FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and Outlines 2025 Outlook

FRP Holdings reports Q4 and 2024 financial results, highlighting increased net operating income and strategic development plans for 2025.
FRP Holdings, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting a net income of $1,679,000 ($0.09 per share) for Q4, a decline from $2,880,000 ($0.15 per share) the previous year, while annual net income increased to $6,385,000 ($0.34 per share) from $5,302,000 ($0.28 per share) in 2023. The company experienced a 21% rise in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) for the fourth quarter, with a total increase of 26% for the year, driven by growth across all segments, particularly in Multifamily, which saw a 34% increase. However, FRP anticipates flat or slightly lower NOI in 2025 due to tenant vacancies and the end of certain project lease-ups, forecasting a significant $71 million investment in new industrial developments. The company is committed to expanding its industrial segment while continuing to explore multifamily projects that align with its return objectives. The results reflect various challenges and strategic plans as FRP Holdings navigates the evolving real estate landscape.
- Net income for 2024 increased by 20% to $6.4 million compared to $5.3 million in 2023.
- Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) for 2024 rose 26% to $38.1 million from $30.2 million in 2023.
- Significant performance growth in various segments, including a 34% increase in Multifamily NOI and a 19% rise in Mining Royalty Lands revenue.
- The company plans an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment in 2025 to support future growth and development of new assets, particularly in the industrial segment.
- Net income for Q4 2024 decreased by 41.7% compared to Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
- General and administrative expenses rose by 31.4% compared to the same period last year, which may indicate inefficiencies or increased overhead costs.
- There is an expectation that Net Operating Income (NOI) will be flat or slightly decrease in 2025,
which suggests challenges in maintaining growth moving forward.
What is FRP Holdings, Inc. known for?
FRP Holdings, Inc. specializes in real estate asset development and management across multifamily, industrial, commercial, and mining sectors.
How did FRP Holdings perform in Q4 2024?
In Q4 2024, FRP Holdings reported a net income of $1.68 million, down from $2.88 million in Q4 2023.
What contributed to NOI growth in 2024?
Noi growth was fueled by lease-ups in the Multifamily segment and improvements across all asset classes, with a 26% annual increase.
What are FRP Holdings' expectations for 2025?
FRP anticipates flat NOI growth in 2025 due to various operational challenges and ongoing project lease-ups.
How can investors access FRP Holdings' conference call?
Investors can join the conference call on March 6, 2025, by calling 1-800-343-4849 in the U.S. or 1-203-518-9848 internationally.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH)
FRP Holdings is a real estate asset developer and manager across three differing asset classes including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Mining and Royalty Lands.
Net Income Results -
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share in 2023.
Executive Summary and Analysis
– In the fourth quarter, the Company saw a 21% improvement in pro rata NOI compared to the same period last year, and for the year ended December 31, 2024 saw a 26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million) compared to 2023. This is consistent with the almost 30% compound annual growth rate at which we have grown pro rata NOI since 2021. We experienced meaningful NOI growth across all segments in 2024 compared to last year including a 17% improvement ($649,000) in Industrial and Commercial NOI; a 23% increase ($2.7 million) in Mining Royalty lands NOI; and a 34% increase ($4.6 million) in Multifamily NOI. While we are proud of this level of growth, as we have mentioned in the past and highlight in our shareholder letter, it is also a pace we cannot possibly sustain, and do not expect to match in 2025. For a number of reasons, we expect 2025 NOI to be flat if not slightly less than 2024. In the Industrial Segment, we have vacancies at Cranberry and our new Chelsea building that will take time to lease up and will have operating expenses that will negatively impact NOI compared to 2024. The lease-up of three different projects (Verge, Bryant Street, and .408 Jackson) in our Multifamily segment had a profound impact in the growth of our NOI over the last 12 months. In 2025, these lease-ups will give way to more organic growth as we attempt to improve rents on already stabilized assets, a particular challenge for the DC assets which will be competing with a glut of new projects. Mining royalty revenue and earnings should remain strong in 2025, though from an NOI perspective, it will be difficult to keep pace with 2024, simply for the fact that we received a $1.9 million one-time minimum payment at one location, which we cannot replicate for obvious reasons.
