FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Outlines 2025 Outlook

FRP Holdings reports Q4 and 2024 financial results, highlighting increased net operating income and strategic development plans for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

FRP Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting a net income of $1,679,000 ($0.09 per share) for Q4, a decline from $2,880,000 ($0.15 per share) the previous year, while annual net income increased to $6,385,000 ($0.34 per share) from $5,302,000 ($0.28 per share) in 2023. The company experienced a 21% rise in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) for the fourth quarter, with a total increase of 26% for the year, driven by growth across all segments, particularly in Multifamily, which saw a 34% increase. However, FRP anticipates flat or slightly lower NOI in 2025 due to tenant vacancies and the end of certain project lease-ups, forecasting a significant $71 million investment in new industrial developments. The company is committed to expanding its industrial segment while continuing to explore multifamily projects that align with its return objectives. The results reflect various challenges and strategic plans as FRP Holdings navigates the evolving real estate landscape.

Potential Positives

Net income for 2024 increased by 20% to $6.4 million compared to $5.3 million in 2023.

Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) for 2024 rose 26% to $38.1 million from $30.2 million in 2023.

Significant performance growth in various segments, including a 34% increase in Multifamily NOI and a 19% rise in Mining Royalty Lands revenue.

The company plans an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment in 2025 to support future growth and development of new assets, particularly in the industrial segment.

Potential Negatives

Net income for Q4 2024 decreased by 41.7% compared to Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

General and administrative expenses rose by 31.4% compared to the same period last year, which may indicate inefficiencies or increased overhead costs.

There is an expectation that Net Operating Income (NOI) will be flat or slightly decrease in 2025,



which suggests challenges in maintaining growth moving forward.

FAQ

What is FRP Holdings, Inc. known for?

FRP Holdings, Inc. specializes in real estate asset development and management across multifamily, industrial, commercial, and mining sectors.

How did FRP Holdings perform in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, FRP Holdings reported a net income of $1.68 million, down from $2.88 million in Q4 2023.

What contributed to NOI growth in 2024?

Noi growth was fueled by lease-ups in the Multifamily segment and improvements across all asset classes, with a 26% annual increase.

What are FRP Holdings' expectations for 2025?

FRP anticipates flat NOI growth in 2025 due to various operational challenges and ongoing project lease-ups.

How can investors access FRP Holdings' conference call?

Investors can join the conference call on March 6, 2025, by calling 1-800-343-4849 in the U.S. or 1-203-518-9848 internationally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FRPH Insider Trading Activity

$FRPH insiders have traded $FRPH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,029 shares for an estimated $348,957 .

. DAVID H JR DEVILLIERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,487 shares for an estimated $171,039 .

. DAVID H III DEVILLIERS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,450 shares for an estimated $99,636 .

. JOHN D JR MILTON (Executive Vice President) sold 960 shares for an estimated $30,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $FRPH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH)







FRP Holdings is a real estate asset developer and manager across three differing asset classes including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Mining and Royalty Lands.









Net Income Results -



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share in 2023.







Executive Summary and Analysis



– In the fourth quarter, the Company saw a 21% improvement in pro rata NOI compared to the same period last year, and for the year ended December 31, 2024 saw a 26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million) compared to 2023. This is consistent with the almost 30% compound annual growth rate at which we have grown pro rata NOI since 2021. We experienced meaningful NOI growth across all segments in 2024 compared to last year including a 17% improvement ($649,000) in Industrial and Commercial NOI; a 23% increase ($2.7 million) in Mining Royalty lands NOI; and a 34% increase ($4.6 million) in Multifamily NOI. While we are proud of this level of growth, as we have mentioned in the past and highlight in our shareholder letter, it is also a pace we cannot possibly sustain, and do not expect to match in 2025. For a number of reasons, we expect 2025 NOI to be flat if not slightly less than 2024. In the Industrial Segment, we have vacancies at Cranberry and our new Chelsea building that will take time to lease up and will have operating expenses that will negatively impact NOI compared to 2024. The lease-up of three different projects (Verge, Bryant Street, and .408 Jackson) in our Multifamily segment had a profound impact in the growth of our NOI over the last 12 months. In 2025, these lease-ups will give way to more organic growth as we attempt to improve rents on already stabilized assets, a particular challenge for the DC assets which will be competing with a glut of new projects. Mining royalty revenue and earnings should remain strong in 2025, though from an NOI perspective, it will be difficult to keep pace with 2024, simply for the fact that we received a $1.9 million one-time minimum payment at one location, which we cannot replicate for obvious reasons.





