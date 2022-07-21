Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Frontline (NYSE:FRO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Frontline is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00035 = US$1.3m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$538m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Frontline has an ROCE of 0.03%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

NYSE:FRO Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frontline compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Frontline here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Frontline doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.1%, but since then they've fallen to 0.03%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Frontline's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Frontline have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 101% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Frontline we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Frontline isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

