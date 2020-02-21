Frontline (FRO) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Frontline (FRO) closed at $8.13, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 27.48% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FRO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2020. On that day, FRO is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 240%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FRO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.66% higher. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FRO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.41, which means FRO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

