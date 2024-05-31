News & Insights

Frøy Kapital Ups Stake in Måsøval AS to 7.67%

May 31, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Frøy Kapital AS, led by CEO and Måsøval AS board member Roger Granheim, has increased its stake in the integrated salmon producer Måsøval AS by purchasing 3,277,233 shares. This transaction raises Frøy Kapital AS and its parent company’s ownership to 7.67% of Måsøval AS, which has over 50 years of experience in the seafood industry and exports globally through Pure Norwegian Seafood AS.