The flip side of this coin is that while we anticipate our NOI growth to stall in 2025, the driver of most of our future NOI growth will also come in 2025 through an estimated $71 million in equity capital investment. In 2025, we will begin construction on our two industrial joint ventures in Florida, continue to entitle our existing industrial pipeline in Maryland to have the land shovel ready in 2026, and look to augment our existing pipeline through a land purchase, industrial joint venture, or possibly both. This is where the rubber hits the road on our pivot to industrial development, and sets the course for our stated goal of delivering three new industrial assets every two years as we look to double the size of this segment over the next five years.
While our core focus is industrial, we will continue to partner on multifamily projects that meet our return thresholds. We believe these are an effective hedge of our aggressive industrial strategy. We will always try to exploit our competitive advantage in the asset class we have the most experience in, but real estate is cyclical and there will almost certainly come a day where the state of the industrial market will make us glad we continued to pursue multifamily development. In 2025, we anticipate moving forward with two multifamily projects outside the DC area, one in South Carolina and the other in southwest Florida, which will add 810 units and $6 million in pro rata NOI upon stabilization.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
.
21% increase in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) ($9.1 million vs $7.6 million)
21% increase in the Multifamily segment’s NOI
Mining Royalty Land's revenue increased 19%, and segment NOI increased 34%
COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Results
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31
2024
2023
Change
%
Revenues:
Lease revenue
$
7,072
7,206
$
(134
)
-1.9
%
Mining royalty and rents
3,459
2,899
560
19.3
%
Total revenues
10,531
10,105
426
4.2
%
Cost of operations:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,558
2,406
152
6.3
%
Operating expenses
1,741
1,790
(49
)
-2.7
%
Property taxes
920
905
15
1.7
%
General and administrative
2,393
1,821
572
31.4
%
Total cost of operations
7,612
6,922
690
10.0
%
Total operating profit
2,919
3,183
(264
)
-8.3
%
Net investment income
2,317
2,690
(373
)
-13.9
%
Interest expense
(668
)
(1,064
)
396
-37.2
%
Equity in loss of joint ventures
(2,777
)
(1,352
)
(1,425
)
105.4
%
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate
182
46
136
295.7
%
Income before income taxes
1,973
3,503
(1,530
)
-43.7
%
Provision for income taxes
286
618
(332
)
-53.7
%
Net income
1,687
2,885
(1,198
)
-41.5
%
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
8
5
3
60.0
%
Net income attributable to the Company
$
1,679
2,880
$
(1,201
)
-41.7
%
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,679,000 or $.09 per share versus $2,880,000 or $.15 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9,103,000 versus $7,553,000 last year.
General and administrative expense increased $572,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.
Net investment income decreased $373,000 due to reduced income from our lending ventures ($96,000), and decreased preferred interest ($346,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street. This decrease was mitigated by increased earnings on cash equivalents ($69,000).
Interest expense decreased $396,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $427,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures increased $1,425,000 due primarily to a one-time gain of $1,886,000 received in the fourth quarter of last year versus an expense of $124,000 in this year’s fourth quarter in connection with the loan guarantee on our Bryant Street multifamily development. Notwithstanding the negative impact of the loan guarantee on this year’s fourth quarter versus last year, we saw improved operating results at The Verge ($486,000) and .408 Jackson ($90,000) compared to the same quarter last year.
Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)
For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).
Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
8,162
100.0
%
7,249
100.0
%
913
12.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,303
40.5
%
3,282
45.3
%
21
.6
%
Operating expenses
2,894
35.5
%
2,325
32.1
%
569
24.5
%
Property taxes
1,009
12.4
%
1,019
14.1
%
(10
)
-1.0
%
Cost of operations
7,206
88.3
%
6,626
91.4
%
580
8.8
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
956
11.7
%
623
8.6
%
333
53.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,303
3,282
21
Unrealized rents & other
27
(377
)
404
Net operating income
$
4,286
52.5
%
3,528
48.7
%
758
21.5
%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $4,286,000, up $758,000 or 22% compared to $3,528,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of The Verge which contributed $690,000 of pro rata NOI compared to $182,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $508,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $228,000 or 12%.
Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI
Q4 2024
Pro rata NOI
Q4 2023
Avg.
Occupancy
Q4 2024
Avg.
