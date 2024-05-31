Frøy Kapital Ups Stake in Måsøval AS to 7.67%

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Frøy Kapital AS, led by CEO and Måsøval AS board member Roger Granheim, has increased its stake in the integrated salmon producer Måsøval AS by purchasing 3,277,233 shares. This transaction raises Frøy Kapital AS and its parent company’s ownership to 7.67% of Måsøval AS, which has over 50 years of experience in the seafood industry and exports globally through Pure Norwegian Seafood AS.

For further insights into DE:9QP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.