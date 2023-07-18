Frontline (FRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Frontline (FRO) closed at $15.12, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Frontline as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 314.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $347.58 million, up 118.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.95% and +38.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.8% lower. Frontline currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Frontline's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.48.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

