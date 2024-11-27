News & Insights

Stocks

Frontline plc Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 27, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontline (FRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frontline plc reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a profit of $60.5 million and revenues of $490.3 million. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share and completed significant refinancing activities, including the sale of an older vessel and repayment of major debts. Frontline continues to focus on maintaining a competitive cost structure amid a challenging geopolitical landscape.

For further insights into FRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.