The flip side of this coin is that while we anticipate our NOI growth to stall in 2025, the driver of most of our future NOI growth will also come in 2025 through an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment. In 2025, we will begin construction on our two industrial joint ventures in Florida, continue to entitle our existing industrial pipeline in Maryland to have the land shovel ready in 2026, and look to augment our existing pipeline through a land purchase, industrial joint venture, or possibly both. This is where the rubber hits the road on our pivot to industrial development, and sets the course for our stated goal of delivering three new industrial assets every two years as we look to double the size of this segment over the next five years.





While our core focus is industrial, we will continue to partner on multifamily projects that meet our return thresholds. We believe these are an effective hedge of our aggressive industrial strategy. We will always try to exploit our competitive advantage in the asset class we have the most experience in, but real estate is cyclical and there will almost certainly come a day where the state of the industrial market will make us glad we continued to pursue multifamily development. In 2025, we anticipate moving forward with two multifamily projects outside the DC area, one in South Carolina and the other in southwest Florida, which will add 810 units and $6 million in pro rata NOI upon stabilization.









Fourth Quarter Highlights





.







21% increase in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) ($9.1 million vs $7.6 million)



21% increase in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) ($9.1 million vs $7.6 million)



21% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI



21% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI



Mining Royalty Land's revenue increased 19%, and segment NOI increased 34%















COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS













Consolidated Results













(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended December 31

















2024





















2023



















Change









%











Revenues:







































Lease revenue





$





7,072













7,206













$





(134





)









-1.9





%









Mining royalty and rents









3,459













2,899

















560













19.3





%









Total revenues









10,531













10,105

















426













4.2





%















































Cost of operations:







































Depreciation, depletion and amortization









2,558













2,406

















152













6.3





%









Operating expenses









1,741













1,790

















(49





)









-2.7





%









Property taxes









920













905

















15













1.7





%









General and administrative









2,393













1,821

















572













31.4





%









Total cost of operations









7,612













6,922

















690













10.0





%















































Total operating profit











2,919













3,183

















(264





)









-8.3





%













































Net investment income









2,317













2,690

















(373





)









-13.9





%









Interest expense









(668





)









(1,064





)













396













-37.2





%









Equity in loss of joint ventures









(2,777





)









(1,352





)













(1,425





)









105.4





%









(Loss) gain on sale of real estate









182













46

















136













295.7





%









Income before income taxes









1,973













3,503

















(1,530





)









-43.7





%









Provision for income taxes









286













618

















(332





)









-53.7





%













































Net income









1,687













2,885

















(1,198





)









-41.5





%









Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest









8













5

















3













60.0





%











Net income attributable to the Company







$





1,679













2,880













$





(1,201





)









-41.7





%













































Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9,103,000 versus $7,553,000 last year.







General and administrative expense increased $572,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.



General and administrative expense increased $572,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.



Net investment income decreased $373,000 due to reduced income from our lending ventures ($96,000), and decreased preferred interest ($346,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street. This decrease was mitigated by increased earnings on cash equivalents ($69,000).



Net investment income decreased $373,000 due to reduced income from our lending ventures ($96,000), and decreased preferred interest ($346,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street. This decrease was mitigated by increased earnings on cash equivalents ($69,000).



Interest expense decreased $396,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $427,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.



Interest expense decreased $396,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $427,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.



Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $1,425,000 due primarily to a one-time gain of $1,886,000 received in the fourth quarter of last year versus an expense of $124,000 in this year’s fourth quarter in connection with the loan guarantee on our Bryant Street multifamily development. Notwithstanding the negative impact of the loan guarantee on this year’s fourth quarter versus last year, we saw improved operating results at The Verge ($486,000) and .408 Jackson ($90,000) compared to the same quarter last year.











Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)









For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).













Three months ended December 31

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





8,162









100.0





%









7,249













100.0





%









913













12.6





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









3,303









40.5





%









3,282













45.3





%









21













.6





%









Operating expenses









2,894









35.5





%









2,325













32.1





%









569













24.5





%









Property taxes









1,009









12.4





%









1,019













14.1





%









(10





)









-1.0





%





























































Cost of operations









7,206









88.3





%









6,626













91.4





%









580













8.8





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





956









11.7





%









623













8.6





%









333













53.5





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









3,303

















3,282





















21





















Unrealized rents & other









27

















(377





)

















404





















Net operating income





$





4,286









52.5





%









3,528













48.7





%









758













21.5





%





















































































The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $4,286,000, up $758,000 or 22% compared to $3,528,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $690,000 of pro rata NOI compared to $182,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $508,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $228,000 or 12%.









Apartment Building





Units





Pro rata NOI





Q4 2024





Pro rata NOI





Q4 2023





Avg.





Occupancy





Q4 2024





Avg.





Occupancy





Q4 2023





Renewal





Success





Rate Q4





2024





Renewal %





increase Q4





2024













































Dock 79 Anacostia DC





305





$958,000





$886,000





94.4%





94.8%





65.4%





4.0%









Maren Anacostia DC





264





$956,000





$855,000





93.9%





94.1%





58.1%





3.5%









Riverside Greenville





200





$179,000





$124,000





92.6%





95.2%





60.0%





3.0%









Bryant Street DC





487





$1,205,000





$1,254,000





89.7%





93.7%





60.3%





2.5%









.408 Jackson Greenville





227





$298,000





$227,000





96.2%





90.4%





71.0%





3.8%









Verge Anacostia DC





344





$690,000





$182,000





90.9%





79.0%





72.1%





4.3%









Multifamily Segment





1,827





$4,286,000





$3,528,000





92.5%





92.0%

























































Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)

















Three months ended December 31

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





5,504









100.0





%









5,370









100.0





%









134









2.5





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









1,989









36.2





%









1,971









36.8





%









18









0.9





%









Operating expenses









1,494









27.1





%









1,467









27.3





%









27









1.8





%









Property taxes









623









11.3





%









582









10.8





%









41









7.0





%





























































Cost of operations









4,106









74.6





%









4,020









74.9





%









86









2.1





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





1,398









25.4





%









1,350









25.1





%









48









3.6





%













































































Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $5,504,000, an increase of $134,000 versus $5,370,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,398,000, up 4% versus $1,350,000 last year.









Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

















Three months ended December 31

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





5,162









100.0





%









4,323













100.0





%









839













19.4





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









2,213









42.9





%









2,201













50.9





%









12













.5





%









Operating expenses









2,073









40.2





%









1,527













35.3





%









546













35.8





%









Property taxes









670









13.0





%









701













16.2





%









(31





)









-4.4





%





























































Cost of operations









4,956









96.0





%









4,429













102.5





%









527













11.9





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





206









4.0





%









(106





)









(2.5





%)









312









































































For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,162,000, an increase of $839,000 or 19% compared to $4,323,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $206,000 versus a loss of $106,000 last year, an increase of $312,000.









Industrial and Commercial Segment

















Three months ended December 31

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





1,268









100.0





%













1,422













100.0





%













(154





)









(10.8





%)





























































Depreciation and amortization









361









28.5





%













368













25.8





%













(7





)









(1.9





%)









Operating expenses









212









16.7





%













163













11.5





%













49













30.1





%









Property taxes









69









5.4





%













62













4.4





%













7













11.3





%





























































Cost of operations









642









50.6





%













593













41.7





%













49













8.3





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





626









49.4





%













829













58.3





%













(203





)









(24.5





%)





























































Depreciation and amortization









361





















368

























(7





)

















Unrealized revenues









5





















(25





)





















30





















Net operating income





$





992









78.2





%









$





1,172













82.4





%









$





(180





)









(15.4





%)





























































































Total revenues in this segment were $1,268,000, down $154,000 or 11%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $626,000, down $203,000 or (24.5%) from $829,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are down due to $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during both periods inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $992,000, down $180,000 or 15% compared to last year due to the uncollectible revenue.









Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

















Three months ended December 31

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Mining royalty and rent revenue





$





3,459









100.0





%













2,899













100.0





%













560













19.3





%





























































Depreciation, depletion and amortization









165









4.7





%













25













0.8





%













140













560.0





%









Operating expenses









16









0.5





%













17













0.6





%













(1





)









-5.9













Property taxes









80









2.3





%













104













3.6





%













(24





)









-23.1





%





























































Cost of operations









261









7.5





%













146













5.0





%













115













78.8





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





3,198









92.5





%













2,753













95.0





%













445













16.2





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









165





















25

























140





















Unrealized revenues









142





















(168





)





















310





















Net operating income





$





3,505









101.3





%









$





2,610













90.0





%









$





895













34.3





%









Total revenues in this segment were $3,459,000, an increase of $560,000 or 19% versus $2,899,000 last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by the deduction of $223,000 as a credit for a (prior overpayment of royalties at one location). Royalty tons were up 11%. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,198,000, an increase of $445,000 versus $2,753,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $3,505,000, up $895,000 or 34% compared to last year due to the increased revenues and a beneficial/ positive swing in the unrealized revenue of $310,000.









Development Segment Results

















Three months ended December 31

















(dollars in thousands)





2024









2023









Change





































Lease revenue





$





300









414









(114





)





































Depreciation, depletion and amortization









43









42









1













Operating expenses









19









143









(124





)









Property taxes









148









157









(9





)





































Cost of operations









210









342









(132





)





































Operating profit before G&A





$





90









72









18

















































With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:







We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the second quarter of 2025.



We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the second quarter of 2025.



Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025.



Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025.



We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $26.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At year end, 100 lots have been sold and $15.3 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the Company of which $4.0 million was booked as profit to the Company.















Highlights of the year ending 12/31/24





.







20% increase in Net Income ($6.4 million vs $5.3 million)



20% increase in Net Income ($6.4 million vs $5.3 million)



26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million)



26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million)



The Mining Royalty Lands Segment's pro rata NOI includes a $2.2 million increase in unrealized revenues primarily due to a one-time, $1.9 million minimum royalty payment that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.



The Mining Royalty Lands Segment's pro rata NOI includes a $2.2 million increase in unrealized revenues primarily due to a one-time, $1.9 million minimum royalty payment that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.



34% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).



34% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).



Industrial and Commercial revenue increased 5%, and segment NOI increased 17%















COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS













Consolidated Results













(dollars in thousands)







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024





















2023



















Change









%











Revenues:







































Lease revenue





$





28,922













28,979













$





(57





)









-.2





%









Mining royalty and rents









12,852













12,527

















325













2.6





%









Total revenues









41,774













41,506

















268













.6





%















































Cost of operations:







































Depreciation, depletion and amortization









10,187













10,821

















(634





)









-5.9





%









Operating expenses









7,170













7,364

















(194





)









-2.6





%









Property taxes









3,437













3,650

















(213





)









-5.8





%









General and administrative









9,276













7,971

















1,305













16.4





%









Total cost of operations









30,070













29,806

















264













.9





%















































Total operating profit











11,704













11,700

















4













—





%













































Net investment income









11,112













10,897

















215













2.0





%









Interest expense









(3,150





)









(4,315





)













1,165













-27.0





%









Equity in loss of joint ventures









(11,359





)









(11,937





)













578













-4.8





%









(Loss) gain on sale of real estate









182













53

















129













243.4





%









Income before income taxes









8,489













6,398

















2,091













32.7





%









Provision for income taxes









2,029













1,516

















513













33.8





%













































Net income









6,460













4,882

















1,578













32.3





%









Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest









75













(420





)













495













-117.9





%











Net income attributable to the Company







$





6,385













5,302













$





1,083













20.4





%













































Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for 2024 was $38,139,000 versus $30,240,000 last year.







Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, minimum royalty payment of $1,853,000 that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.



Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, minimum royalty payment of $1,853,000 that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.



General and administrative expense increased $1,305,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.



General and administrative expense increased $1,305,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.



Net investment income increased $215,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($1,321,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,059,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($2,165,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.



Net investment income increased $215,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($1,321,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,059,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($2,165,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.



Interest expense decreased $1,165,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $1,296,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.



Interest expense decreased $1,165,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $1,296,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.



Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $578,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($2,445,000) and .408 Jackson ($259,000) but that improvement was mostly offset by a $2,255,000 increase in loan guarantee expense. The Company recorded a gain on loan guarantee of $1,886,000 in December 2023 as the guarantee liability was relieved upon the refinancing of the Bryant Street debt versus an expense of $496,000 in 2024 stemming from the guarantee of the new Bryant Street loan.















Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)









For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





32,377









100.0





%









26,592













100.0





%









5,785









21.8





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









13,309









41.1





%









12,847













48.3





%









462









3.6





%









Operating expenses









10,740









33.2





%









9,649













36.3





%









1,091









11.3





%









Property taxes









3,578









11.1





%









3,207













12.1





%









371









11.6





%





























































Cost of operations









27,627









85.3





%









25,703













96.7





%









1,924









7.5





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





4,750









14.7





%









889













3.3





%









3,861









434.3





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









13,309

















12,847





















462

















Unrealized rents & other









118

















(193





)

















311

















Net operating income





$





18,177









56.1





%









13,543













50.9





%









4,634









34.2





%

















































































The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $18,177,000, up $4,634,000 or 34% compared to $13,543,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge. These three projects contributed $9,740,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $5,466,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $4,274,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $360,000 or 4%.









Apartment Building





Units





Pro rata NOI





2024





Pro rata NOI





2023





Avg.





Occupancy





2024





Avg.





Occupancy





2023





Renewal





Success





Rate YTD





2024





Renewal %





increase





2024













































Dock 79 Anacostia DC





305





$3,800,000





$3,711,000





94.2%





94.4%





67.6%





3.4%









Maren Anacostia DC





264





$3,776,000





$3,566,000





94.3%





95.6%





57.1%





2.6%









Riverside Greenville





200





$861,000





$800,000





95.0%





94.5%





56.4%





4.7%









Bryant Street DC





487





$5,793,000





$4,849,000





91.3%





92.9%





58.1%





2.7%









.408 Jackson Greenville





227





$1,298,000





$577,000





90.0%





59.9%





68.8%





3.2%









Verge Anacostia DC





344





$2,649,000





$40,000





93.3%





46.7%





58.0%





3.1%









Multifamily Segment





1,827





$18,177,000





$13,543,000





92.8%





84.5%

























































Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





22,096









100.0





%









21,824









100.0





%









272













1.2





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









7,936









35.8





%









8,768









40.2





%









(832





)









-9.5





%









Operating expenses









6,047









27.4





%









6,285









28.8





%









(238





)









-3.8





%









Property taxes









2,288









10.4





%









2,231









10.2





%









57













2.6





%





























































Cost of operations









16,271









73.6





%









17,284









79.2





%









(1,013





)









-5.9





%









Operating profit before G&A

























































$





5,825









26.4





%









4,540









20.8





%









1,285













28.3





%

















































































Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $22,096,000, an increase of $272,000 versus $21,824,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $5,825,000, an increase of $1,285,000, or 28% versus $4,540,000 last year primarily due to lower depreciation and operating expense. Depreciation decreased as some of the assets became fully depreciated. Operating expenses decreased due to lower maintenance, utilities, insurance and marketing costs.









Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





20,335









100.0





%









14,700













100.0





%









5,635









38.3





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









8,960









44.1





%









8,055













54.8





%









905









11.2





%









Operating expenses









7,431









36.5





%









6,194













42.1





%









1,237









20.0





%









Property taxes









2,335









11.5





%









1,993













13.6





%









342









17.2





%





























































Cost of operations









18,726









92.1





%









16,242













110.5





%









2,484









15.3





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





1,609









7.9





%









(1,542





)









(10.5





%)









3,151









-204.3





%





























































For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $20,335,000, an increase of $5,635,000 or 38% compared to $14,700,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,609,000 versus a loss of $1,542,000 last year, an increase of $3,151,000.









Industrial and Commercial Segment

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Lease revenue





$





5,621













100.0





%













5,354













100.0





%













267









5.0





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









1,444













25.7





%













1,374













25.7





%













70









5.1





%









Operating expenses









803













14.3





%













653













12.2





%













150









23.0





%









Property taxes









264













4.7





%













247













4.6





%













17









6.9





%





























































Cost of operations









2,511













44.7





%













2,274













42.5





%













237









10.4





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





3,110













55.3





%













3,080













57.5





%













30









1.0





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









1,444

























1,374

























70

















Unrealized revenues









(7





)





















(556





)





















549

















Net operating income





$





4,547













80.9





%









$





3,898













72.8





%









$





649









16.6





%





























































































Total revenues in this segment were $5,621,000, up $267,000 or 5%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $3,110,000, up $30,000 or 1% from $3,080,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023 less $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during 2024 inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $4,547,000, up $649,000 or 17% compared to last year partially due to $549,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.









Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























(dollars in thousands)





2024









%









2023









%









Change









%





























































Mining royalty and rent revenue





$





12,852









100.0





%













12,527













100.0





%













325













2.6





%





























































Depreciation, depletion and amortization









636









5.0





%













497













4.0





%













139













28.0





%









Operating expenses









69









0.5





%













68













0.5





%













1













1.5













Property taxes









294









2.3





%













428













3.4





%













(134





)









-31.3





%





























































Cost of operations









999









7.8





%













993













7.9





%













6













0.6





%





























































Operating profit before G&A





$





11,853









92.2





%













11,534













92.1





%













319













2.8





%





























































Depreciation and amortization









636





















497

























139





















Unrealized revenues









1,907





















(311





)





















2,218





















Net operating income





$





14,396









112.0





%









$





11,720













93.6





%









$





2,676













22.8





%





























































































Total revenues in this segment were $12,852,000, an increase of $325,000 or 3% versus $12,527,000 last year despite a 3% decrease in royalty tons sold compared to 2023. Royalty revenues were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment. During the year, the tenant withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company with the remainder ($223,000) withheld in the fourth quarter of 2023. There are no further amounts to be withheld moving forward. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $11,853,000, an increase of $319,000 versus $11,534,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $14,396,000, up $2,676,000 or 23% compared to last year mostly due to a one-time, minimum royalty payment at one location which is straight-lined across the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.









Development Segment Results

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















(dollars in thousands)





2024









2023









Change





































Lease revenue





$





1,205









1,801









(596





)





































Depreciation, depletion and amortization









171









182









(11





)









Operating expenses









251









358









(107





)









Property taxes









591









744









(153





)





































Cost of operations









1,013









1,284









(271





)





































Operating profit before G&A





$





192









517









(325





)















































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands, except share data)











Assets:







December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









Real estate investments at cost:





















Land





$





168,943









141,602









Buildings and improvements









283,421









282,631









Projects under construction









32,770









10,845









Total investments in properties









485,134









435,078









Less accumulated depreciation and depletion









77,695









67,758









Net investments in properties









407,439









367,320





























Real estate held for investment, at cost









11,722









10,662









Investments in joint ventures









153,899









166,066









Net real estate investments









573,060









544,048





























Cash and cash equivalents









148,620









157,555









Cash held in escrow









1,315









860









Accounts receivable, net









1,352









1,046









Federal and state income taxes receivable









—









337









Unrealized rents









1,380









1,640









Deferred costs









2,136









3,091









Other assets









622









589









Total assets





$





728,485









709,166































Liabilities:























