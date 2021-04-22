Commodities

Frost damage could cut French wine output by a third

Reuters
Frost damage to French vineyards this month could reduce wine production by about 15 million hectolitres in 2021, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Thursday, citing initial estimates from wine producers.

The estimated losses, subject to revision as the frost impact becomes clearer in the coming weeks, would put France on course for 2021 wine output between 28% and 32% below average volumes in recent years, Ygor Gibelind of FranceAgriMer's wine unit told reporters.

