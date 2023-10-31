Frontline (FRO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Frontline (FRO) reached $22.25, with a +1.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 21.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Frontline in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.46, reflecting a 24.32% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $250.3 million, indicating a 19.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.15% and +49.26%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Frontline. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.26% increase. Frontline presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Frontline is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