Occupancy
Q4 2023
Renewal
Success
Rate Q4
2024
Renewal %
increase Q4
2024
Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$958,000
$886,000
94.4%
94.8%
65.4%
4.0%
Maren Anacostia DC
264
$956,000
$855,000
93.9%
94.1%
58.1%
3.5%
Riverside Greenville
200
$179,000
$124,000
92.6%
95.2%
60.0%
3.0%
Bryant Street DC
487
$1,205,000
$1,254,000
89.7%
93.7%
60.3%
2.5%
.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$298,000
$227,000
96.2%
90.4%
71.0%
3.8%
Verge Anacostia DC
344
$690,000
$182,000
90.9%
79.0%
72.1%
4.3%
Multifamily Segment
1,827
$4,286,000
$3,528,000
92.5%
92.0%
Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)
Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,504
100.0
%
5,370
100.0
%
134
2.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,989
36.2
%
1,971
36.8
%
18
0.9
%
Operating expenses
1,494
27.1
%
1,467
27.3
%
27
1.8
%
Property taxes
623
11.3
%
582
10.8
%
41
7.0
%
Cost of operations
4,106
74.6
%
4,020
74.9
%
86
2.1
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,398
25.4
%
1,350
25.1
%
48
3.6
%
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $5,504,000, an increase of $134,000 versus $5,370,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,398,000, up 4% versus $1,350,000 last year.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,162
100.0
%
4,323
100.0
%
839
19.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
2,213
42.9
%
2,201
50.9
%
12
.5
%
Operating expenses
2,073
40.2
%
1,527
35.3
%
546
35.8
%
Property taxes
670
13.0
%
701
16.2
%
(31
)
-4.4
%
Cost of operations
4,956
96.0
%
4,429
102.5
%
527
11.9
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
206
4.0
%
(106
)
(2.5
%)
312
For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,162,000, an increase of $839,000 or 19% compared to $4,323,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $206,000 versus a loss of $106,000 last year, an increase of $312,000.
Industrial and Commercial Segment
Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
1,268
100.0
%
1,422
100.0
%
(154
)
(10.8
%)
Depreciation and amortization
361
28.5
%
368
25.8
%
(7
)
(1.9
%)
Operating expenses
212
16.7
%
163
11.5
%
49
30.1
%
Property taxes
69
5.4
%
62
4.4
%
7
11.3
%
Cost of operations
642
50.6
%
593
41.7
%
49
8.3
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
626
49.4
%
829
58.3
%
(203
)
(24.5
%)
Depreciation and amortization
361
368
(7
)
Unrealized revenues
5
(25
)
30
Net operating income
$
992
78.2
%
$
1,172
82.4
%
$
(180
)
(15.4
%)
Total revenues in this segment were $1,268,000, down $154,000 or 11%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $626,000, down $203,000 or (24.5%) from $829,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are down due to $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during both periods inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $992,000, down $180,000 or 15% compared to last year due to the uncollectible revenue.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
3,459
100.0
%
2,899
100.0
%
560
19.3
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
165
4.7
%
25
0.8
%
140
560.0
%
Operating expenses
16
0.5
%
17
0.6
%
(1
)
-5.9
Property taxes
80
2.3
%
104
3.6
%
(24
)
-23.1
%
Cost of operations
261
7.5
%
146
5.0
%
115
78.8
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
3,198
92.5
%
2,753
95.0
%
445
16.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
165
25
140
Unrealized revenues
142
(168
)
310
Net operating income
$
3,505
101.3
%
$
2,610
90.0
%
$
895
34.3
%
Total revenues in this segment were $3,459,000, an increase of $560,000 or 19% versus $2,899,000 last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by the deduction of $223,000 as a credit for a (prior overpayment of royalties at one location). Royalty tons were up 11%. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,198,000, an increase of $445,000 versus $2,753,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $3,505,000, up $895,000 or 34% compared to last year due to the increased revenues and a beneficial/ positive swing in the unrealized revenue of $310,000.
Development Segment Results
Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Lease revenue
$
300
414
(114
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
43
42
1
Operating expenses
19
143
(124
)
Property taxes
148
157
(9
)
Cost of operations
210
342
(132
)
Operating profit before G&A
$
90
72
18
With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:
We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the second quarter of 2025.
Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025.
We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $26.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At year end, 100 lots have been sold and $15.3 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the Company of which $4.0 million was booked as profit to the Company.
