FrontView REIT initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of FrontView REIT (FVR) with an Overweight rating and $23 price target FrontView is a differentiated net-lease platform solely focused on outparcel properties with frontage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a “compelling entry point” at current share levels entering the Federal Reserve easing cycle.

