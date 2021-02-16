Frontline (FRO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

FrontlineLtd. FRO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 19.

The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having delivered a negative surprise in three of the last four quarters (reporting better-than-expected earnings per share in the remaining quarter), the average miss being 9.3%.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter loss per share has widened to a loss of 5 cents per share from 2 cents over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s delve into the factors that might have impacted the company’s December-quarter performance.

We expect Frontline’s December-quarter performance to have been hurt by the sharp reduction in the volume of crude oil stored on ships. Moreover, the supply glut of vessels available for hire following the unexpected cuts from Saudi Arabia is also anticipated to have dented the performance in the final quarter of 2020. This depressing scenario for the oil tanker market does not bode well for Frontline’s to-be-reported results.

However, decreased voyage operating expenses on a year-over-year basis amid the coronavirus-led lower fleet utilization are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, the gradual recovery in demand for oil is likely to aid results and boost the company’s operating revenues.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 29 cents per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. However, the bottom line came against the year-ago loss of 6 cents. Meanwhile, revenues of $177.8 million fell shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.1 million.