Highlights of the year ending 12/31/24
.
20% increase in Net Income ($6.4 million vs $5.3 million)
26% increase in pro rata NOI ($38.1 million vs $30.2 million)
The Mining Royalty Lands Segment's pro rata NOI includes a $2.2 million increase in unrealized revenues primarily due to a one-time, $1.9 million minimum royalty payment that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.
34% increase in the Multifamily segment’s pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).
Industrial and Commercial revenue increased 5%, and segment NOI increased 17%
COMPARATIVE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Results
(dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Change
%
Revenues:
Lease revenue
$
28,922
28,979
$
(57
)
-.2
%
Mining royalty and rents
12,852
12,527
325
2.6
%
Total revenues
41,774
41,506
268
.6
%
Cost of operations:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
10,187
10,821
(634
)
-5.9
%
Operating expenses
7,170
7,364
(194
)
-2.6
%
Property taxes
3,437
3,650
(213
)
-5.8
%
General and administrative
9,276
7,971
1,305
16.4
%
Total cost of operations
30,070
29,806
264
.9
%
Total operating profit
11,704
11,700
4
—
%
Net investment income
11,112
10,897
215
2.0
%
Interest expense
(3,150
)
(4,315
)
1,165
-27.0
%
Equity in loss of joint ventures
(11,359
)
(11,937
)
578
-4.8
%
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate
182
53
129
243.4
%
Income before income taxes
8,489
6,398
2,091
32.7
%
Provision for income taxes
2,029
1,516
513
33.8
%
Net income
6,460
4,882
1,578
32.3
%
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
75
(420
)
495
-117.9
%
Net income attributable to the Company
$
6,385
5,302
$
1,083
20.4
%
Net income for 2024 was $6,385,000 or $.34 per share versus $5,302,000 or $.28 per share last year. Pro rata NOI for 2024 was $38,139,000 versus $30,240,000 last year.
Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, minimum royalty payment of $1,853,000 that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease.
General and administrative expense increased $1,305,000 over the same period last year due primarily to the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in May, 2024.
Net investment income increased $215,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($1,321,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,059,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($2,165,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.
Interest expense decreased $1,165,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $1,296,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $578,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($2,445,000) and .408 Jackson ($259,000) but that improvement was mostly offset by a $2,255,000 increase in loan guarantee expense. The Company recorded a gain on loan guarantee of $1,886,000 in December 2023 as the guarantee liability was relieved upon the refinancing of the Bryant Street debt versus an expense of $496,000 in 2024 stemming from the guarantee of the new Bryant Street loan.
Multifamily Segment (pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)
For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the prior period (when these projects were still in our Development segment).
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
32,377
100.0
%
26,592
100.0
%
5,785
21.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
13,309
41.1
%
12,847
48.3
%
462
3.6
%
Operating expenses
10,740
33.2
%
9,649
36.3
%
1,091
11.3
%
Property taxes
3,578
11.1
%
3,207
12.1
%
371
11.6
%
Cost of operations
27,627
85.3
%
25,703
96.7
%
1,924
7.5
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
4,750
14.7
%
889
3.3
%
3,861
434.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
13,309
12,847
462
Unrealized rents & other
118
(193
)
311
Net operating income
$
18,177
56.1
%
13,543
50.9
%
4,634
34.2
%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this year for this segment was $18,177,000, up $4,634,000 or 34% compared to $13,543,000 last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge. These three projects contributed $9,740,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $5,466,000 in the Development segment last year, an increase of $4,274,000. Same store NOI (Dock, Maren & Riverside) increased $360,000 or 4%.
Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI
2024
Pro rata NOI
2023
Avg.
Occupancy
2024
Avg.
