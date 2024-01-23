Frontline (FRO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Frontline (FRO) reached $21.16, with a -1.86% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.42% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.99% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Frontline in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.56, reflecting a 42.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $268.18 million, indicating a 24% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Frontline. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. At present, Frontline boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Frontline is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.67.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

