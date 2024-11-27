Frontline plc Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Frontline (FRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frontline plc reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a profit of $60.5 million and revenues of $490.3 million. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share and completed significant refinancing activities, including the sale of an older vessel and repayment of major debts. Frontline continues to focus on maintaining a competitive cost structure amid a challenging geopolitical landscape.

For further insights into FRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.