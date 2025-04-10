Is FRONTLINE PLC (FRO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Frontline (FRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Frontline is one of 126 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FRO has gained about 1.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 12.1% on average. This means that Frontline is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.9%.

The consensus estimate for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Frontline is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.3% this year, meaning that FRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #206. The industry has moved -8.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Frontline and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.