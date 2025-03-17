News & Insights

FVR

FRONTVIEW REIT Earnings Preview: Recent $FVR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 17, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FRONTVIEW REIT ($FVR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,601,136 and earnings of -$0.00 per share.

FRONTVIEW REIT Insider Trading Activity

FRONTVIEW REIT insiders have traded $FVR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. ALYESKA has made 6 purchases buying 810,810 shares for an estimated $15,494,579 and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated $18,480,080.
  • STEPHEN PRESTON (Chairman, Co-CEO and Co-Pres) has made 2 purchases buying 9,892 shares for an estimated $183,279 and 1 sale selling 3,540 shares for an estimated $66,268.

