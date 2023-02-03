Frost Phillip Md Et Al Updates Holdings in Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

Fintel reports that Frost Phillip Md Et Al has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.19MM shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.13MM shares and 9.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Elliman is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of $5.18.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Elliman is $1,218MM, a decrease of 4.85%. The projected annual EPS is $0.10, a decrease of 75.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Elliman. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DOUG is 0.0330%, an increase of 31.0011%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 57,586K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,961,262 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822,169 shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,800,000 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,456,523 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699,199 shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,313,698 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215,256 shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 4.43% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,311,700 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919,426 shares, representing a decrease of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 34.98% over the last quarter.

Douglas Elliman Declares $0.05 Dividend

Douglas Elliman said on September 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on September 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $5.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.26%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 5.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=32).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Douglas Elliman Background Information

Douglas Elliman Inc. is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey and the Hamptons, and the sixth largest in the U.S., with substantial businesses in California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