Secured notes payable





$





178,853









178,705









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









6,026









8,333









Other liabilities









1,487









1,487









Federal and state income taxes payable









611









—









Deferred revenue









2,437









925









Deferred income taxes









67,688









69,456









Deferred compensation









1,465









1,409









Tenant security deposits









805









875









Total liabilities









259,372









261,190





























Commitments and contingencies











































Equity:























Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,046,894 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









1,905









1,897









Capital in excess of par value









68,876









66,706









Retained earnings









352,267









345,882









Accumulated other comprehensive income, net









55









35









Total shareholders’ equity









423,103









414,520









Noncontrolling interests









46,010









33,456









Total equity









469,113









447,976









Total liabilities and equity





$





728,485









709,166



































Non-GAAP Financial Measures.







To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.





Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation





Twelve months ended 12/31/24 (in thousands)













Industrial and





Commercial





Segment









Development





Segment









Multifamily





Segment









Mining





Royalties





Segment









Unallocated





Corporate





Expenses









FRP





Holdings





Totals





























































Net income (loss)





$





1,459









(3,098





)









(5,708





)









8,219









5,588









6,460













Income tax allocation









448









(952





)









(1,764





)









2,525









1,772









2,029

































































Income (loss) before income taxes









1,907









(4,050





)









(7,472





)









10,744









7,360









8,489

































































Less:





















































Unrealized rents









7









—













—













—









—









7













Gain on sale of real estate









—









—













—













182









—









182













Interest income









—









3,574













—













—









7,538









11,112













Plus:





















































Unrealized rents









—









—













10













1,907









—









1,917













Professional fees









—









—













85













—









—









85













Equity in loss of joint ventures









—









2,049













9,266













44









—









11,359













Interest expense









—









—













2,972













—









178









3,150













Depreciation/amortization









1,444









171













7,936













636









—









10,187













General and administrative









1,203









5,767













1,059













1,247









—









9,276





































































Net operating income (loss)









4,547









363













13,856













14,396









—









33,162

































































NOI of noncontrolling interest









—









—













(6,326





)









—









—









(6,326





)









Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures









—









656













10,647













—









—









11,303

































































Pro rata net operating income





$





4,547









1,019













18,177













14,396









—









38,139













Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation





Twelve months ended 12/31/23 (in thousands)













Industrial/





Commercial





Segment









Development





Segment









Multifamily





Segment









Mining





Royalties





Segment









Unallocated





Corporate





Expenses









FRP





Holdings





Totals









Net Income (loss)





$





1,285









(8,043





)









(848





)









7,682









4,806









4,882













Income Tax Allocation









477









(2,983





)









(158





)









2,848









1,332









1,516













Income (loss) before income taxes









1,762









(11,026





)









(1,006





)









10,530









6,138









6,398

































































Less:





















































Unrealized rents









556









—













10













311









—









877













Gain on sale of real estate and other income









—









—













46













10









—









56













Interest income









—









4,712













—













—









6,185









10,897













Plus:





















































Loss on sale of real estate









2









—













1













—









—









3













Equity in loss of Joint Ventures









—









11,397













500













40









—









11,937













Professional fees - other









—









—













60













—









—









60













Interest Expense









—









—













4,268













—









47









4,315













Depreciation/Amortization









1,374









182













8,768













497









—









10,821













Management Co. Indirect









529









2,471













444













525









—









3,969













Allocated Corporate Expenses









787









2,387













379













449









—









4,002

































































Net Operating Income









3,898









699













13,358













11,720









—









29,675

































































NOI of noncontrolling interest









—









—













(6,081





)









—









—









(6,081





)









Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures









—









5,846













800













—









—









6,646

































































Pro rata net operating income





$





3,898









6,545













8,077













11,720









—









30,240



















































































Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until March 20, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2434 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7211. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.







Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.







FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.





Contact: Matthew C. McNulty





Chief Financial Officer





904/858-9100



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.