Frontline (FRO) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.96, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.34% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 25.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Frontline in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 21.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $250.3 million, indicating a 19.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

FRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.99% and +45.87%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Frontline. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.31% lower within the past month. As of now, Frontline holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Frontline is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