Occupancy
2023
Renewal
Success
Rate YTD
2024
Renewal %
increase
2024
Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$3,800,000
$3,711,000
94.2%
94.4%
67.6%
3.4%
Maren Anacostia DC
264
$3,776,000
$3,566,000
94.3%
95.6%
57.1%
2.6%
Riverside Greenville
200
$861,000
$800,000
95.0%
94.5%
56.4%
4.7%
Bryant Street DC
487
$5,793,000
$4,849,000
91.3%
92.9%
58.1%
2.7%
.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$1,298,000
$577,000
90.0%
59.9%
68.8%
3.2%
Verge Anacostia DC
344
$2,649,000
$40,000
93.3%
46.7%
58.0%
3.1%
Multifamily Segment
1,827
$18,177,000
$13,543,000
92.8%
84.5%
Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock & Maren)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
22,096
100.0
%
21,824
100.0
%
272
1.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
7,936
35.8
%
8,768
40.2
%
(832
)
-9.5
%
Operating expenses
6,047
27.4
%
6,285
28.8
%
(238
)
-3.8
%
Property taxes
2,288
10.4
%
2,231
10.2
%
57
2.6
%
Cost of operations
16,271
73.6
%
17,284
79.2
%
(1,013
)
-5.9
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
5,825
26.4
%
4,540
20.8
%
1,285
28.3
%
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures (Dock & Maren) were $22,096,000, an increase of $272,000 versus $21,824,000 last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $5,825,000, an increase of $1,285,000, or 28% versus $4,540,000 last year primarily due to lower depreciation and operating expense. Depreciation decreased as some of the assets became fully depreciated. Operating expenses decreased due to lower maintenance, utilities, insurance and marketing costs.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
20,335
100.0
%
14,700
100.0
%
5,635
38.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
8,960
44.1
%
8,055
54.8
%
905
11.2
%
Operating expenses
7,431
36.5
%
6,194
42.1
%
1,237
20.0
%
Property taxes
2,335
11.5
%
1,993
13.6
%
342
17.2
%
Cost of operations
18,726
92.1
%
16,242
110.5
%
2,484
15.3
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,609
7.9
%
(1,542
)
(10.5
%)
3,151
-204.3
%
For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $20,335,000, an increase of $5,635,000 or 38% compared to $14,700,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,609,000 versus a loss of $1,542,000 last year, an increase of $3,151,000.
Industrial and Commercial Segment
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,621
100.0
%
5,354
100.0
%
267
5.0
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,444
25.7
%
1,374
25.7
%
70
5.1
%
Operating expenses
803
14.3
%
653
12.2
%
150
23.0
%
Property taxes
264
4.7
%
247
4.6
%
17
6.9
%
Cost of operations
2,511
44.7
%
2,274
42.5
%
237
10.4
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
3,110
55.3
%
3,080
57.5
%
30
1.0
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,444
1,374
70
Unrealized revenues
(7
)
(556
)
549
Net operating income
$
4,547
80.9
%
$
3,898
72.8
%
$
649
16.6
%
Total revenues in this segment were $5,621,000, up $267,000 or 5%, over last year. Operating profit before G&A was $3,110,000, up $30,000 or 1% from $3,080,000 last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023 less $222,000 of allowance for uncollectible revenue on one tenant in the process of eviction. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during 2024 inclusive of the uncollectable space leased. Net operating income in this segment was $4,547,000, up $649,000 or 17% compared to last year partially due to $549,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
%
2023
%
Change
%
Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
12,852
100.0
%
12,527
100.0
%
325
2.6
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
636
5.0
%
497
4.0
%
139
28.0
%
Operating expenses
69
0.5
%
68
0.5
%
1
1.5
Property taxes
294
2.3
%
428
3.4
%
(134
)
-31.3
%
Cost of operations
999
7.8
%
993
7.9
%
6
0.6
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
11,853
92.2
%
11,534
92.1
%
319
2.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
636
497
139
Unrealized revenues
1,907
(311
)
2,218
Net operating income
$
14,396
112.0
%
$
11,720
93.6
%
$
2,676
22.8
%
Total revenues in this segment were $12,852,000, an increase of $325,000 or 3% versus $12,527,000 last year despite a 3% decrease in royalty tons sold compared to 2023. Royalty revenues were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment. During the year, the tenant withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company with the remainder ($223,000) withheld in the fourth quarter of 2023. There are no further amounts to be withheld moving forward. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $11,853,000, an increase of $319,000 versus $11,534,000 last year. Net operating income in this segment was $14,396,000, up $2,676,000 or 23% compared to last year mostly due to a one-time, minimum royalty payment at one location which is straight-lined across the estimated remaining 20 year life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.
