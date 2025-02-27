FRP Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on March 5, 2025

FRP Holdings, Inc. will announce Q4 earnings on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call March 6.

$FRPH Insider Trading Activity

$FRPH insiders have traded $FRPH stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,029 shares for an estimated $348,957 .

. DAVID H JR DEVILLIERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,621 shares for an estimated $295,078 .

. DAVID H III DEVILLIERS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,175 shares for an estimated $150,730 .

. JOHN D JR MILTON (Executive Vice President) sold 960 shares for an estimated $30,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $FRPH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) anticipates issuing its fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (EST). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until March 20, 2025, by dialing 1-800-839-2434 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7211. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (





https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/





) following the call.





FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.







Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature,





subject





to





risks





and





uncertainties





that





could





cause





actual





results





and





events





to





differ





materially





from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore- Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or





re-lease





spaces





as





leases





expire;





illiquidity





of





real





estate





investments;





bankruptcy





or





defaults





of





tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.







Contact:





Matthew C. McNulty





Chief Financial Officer





(904) 858-9100



