Frontline Slips After Q1 EPS Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Frontline plc (FRO) are declining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the first quarter profit missed estimates though it improved from last year.

Quarterly earnings were $199.63 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $193.32 million or $0.87 per share, while analysts were looking for $0.96 per share.

Currently, shares are at $14.16, down 5.79 percent from the previous close of $15.03 on a volume of 2,199,663.

