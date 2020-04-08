Frontline (FRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed at $7.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 15.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 13.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FRO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FRO to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 240.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $299.09 million, up 112.48% from the prior-year quarter.

FRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +142.68% and +87.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FRO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.07% higher. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FRO has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.86, which means FRO is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