Development Segment Results
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Lease revenue
$
1,205
1,801
(596
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
171
182
(11
)
Operating expenses
251
358
(107
)
Property taxes
591
744
(153
)
Cost of operations
1,013
1,284
(271
)
Operating profit before G&A
$
192
517
(325
)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
Assets:
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Real estate investments at cost:
Land
$
168,943
141,602
Buildings and improvements
283,421
282,631
Projects under construction
32,770
10,845
Total investments in properties
485,134
435,078
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion
77,695
67,758
Net investments in properties
407,439
367,320
Real estate held for investment, at cost
11,722
10,662
Investments in joint ventures
153,899
166,066
Net real estate investments
573,060
544,048
Cash and cash equivalents
148,620
157,555
Cash held in escrow
1,315
860
Accounts receivable, net
1,352
1,046
Federal and state income taxes receivable
—
337
Unrealized rents
1,380
1,640
Deferred costs
2,136
3,091
Other assets
622
589
Total assets
$
728,485
709,166
Liabilities:
Secured notes payable
$
178,853
178,705
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,026
8,333
Other liabilities
1,487
1,487
Federal and state income taxes payable
611
—
Deferred revenue
2,437
925
Deferred income taxes
67,688
69,456
Deferred compensation
1,465
1,409
Tenant security deposits
805
875
Total liabilities
259,372
261,190
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,046,894 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,905
1,897
Capital in excess of par value
68,876
66,706
Retained earnings
352,267
345,882
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
55
35
Total shareholders’ equity
423,103
414,520
Noncontrolling interests
46,010
33,456
Total equity
469,113
447,976
Total liabilities and equity
$
728,485
709,166
Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.
Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Twelve months ended 12/31/24 (in thousands)
Industrial and
Commercial
Segment
Development
Segment
Multifamily
Segment
Mining
Royalties
Segment
Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net income (loss)
$
1,459
(3,098
)
(5,708
)
8,219
5,588
6,460
Income tax allocation
448
(952
)
(1,764
)
2,525
1,772
2,029
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,907
(4,050
)
(7,472
)
10,744
7,360
8,489
Less:
Unrealized rents
7
—
—
—
—
7
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
—
182
—
182
Interest income
—
3,574
—
—
7,538
11,112
Plus:
Unrealized rents
—
—
10
1,907
—
1,917
Professional fees
—
—
85
—
—
85
Equity in loss of joint ventures
—
2,049
9,266
44
—
11,359
Interest expense
—
—
2,972
—
178
3,150
Depreciation/amortization
1,444
171
7,936
636
—
10,187
General and administrative
1,203
5,767
1,059
1,247
—
9,276
Net operating income (loss)
4,547
363
13,856
14,396
—
33,162
NOI of noncontrolling interest
—
—
(6,326
)
—
—
(6,326
)
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
—
656
10,647
—
—
11,303
Pro rata net operating income
$
4,547
1,019
18,177
14,396
—
38,139
Pro Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Twelve months ended 12/31/23 (in thousands)
Industrial/
Commercial
Segment
Development
Segment
Multifamily
Segment
Mining
Royalties
Segment
Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net Income (loss)
$
1,285
(8,043
)
(848
)
7,682
4,806
4,882
Income Tax Allocation
477
(2,983
)
(158
)
2,848
1,332
1,516
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,762
(11,026
)
(1,006
)
10,530
6,138
6,398
Less:
Unrealized rents
556
—
10
311
—
877
Gain on sale of real estate and other income
—
—
46
10
—
56
Interest income
—
4,712
—
—
6,185
10,897
Plus:
Loss on sale of real estate
2
—
1
—
—
3
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures
—
11,397
500
40
—
11,937
Professional fees - other
—
—
60
—
—
60
Interest Expense
—
—
4,268
—
47
4,315
Depreciation/Amortization
1,374
182
8,768
497
—
10,821
Management Co. Indirect
529
2,471
444
525
—
3,969
Allocated Corporate Expenses
787
2,387
379
449
—
4,002
Net Operating Income
3,898
699
13,358
11,720
—
29,675
NOI of noncontrolling interest
—
—
(6,081
)
—
—
(6,081
)
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
—
5,846
800
—
—
6,646
Pro rata net operating income
$
3,898
6,545
8,077
11,720
—
30,240
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until March 20, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2434 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7211. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.
Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.
Contact: Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100
