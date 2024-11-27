Frontline plc Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Frontline (FRO) has released an update.
Frontline plc reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a profit of $60.5 million and revenues of $490.3 million. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share and completed significant refinancing activities, including the sale of an older vessel and repayment of major debts. Frontline continues to focus on maintaining a competitive cost structure amid a challenging geopolitical landscape.
