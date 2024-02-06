Frontline (FRO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Frontline (FRO) closed the most recent trading day at $21.48, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Frontline will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.49, signifying a 49.48% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $268.18 million, down 24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Frontline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.04% downward. Frontline presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Frontline is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.04.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

