Frontline (FRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.51, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FRO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FRO to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 683.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188.05 million, up 99.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $979.71 million. These totals would mark changes of +178.05% and +74.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FRO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.15% lower. FRO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FRO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.38.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

