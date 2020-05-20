Frontline says floating oil storage may be close to peak

OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - The volume of crude stored on oil tanker vessels is currently estimated to around 200 million barrels and may be close to a peak, tanker group Frontline FRO.OL said on Wednesday.

"We are likely to see an unwind of floating storage in 2H 2020," it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

