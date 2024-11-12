FrontView REIT initiated with an Overweight at Capital One

Capital One initiated coverage of FrontView REIT (FVR) with an Overweight rating and $22 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FVR:
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- FrontView REIT initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
- FrontView REIT initiated with a Buy at BofA
- FrontView REIT initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
- FrontView REIT initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.