525

1,772

2,029













Income (loss) before income taxes

1,907

(4,050
)

(7,472
)

10,744

7,360

8,489













Less:











Unrealized rents

7















7

Gain on sale of real estate












182




182

Interest income




3,574









7,538

11,112

Plus:











Unrealized rents








10


1,907




1,917

Professional fees








85








85

Equity in loss of joint ventures




2,049


9,266


44




11,359

Interest expense








2,972





178

3,150

Depreciation/amortization

1,444

171


7,936


636




10,187

General and administrative

1,203

5,767


1,059


1,247




9,276














Net operating income (loss)

4,547

363


13,856


14,396




33,162













NOI of noncontrolling interest








(6,326
)







(6,326
)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures




656


10,647








11,303













Pro rata net operating income
$
4,547

1,019


18,177


14,396




38,139


Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation


Twelve months ended 12/31/23 (in thousands)
Industrial/


Commercial


Segment

Development


Segment

Multifamily


Segment

Mining


Royalties


Segment

Unallocated


Corporate


Expenses

FRP


Holdings


Totals

Net Income (loss)
$
1,285

(8,043
)

(848
)

7,682

4,806

4,882

Income Tax Allocation

477

(2,983
)

(158
)

2,848

1,332

1,516

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,762

(11,026
)

(1,006
)

10,530

6,138

6,398













Less:











Unrealized rents

556





10


311




877

Gain on sale of real estate and other income








46


10




56

Interest income




4,712









6,185

10,897

Plus:











Loss on sale of real estate

2





1








3

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures




11,397


500


40




11,937

Professional fees - other








60








60

Interest Expense








4,268





47

4,315

Depreciation/Amortization

1,374

182


8,768


497




10,821

Management Co. Indirect

529

2,471


444


525




3,969

Allocated Corporate Expenses

787

2,387


379


449




4,002













Net Operating Income

3,898

699


13,358


11,720




29,675













NOI of noncontrolling interest








(6,081
)







(6,081
)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures




5,846


800








6,646













Pro rata net operating income
$
3,898

6,545


8,077


11,720




30,240



















Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until March 20, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2434 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7211. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.




Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.



Contact: Matthew C. McNulty


Chief Financial Officer


904/858-9100






