FrontView REIT initiated with a Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Joshua Dennerlein initiated coverage of FrontView REIT (FVR) with a Buy rating and $22 price target FrontView is a net lease REIT that owns 278 properties in high-traffic locations across 31 states that are typically operated under long term leases, notes the analyst. The firm’s Buy rating is supported by the easing rate environment, the company’s diverse tenant base and external growth opportunities, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FVR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.