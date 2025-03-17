FRONTVIEW REIT Earnings Preview: Recent $FVR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FRONTVIEW REIT ($FVR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,601,136 and earnings of -$0.00 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FVR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FRONTVIEW REIT Insider Trading Activity

FRONTVIEW REIT insiders have traded $FVR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. ALYESKA has made 6 purchases buying 810,810 shares for an estimated $15,494,579 and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated $18,480,080 .

and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated . STEPHEN PRESTON (Chairman, Co-CEO and Co-Pres) has made 2 purchases buying 9,892 shares for an estimated $183,279 and 1 sale selling 3,540 shares for an estimated $66,268.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.