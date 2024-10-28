News & Insights

FrontView REIT initiated with a Buy at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

BofA analyst Joshua Dennerlein initiated coverage of FrontView REIT (FVR) with a Buy rating and $22 price target FrontView is a net lease REIT that owns 278 properties in high-traffic locations across 31 states that are typically operated under long term leases, notes the analyst. The firm’s Buy rating is supported by the easing rate environment, the company’s diverse tenant base and external growth opportunities, the analyst tells investors.

