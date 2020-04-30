Frontline's CEO On The Tanker Market (Podcast)

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

J Mintzmyer spoke with Frontline's (FRO) CEO Robert Hvide Macleod last week on Value Investor's Edge about how the tanker market is shaping up amidst a lot of commodity price moves and investor interest. Click play above to listen, and watch out for the transcript tomorrow.

1:00 minute mark - What has changed in the market YTD compared to initial setups?

3:00 - Have we seen something like this in the market before?

4:30 - Preferable data source or metric for global storage balance?

6:30 - Discussion of ‘oil on water’ metric

10:30 - What is LR2 clean/dirty split? What is driving LR2 spike?

11:45 - What time charter offers are available in the markets?

15:00 - Fixtures available anywhere for FRO? Indexes accurate?

18:45 - Comments on Saudi flotilla? What happens if destinations change?

21:00 - How does cash payment flow work for spot vs. TC?

23:30 - Any concerns with CP risk? Precedent for this?

25:15 - Chance of shifting terms of spot market payment?

26:45 - Risk factor of ‘famine’ on the other side of the curve?

31:00 - IMO 2020: Spreads are down, will they come back?

36:30 - Capital allocation priorities now? Any newbuildings? Consolidation?

41:15 - Formally swearing off newbuilds? Yes!

42:30 - What is holding back the tanker stocks in these markets?

